2024’s Smartest Sector Bets: 3 ETFs to Buy This January

If you’re looking for ETFs to buy, an excellent place to start is the top sector ETFs.

In 2023, eight out of 11 S&P 500 sector returns for the year were positive, with only consumer staples (-2.3%), energy (-4.8%), and utilities (-10.4%). The top three sectors for performance were technology (56.4%), communication services (54.4%), and consumer discretionary (40.3%).

As a momentum investor, you might want to focus on sector ETFs from 2023’s top three performers. You’re probably leaning to the bottom three if you’re a value investor.

State Street has 11 different sector ETFs. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), the most popular, has $57.1 billion in net assets. The ETF with the lowest net assets is the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB), which has $5.54 billion.

For me, I’d probably go with a little of both. That means one winning sector, a losing sector, and one in between. With that in mind, my winning sector is consumer discretionary. My loser is utilities and my in-between is financials because lower interest rates in 2024 should be good for the sector.

To make matters interesting, I won’t go with the Select Sector ETFs but rather other sector ETFs.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) has net assets of $1.39 billion. It tracks the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index, a collection of U.S.-listed stocks participating in the consumer discretionary sector.

The 25/50 means that no stock can exceed a 25% weighting, and the holdings with a weighting over 5% should not exceed 50%.

The ETF holds approximately 287 stocks with an average market capitalization of $125.02 billion, less than the $139.35 billion average for the index. The average price-to-sales ratio is 1.54, while the average price-to-earnings ratio is 22.17.

The top 10 holdings account for 59% of its net assets. The top three holdings by weight are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at 21.51%, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) at 13.45% and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at 6.85%.

Over the past five years, FDIS has averaged an annualized total return of 14.83%, just 12 basis points less than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

It charges a very reasonable management expense ratio of 0.084%. That’s $0.84 per $1,000 invested.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU)

I’m a big fan of equal-weight ETFs and indexes. The main reason is that it allows smaller companies to make it into the mix. With Amazon taking up nearly one-quarter of FDIS, there’s not much left for everyone else.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) is the equal-weight version of State Street’s Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU). In 2023, RSPU had a total return of -3.45%, 372 basis points better than XLU, despite holding the same number of S&P 500 utility stocks.

Launched in November 2006, RSPU attracted $275 million, considerably less than the $14.63 billion for XLU, despite delivering better performance over the past year.

XLU’s weighted average market cap of $50.90 billion, is about 53% larger than the $33.2 billion average for RSPU.

Here’s another difference: Electric Utilities account for 57.04% of RSPU, compared to 66.08% for XLU. Again, this relates to the equal weight vs. market weight discussion. RSPU’s top holding by weight is NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) at 3.53% compared to NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) at 13.41%.

RSPU charges 0.40% annually, 30 basis points more than XLU.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

Rather than go with some massive large-cap ETF, I chose a small-cap ETF for the financials sector.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) tracks the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials & Real Estate Index, a subset of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The “capped” reference in the index name caps any stock at 22.5%. Those exceeding 4.5% at 45% of the portfolio.

As interest rates fall, small-cap financials will see their business pick up as small-cap companies allocate more capital to growth endeavors through loans, etc.

The top three sectors by weight for PSCF are banks (36.29%), insurance (10.17%), and financial services (7.97%). Real estate-related holdings account for 36% of the ETF’s $20.3 million net assets.

It currently has 169 stocks. The top 10 accounts for just 14% of the portfolio. The top holding—Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)—accounting for 1.62% of the ETF.

It’s time for small-cap stocks of every kind to shine in 2024.

