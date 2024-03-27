News & Insights

Personal Finance

2024 vs. 2014: Income Needed To Afford a Million-Dollar Home in Every State

March 27, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

The American dream of owning a million-dollar home requires earning an increasingly high salary, especially when compared to 10 years ago. 

Discover More: Barbara Corcoran: Investing In 3 Things Will Help Sell Your Home Fast
Check Out: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

To determine how much income affords a million-dollar home in each state, GOBankingRates found the national 30-year fixed rate for a mortgage in 2024 (6.74%) and 2014 (4.32%) and calculated the annual mortgage cost for a $1 million home in 2024 and 2014 assuming there is a 20% down payment. Property taxes were also collected to calculate the income needed to pay for a $1 million home mortgage.

Key Findings

  • All 50 states require earning a minimum of $200,000 annually to afford a $1 million dollar home in 2024. This is a substantial increase over 2014’s data in which only 14 states required a $200,000 annual income to purchase a million-dollar home.
  • In 2024, the top five states requiring the highest income to purchase a $1 million home are as follows, ranked in descending order: New Jersey ($281,672.06), Illinois ($276,672.06), New Hampshire ($271,672.06), Vermont ($268,338.72) and Connecticut ($267,005.39).
  • What about the states that rank from lowest income to highest? These five states are Hawaii ($218,005.39), Alabama ($220,672.06), Colorado ($225,672.06), Louisiana and Wyoming (tied in fourth place at $226,005.39) and South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia (tied in fifth place at $226,338.72). Of course, what you can get for a million dollars varies significantly in these states.

In alphabetical order, here’s how much you’d need to earn in every state to afford a million-dollar home.

Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

Alabama

2024

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.40%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $4,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,516.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $66,202
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $220,672.06

2014

  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.40%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $4,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,301.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $51,620
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $172,068.22

See More: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Read Next: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Anchorage Alaska

Alaska

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.04%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,050.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,602
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $242,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.01%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,810.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,720
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,401.56

View Next: 7 European Cities Where You Can Buy Luxury Homes For $100,000 or Less

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.63%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,708.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,502
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $228,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.66%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,600
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,518.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,220
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,734.89
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.64%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,716.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,602
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $228,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.64%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,501.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,020
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,068.22

Find Out: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

California

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.75%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $7,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,808.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $69,702
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $232,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.73%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,576.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,920
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,068.22
Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Colorado

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.55%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,641.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,702
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $225,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.59%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,900
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,460.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,520
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $178,401.56

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.79%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $17,900
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,675.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $80,102
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $267,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.53%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $15,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,243.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,920
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $209,734.89
WILMINGTON, DE - APRIL 5, 2018: Wilmington, Delaware night skyline and Riverwalk along the Christiana River.

Delaware

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.61%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,691.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,302
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $227,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.55%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,426.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,120
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $177,068.22

That’s Interesting: ​ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities to Buy a House in 2024

Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Florida

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.91%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,941.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,302
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $237,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.98%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,800
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,785.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,420
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $191,401.56
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

Georgia

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.92%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,200
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,950.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,402
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $238,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.91%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,726.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,720
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $189,068.22

For You: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.32%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $3,200
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,450.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $65,402
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $218,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.28%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $2,800
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,201.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $50,420
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $168,068.22
View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.73%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,576.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,920
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,068.22

Read More: Housing Market 2024: Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

Illinois

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 2.08%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $20,800
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,916.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $83,002
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $276,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.98%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $19,800
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,618.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $67,420
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $224,734.89
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

Indiana

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.84%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,883.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,602
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $235,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.86%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,600
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,685.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,220
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $187,401.56

View More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

Iowa

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.52%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $15,200
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,450.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $77,402
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $258,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.42%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,200
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,151.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $61,820
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $206,068.22
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.34%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $13,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,300.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $75,602
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $252,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.30%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $13,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,051.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $60,620
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $202,068.22

Discover Next: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Lexington, KY, USA October 18, 2009 The skyline of Lexington Kentucky rises behind a residential area near the University of Kentucky.

Kentucky

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.83%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,875.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,502
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $235,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.80%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,635.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,620
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $185,401.56
New Orleans River Paddle boat colorful sky stock photo

Louisiana

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.56%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,600
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,650.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,802
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.50%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,385.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,620
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $175,401.56

See Next: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Augusta, Maine

Maine

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.24%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $12,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,216.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $74,602
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $248,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.20%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $12,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,968.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $59,620
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $198,734.89
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.05%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,058.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,702
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $242,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.00%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,801.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,620
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,068.22

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.14%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,133.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,602
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $245,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.11%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $11,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,893.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,720
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,734.89
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Michigan

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.38%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $13,800
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,333.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,002
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $253,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.09%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,900
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,876.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,520
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,068.22

Trending Now: Tony Robbins: These 3 Investments Will Make You Rich

St Paul downtown skyline at sunset during christmas.

Minnesota

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.11%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,108.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,302
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $244,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.09%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,900
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,876.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $58,520
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $195,068.22
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.65%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,510.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,120
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,401.56

Be Aware: Warren Buffett Sold His Apple Stock – Here’s Why

A wide angle view of the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area shot from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River from an altitude of about 1000 feet.

Missouri

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.01%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $10,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,025.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,302
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $241,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.00%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,801.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,620
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,068.22
Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

Montana

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.74%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $7,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,800.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $69,602
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $232,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.75%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,593.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,120
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,734.89

View More: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2024

Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.63%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,541.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,502
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $261,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.65%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $16,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,343.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,120
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $213,734.89
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.59%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,900
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,675.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,102
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $227,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.71%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,560.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,720
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $182,401.56

Discover Next: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.93%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $19,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,791.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $81,502
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $271,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.99%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $19,900
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,626.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $67,520
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $225,068.22
Aerial panorama of Jersey City skyline at night.

New Jersey

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 2.23%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $22,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $7,041.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $84,502
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $281,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 2.11%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $21,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,726.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $68,720
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $229,068.22

Find Out: If You Had Invested $10K in GameStop and AMC in 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.66%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,600
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,518.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $54,220
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $180,734.89
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.40%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,350.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,202
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $254,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.38%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $13,800
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,118.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $61,420
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $204,734.89

Read Next: I’m a Financial Advisor: I’d Invest My First $5,000 in These 6 Stocks

Beautiful shot of High Point skyline on a clear winter day stock photo

North Carolina

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.82%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,200
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,866.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,402
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $234,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.84%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,668.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,020
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $186,734.89
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

North Dakota

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.98%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,800
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,000.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $72,002
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $240,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.95%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,760.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,120
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $57,120

For You: I’m a Financial Advisor: These 5 Index Funds Are All You Really Need

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.59%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $15,900
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,508.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,102
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $260,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.58%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $15,800
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,285.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $63,420
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $211,401.56
Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

Oklahoma

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.89%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,900
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,925.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,102
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $237,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.85%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,676.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $56,120
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $187,068.22

That’s Interesting: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

Oregon

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.93%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $9,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,958.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $71,502
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $238,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.01%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $10,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,810.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,720
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $192,401.56
Lancaster, Pennsylvania stock photo

Pennsylvania

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.49%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,900
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,425.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $77,102
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $257,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.46%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,600
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,185.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,220
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $207,401.56

Learn More: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?

Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Rhode Island

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.40%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $14,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,350.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $76,202
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $254,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.46%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $14,600
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,185.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $62,220
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $207,401.56
Downtown Columbia South Carolina Skyline SC Aerial Panorama.

South Carolina

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.55%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,426.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,120
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $177,068.22

Explore More: 5 Rare Coins That Sold for At Least $600,000

Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.17%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $11,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,158.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $73,902
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $246,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.22%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $12,200
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,985.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $59,820
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $199,401.56
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.67%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $6,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,741.80
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $68,902
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $229,672.06
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.75%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $7,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,593.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,120
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $183,734.89

See Next: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.68%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,800
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,583.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $79,002
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $263,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.67%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $16,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,360.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,320
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $214,401.56
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.63%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $6,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,493.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $53,920
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $179,734.89

Read More: Coin Auction Newbie? Tips for Buying and Selling High-Value Coins

Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

Vermont

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.83%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $18,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,708.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $80,502
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $268,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.70%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $17,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,385.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $64,620
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $215,401.56
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.87%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,908.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,902
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $236,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.81%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $8,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,643.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $55,720
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $185,734.89

Be Aware: 9 Bills Frugal People Don’t Pay

Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.87%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $8,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,908.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $70,902
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $236,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.94%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $9,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,751.71
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $57,020
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $190,068.22
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.57%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,700
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,658.47
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,902
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,338.72
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.53%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,300
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,410.04
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,920
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $176,401.56

Find Out: Top Money Moves for Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z

The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

Wisconsin

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 1.61%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $16,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $6,525.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $78,302
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $261,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 1.74%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $17,400
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $5,418.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $65,020
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $216,734.89
Cheyenne downtown skyline with train cars, houses, and trees in view.

Wyoming

  • Average property tax rate (2024): 0.56%
  • Annual property tax rate (2024): $5,600
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2024): $5,650.13
  • Yearly mortgage (2024): $67,802
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2024: $226,005.39
  • Average property tax rate (2014): 0.51%
  • Annual property tax rate (2014): $5,100
  • Monthly mortgage payment (2014): $4,393.37
  • Yearly mortgage (2014): $52,720
  • Minimum income needed to afford $1 million home in 2014: $175,734.89

Methodology: For this piece, GoBankingRates found the National 30 Year Fixed Rate for a mortgage sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Research (6.74%) for 2024 and for March 2014 (4.32%). The property taxes for each state for 2024 and 2014 were also collected and sourced from the Tax Foundation. Then GOBankingRates calculated the annual mortgage cost if someone put a 20% down payment on a $1,000,000 home in both 2014 and 2024. Using the property tax as well as the calculated mortgage options, a yearly cost can be estimated for each state. Most financial experts suggest that your housing costs should not be over 30% of your salary, so GOBankingRates calculated the income required to pay for a $1,000,000 home mortgage assuming the yearly mortgage costs are no more than 30% of expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 20, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2024 vs. 2014: Income Needed To Afford a Million-Dollar Home in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.