2024's Social Media and Smartphone Trends: The Kiplinger Letter

Social media trends

To see the future of social media, look at what apps teens are using most — YouTube dominates. The video-sharing behemoth, owned by Alphabet (aka Google), has many aspects of a social site, including the ability to follow, comment and share, with 93% of 13- to 17-year-olds saying they use the site, per a recent survey by Pew Research.

TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram are also very popular with teens, with 60% or so saying they use the sites. China’s Bytedance owns TikTok, with restrictions or outright bans being mulled by the feds and states. Facebook owner Meta owns Instagram, and its popularity with youngsters has lifted the parent company.

But dominance can be fleeting. Consider how many teens ditched Facebook — 71% of teens reported using Facebook in 2014-15, versus just 33% this year. X, formerly Twitter, is only used by 20% of teens, a bad sign for its future as it grapples with huge debt, rising competition and a relatively small user base.

Mobile hardware

Take note of two smartphone categories that are set to see solid growth this year:

1. Refurbished models

Refurbished will grow as a category as buyers look for cheaper options versus new models. Apple and Samsung will boost efforts to sell more of the devices, that are cleaned up, both the software and hardware. Other top sellers are Back Market, eBay, and Amazon. Better offers for trade-in phones are likely as the competition heats up for inventory.

2. Foldable devices

These phones will steadily climb in sales, though the total share of the overall smartphone market remains tiny. Over half of foldable phone users switch back to a conventional device when choosing to upgrade, a lingering challenge for the technology. But there are exciting new models from Samsung, such as the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 Flip Phone and from Google, with its Pixel Fold, as well as from others.

