As electric vehicles (EVs) become more and more commonplace, new models and vehicle types are constantly being introduced to the market.
A few years ago, the EV was a relatively new market — which meant that options were limited. Now, consumers may feel overwhelmed with choices.
There are a handful of factors that determine an EV’s purchasability. One of them is vehicle range — a growing concern due to the lack of EV charging stations throughout the nation. For EV sports cars, range and speed are important factors to consider. Take a look at how speed and range factor into 2024’s 10 best electric sports cars below:
1. 2024 Porsche Taycan
Price Point: $92,550
Range: ~246 miles
From reputable luxury sports brand Porsche, the Taycan is a four-door sports car perfect for any driver who favors speed and a sleek vehicle look. The Taycan also comes in the Turbo S form, going 0-60 in 2.3 seconds.
2. 2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo
Price Point: $142,850
Range: 233 miles
The Taycan Sport Turismo is the wagon version of the Taycan, with a hatchback trunk. It has impressive speed, and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in around 3 seconds.
3. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Price Point: $63,000
Range: ~210 miles
Though one of the cheaper vehicles on this list, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N does not sacrifice quality. This car comes with some software to make a drive feel more engaging, such as a paddle-shifted dual-clutch automatic transmission.
4. 2024 Rimac Nevera
Price Point: ~$2.2 million
Range: 205 miles
This 1914-hp vehicle is extremely fast and at a high-price point. It is the fastest electric vehicle on the market, going 60 mph in 1.74 seconds.
5. 2024 Pininfarina Battista
Price Point: ~$2.2 million
Range: ~230 miles
Similar to the Nevera, the Battista has the same advanced speed and horsepower capabilities. This vehicle’s top speed is over 220 mph.
6. 2024 Lotus Evija
Price Point: ~$2.3 million
Range: ~200 miles
In 9 seconds flat, the Evija can go from 0-186 miles per hour. Additionally, it is a 1972 horsepower vehicle.
7. 2023 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore
Price Point: ~$215,000
Range: ~240 miles
The GranTurismo Folgore is the EV version of Maserati’s legacy grand tourer coupe, going 60 mph in around 2.7 seconds.
8. 2024 Audi RS e-tron GT
Price Point: $148,595
Range: 232 miles
This sporty EV sedan can reach 60 mph in approximately 3 seconds, and has a similar vehicle foundation to the Porsche Taycan.
9. 2023 Tesla Model 3 Performance
Price Point: $54, 880
Range: 315 miles
The Tesla Model 3 Performance is the most inexpensive car on this list, and the Performance trim on this popular EV makes a great commuter car.
10. 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid
Price Point: $110,130
Range: 396 miles
The Model S Plaid has nearly 400 miles of use per full charge. The Model S Plaid can go up to 60 mph in under two seconds.
