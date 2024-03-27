2024 vs. 2014: Income Needed To Afford a Million-Dollar Home in Every State

The American dream of owning a million-dollar home requires earning an increasingly high salary, especially when compared to 10 years ago.

To determine how much income affords a million-dollar home in each state, GOBankingRates found the national 30-year fixed rate for a mortgage in 2024 (6.74%) and 2014 (4.32%) and calculated the annual mortgage cost for a $1 million home in 2024 and 2014 assuming there is a 20% down payment. Property taxes were also collected to calculate the income needed to pay for a $1 million home mortgage.

Key Findings

All 50 states require earning a minimum of $200,000 annually to afford a $1 million dollar home in 2024. This is a substantial increase over 2014’s data in which only 14 states required a $200,000 annual income to purchase a million-dollar home.

($281,672.06), ($276,672.06), ($271,672.06), ($268,338.72) and ($267,005.39). What about the states that rank from lowest income to highest? These five states are Hawaii ($218,005.39), Alabama ($220,672.06), Colorado ($225,672.06), Louisiana and Wyoming (tied in fourth place at $226,005.39) and South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia (tied in fifth place at $226,338.72). Of course, what you can get for a million dollars varies significantly in these states.

In alphabetical order, here’s how much you’d need to earn in every state to afford a million-dollar home.

Alabama

2024

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.40%

0.40% Annual property tax rate (2024): $4,000

$4,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,516.80

$5,516.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $66,202

$66,202 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $220,672.06

2014

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.40%

0.40% Annual property tax rate (2014): $4,000

$4,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,301.71

$4,301.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $51,620

$51,620 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $172,068.22

Alaska

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.04%

1.04% Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,400

$10,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,050.13

$6,050.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,602

$72,602 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $242,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.01%

1.01% Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,100

$10,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,810.04

$4,810.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,720

$57,720 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,401.56

Arizona

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.63%

0.63% Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,300

$6,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,708.47

$5,708.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,502

$68,502 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $228,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.66%

0.66% Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,600

$6,600 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,518.37

$4,518.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,220

$54,220 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,734.89

Arkansas

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.64%

0.64% Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,400

$6,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,716.80

$5,716.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,602

$68,602 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $228,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.64%

0.64% Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,400

$6,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,501.71

$4,501.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,020

$54,020 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,068.22

California

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.75%

0.75% Annual property tax rate (2024): $7,500

$7,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,808.47

$5,808.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $69,702

$69,702 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $232,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.73%

0.73% Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,300

$7,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,576.71

$4,576.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,920

$54,920 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,068.22

Colorado

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.55%

0.55% Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,500

$5,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,641.80

$5,641.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,702

$67,702 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $225,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.59%

0.59% Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,900

$5,900 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,460.04

$4,460.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,520

$53,520 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $178,401.56

Connecticut

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.79%

1.79% Annual property tax rate (2024): $17,900

$17,900 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,675.13

$6,675.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $80,102

$80,102 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $267,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.53%

1.53% Annual property tax rate (2014): $15,300

$15,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,243.37

$5,243.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,920

$62,920 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $209,734.89

Delaware

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.61%

0.61% Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,100

$6,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,691.80

$5,691.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,302

$68,302 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $227,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.55%

0.55% Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,500

$5,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,426.71

$4,426.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,120

$53,120 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $177,068.22

Florida

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.91%

0.91% Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,100

$9,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,941.80

$5,941.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,302

$71,302 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $237,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.98%

0.98% Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,800

$9,800 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,785.04

$4,785.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,420

$57,420 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $191,401.56

Georgia

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.92%

0.92% Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,200

$9,200 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,950.13

$5,950.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,402

$71,402 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $238,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.91%

0.91% Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,100

$9,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,726.71

$4,726.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,720

$56,720 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $189,068.22

Hawaii

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.32%

0.32% Annual property tax rate (2024): $3,200

$3,200 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,450.13

$5,450.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $65,402

$65,402 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $218,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.28%

0.28% Annual property tax rate (2014): $2,800

$2,800 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,201.71

$4,201.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $50,420

$50,420 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $168,068.22

Idaho

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%

0.67% Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700

$6,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80

$5,741.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902

$68,902 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.73%

0.73% Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,300

$7,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,576.71

$4,576.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,920

$54,920 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,068.22

Illinois

Average property tax rate (2024): 2.08%

2.08% Annual property tax rate (2024): $20,800

$20,800 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,916.80

$6,916.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $83,002

$83,002 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $276,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.98%

1.98% Annual property tax rate (2014): $19,800

$19,800 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,618.37

$5,618.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $67,420

$67,420 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $224,734.89

Indiana

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.84%

0.84% Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,400

$8,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,883.47

$5,883.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,602

$70,602 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $235,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.86%

0.86% Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,600

$8,600 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,685.04

$4,685.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,220

$56,220 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $187,401.56

Iowa

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.52%

1.52% Annual property tax rate (2024): $15,200

$15,200 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,450.13

$6,450.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $77,402

$77,402 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $258,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.42%

1.42% Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,200

$14,200 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,151.71

$5,151.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $61,820

$61,820 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $206,068.22

Kansas

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.34%

1.34% Annual property tax rate (2024): $13,400

$13,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,300.13

$6,300.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $75,602

$75,602 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $252,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.30%

1.30% Annual property tax rate (2014): $13,000

$13,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,051.71

$5,051.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $60,620

$60,620 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $202,068.22

Kentucky

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.83%

0.83% Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,300

$8,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,875.13

$5,875.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,502

$70,502 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $235,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.80%

0.80% Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,000

$8,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,635.04

$4,635.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,620

$55,620 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $185,401.56

Louisiana

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.56%

0.56% Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,600

$5,600 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,650.13

$5,650.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,802

$67,802 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.50%

0.50% Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,000

$5,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,385.04

$4,385.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,620

$52,620 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $175,401.56

Maine

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.24%

1.24% Annual property tax rate (2024): $12,400

$12,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,216.80

$6,216.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $74,602

$74,602 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $248,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.20%

1.20% Annual property tax rate (2014): $12,000

$12,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,968.37

$4,968.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $59,620

$59,620 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $198,734.89

Maryland

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.05%

1.05% Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,500

$10,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,058.47

$6,058.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,702

$72,702 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $242,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.00%

1.00% Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,000

$10,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,801.71

$4,801.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,620

$57,620 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,068.22

Massachusetts

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.14%

1.14% Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,400

$11,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,133.47

$6,133.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,602

$73,602 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $245,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.11%

1.11% Annual property tax rate (2014): $11,100

$11,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,893.37

$4,893.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,720

$58,720 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,734.89

Michigan

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.38%

1.38% Annual property tax rate (2024): $13,800

$13,800 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,333.47

$6,333.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,002

$76,002 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $253,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.09%

1.09% Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,900

$10,900 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,876.71

$4,876.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,520

$58,520 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,068.22

Minnesota

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.11%

1.11% Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,100

$11,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,108.47

$6,108.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,302

$73,302 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $244,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.09%

1.09% Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,900

$10,900 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,876.71

$4,876.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,520

$58,520 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,068.22

Mississippi

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%

0.67% Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700

$6,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80

$5,741.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902

$68,902 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.65%

0.65% Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,500

$6,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,510.04

$4,510.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,120

$54,120 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,401.56

Missouri

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.01%

1.01% Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,100

$10,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,025.13

$6,025.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,302

$72,302 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $241,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.00%

1.00% Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,000

$10,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,801.71

$4,801.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,620

$57,620 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,068.22

Montana

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.74%

0.74% Annual property tax rate (2024): $7,400

$7,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,800.13

$5,800.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $69,602

$69,602 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $232,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.75%

0.75% Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,500

$7,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,593.37

$4,593.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,120

$55,120 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,734.89

Nebraska

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.63%

1.63% Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,300

$16,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,541.80

$6,541.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,502

$78,502 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $261,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.65%

1.65% Annual property tax rate (2014): $16,500

$16,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,343.37

$5,343.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,120

$64,120 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $213,734.89

Nevada

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.59%

0.59% Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,900

$5,900 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,675.13

$5,675.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,102

$68,102 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $227,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.71%

0.71% Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,100

$7,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,560.04

$4,560.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,720

$54,720 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $182,401.56

New Hampshire

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.93%

1.93% Annual property tax rate (2024): $19,300

$19,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,791.80

$6,791.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $81,502

$81,502 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $271,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.99%

1.99% Annual property tax rate (2014): $19,900

$19,900 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,626.71

$5,626.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $67,520

$67,520 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $225,068.22

New Jersey

Average property tax rate (2024): 2.23%

2.23% Annual property tax rate (2024): $22,300

$22,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $7,041.80

$7,041.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $84,502

$84,502 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $281,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 2.11%

2.11% Annual property tax rate (2014): $21,100

$21,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,726.71

$5,726.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $68,720

$68,720 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $229,068.22

New Mexico

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%

0.67% Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700

$6,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80

$5,741.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902

$68,902 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.66%

0.66% Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,600

$6,600 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,518.37

$4,518.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,220

$54,220 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,734.89

New York

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.40%

1.40% Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,000

$14,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,350.13

$6,350.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,202

$76,202 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $254,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.38%

1.38% Annual property tax rate (2014): $13,800

$13,800 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,118.37

$5,118.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $61,420

$61,420 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $204,734.89

North Carolina

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.82%

0.82% Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,200

$8,200 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,866.80

$5,866.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,402

$70,402 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $234,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.84%

0.84% Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,400

$8,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,668.37

$4,668.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,020

$56,020 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $186,734.89

North Dakota

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.98%

0.98% Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,800

$9,800 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,000.13

$6,000.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,002

$72,002 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $240,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.95%

0.95% Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,500

$9,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,760.04

$4,760.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,120

$57,120 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $57,120

Ohio

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.59%

1.59% Annual property tax rate (2024): $15,900

$15,900 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,508.47

$6,508.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,102

$78,102 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $260,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.58%

1.58% Annual property tax rate (2014): $15,800

$15,800 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,285.04

$5,285.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $63,420

$63,420 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $211,401.56

Oklahoma

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.89%

0.89% Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,900

$8,900 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,925.13

$5,925.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,102

$71,102 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $237,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.85%

0.85% Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,500

$8,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,676.71

$4,676.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,120

$56,120 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $187,068.22

Oregon

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.93%

0.93% Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,300

$9,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,958.47

$5,958.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,502

$71,502 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $238,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.01%

1.01% Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,100

$10,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,810.04

$4,810.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,720

$57,720 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,401.56

Pennsylvania

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.49%

1.49% Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,900

$14,900 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,425.13

$6,425.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $77,102

$77,102 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $257,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.46%

1.46% Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,600

$14,600 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,185.04

$5,185.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,220

$62,220 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $207,401.56

Rhode Island

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.40%

1.40% Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,000

$14,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,350.13

$6,350.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,202

$76,202 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $254,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.46%

1.46% Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,600

$14,600 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,185.04

$5,185.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,220

$62,220 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $207,401.56

South Carolina

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%

0.57% Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700

$5,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47

$5,658.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902

$67,902 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.55%

0.55% Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,500

$5,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,426.71

$4,426.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,120

$53,120 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $177,068.22

South Dakota

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.17%

1.17% Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,700

$11,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,158.47

$6,158.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,902

$73,902 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $246,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.22%

1.22% Annual property tax rate (2014): $12,200

$12,200 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,985.04

$4,985.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $59,820

$59,820 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $199,401.56

Tennessee

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%

0.67% Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700

$6,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80

$5,741.80 Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902

$68,902 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.75%

0.75% Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,500

$7,500 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,593.37

$4,593.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,120

$55,120 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,734.89

Texas

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.68%

1.68% Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,800

$16,800 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,583.47

$6,583.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $79,002

$79,002 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $263,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.67%

1.67% Annual property tax rate (2014): $16,700

$16,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,360.04

$5,360.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,320

$64,320 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $214,401.56

Utah

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%

0.57% Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700

$5,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47

$5,658.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902

$67,902 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.63%

0.63% Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,300

$6,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,493.37

$4,493.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,920

$53,920 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $179,734.89

Vermont

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.83%

1.83% Annual property tax rate (2024): $18,300

$18,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,708.47

$6,708.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $80,502

$80,502 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $268,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.70%

1.70% Annual property tax rate (2014): $17,000

$17,000 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,385.04

$5,385.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,620

$64,620 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $215,401.56

Virginia

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.87%

0.87% Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,700

$8,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,908.47

$5,908.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,902

$70,902 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $236,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.81%

0.81% Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,100

$8,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,643.37

$4,643.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,720

$55,720 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $185,734.89

Washington

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.87%

0.87% Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,700

$8,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,908.47

$5,908.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,902

$70,902 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $236,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.94%

0.94% Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,400

$9,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,751.71

$4,751.71 Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,020

$57,020 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $190,068.22

West Virginia

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%

0.57% Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700

$5,700 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47

$5,658.47 Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902

$67,902 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.53%

0.53% Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,300

$5,300 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,410.04

$4,410.04 Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,920

$52,920 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $176,401.56

Wisconsin

Average property tax rate (2024): 1.61%

1.61% Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,100

$16,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,525.13

$6,525.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,302

$78,302 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $261,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 1.74%

1.74% Annual property tax rate (2014): $17,400

$17,400 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,418.37

$5,418.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $65,020

$65,020 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $216,734.89

Wyoming

Average property tax rate (2024): 0.56%

0.56% Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,600

$5,600 Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,650.13

$5,650.13 Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,802

$67,802 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,005.39

Average property tax rate (2014): 0.51%

0.51% Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,100

$5,100 Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,393.37

$4,393.37 Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,720

$52,720 Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $175,734.89

Methodology: For this piece, GoBankingRates found the National 30 Year Fixed Rate for a mortgage sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Research (6.74%) for 2024 and for March 2014 (4.32%). The property taxes for each state for 2024 and 2014 were also collected and sourced from the Tax Foundation. Then GOBankingRates calculated the annual mortgage cost if someone put a 20% down payment on a $1,000,000 home in both 2014 and 2024. Using the property tax as well as the calculated mortgage options, a yearly cost can be estimated for each state. Most financial experts suggest that your housing costs should not be over 30% of your salary, so GOBankingRates calculated the income required to pay for a $1,000,000 home mortgage assuming the yearly mortgage costs are no more than 30% of expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 20, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2024 vs. 2014: Income Needed To Afford a Million-Dollar Home in Every State

