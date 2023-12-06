2024 Student Loan Outlook: What To Expect

With the strike down of President Biden’s forgiveness plan, the rollout of new debt relief initiatives and the return of student loan payments, 2023 was an eventful year in the student loan world.

In 2024, we’ll begin to see how the return of payments affects consumer spending and the broader economy. Newly launched programs like the Savings on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan and the loan payment on-ramp are expected to ease borrowers into repayment and soften the economic blow.

The Economic Impact of Student Loan Repayments

As Americans coped with high interest rates and inflation throughout 2023, some questioned whether resuming loan payments would be the final straw that tipped the country into a recession. Yet the return of payments may only cause a small economic ripple rather than a tidal wave.

“[Student loans are] only one of several factors expected to dampen economic activity heading into 2024,” says Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia Business School.

“That said, the economy continues to look more robust than many expected it would be, with a 4.9% seasonally adjusted annual expansion in Q3 2023, low unemployment rates, resilient consumer spending and solid household and business balance sheets,” he adds.

Loan payments are projected to reduce average monthly spending by just $56, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York borrower survey published in October 2023. However, factors like income could affect each household’s ability to afford payments. Borrowers with a household income below $60,000 reported the highest probability of missing future loan payments.

Where a borrower lives could also impact payment affordability. A 2023 Forbes Advisor study found Hawaii is the worst place to pay off student loans because loan payments wipe out nearly a third of a borrower’s disposable income after living expenses. In comparison, Massachusetts is the best place to live for debt payoff because of the high salaries in relation to living costs.

Is the Student Loan Bubble About To Burst?

“Trouble in the student loan sector is unlikely to disrupt the U.S. economy in any way comparable to the pain caused by 2008’s financial crisis that originated in the U.S. housing finance markets,” says House.

The housing bubble caused an economic shock due to the amount of mortgage debt Americans carried and defaulted on. The scale of mortgage debt owed isn’t comparable to student loan debt. Mortgages amount to around 70% of U.S. household debt, whereas outstanding student loan debt accounts for less than 10%.

Further, student loan debt hasn’t been repackaged and securitized at anything close to the scale that is typical in mortgage markets, according to House. “This means that underwriters continue to be accountable for the credit risk of their borrowers.”

With multiple income-driven repayment (IDR) plans and other programs to help student loan borrowers stay current on outstanding debt, widespread debt default is less likely.

Student loan default rates are low, with less than 1% of federal student loans being 90 days or more delinquent, according to Federal Reserve Bank of New York data from Q2 2023.

New Federal Student Loan Programs

In 2024, borrowers can take advantage of the following ongoing and temporary programs to manage debt repayment:

12-Month Loan On-Ramp

The Biden Administration has created a temporary debt repayment on-ramp program, which automatically places loans in forbearance if you miss a payment before September 30, 2024. During this time, servicers wont reportdelinquent payments to the credit bureaus.

SAVE Repayment Plan

The new SAVE plan is an IDR plan that could cut payments for millions of borrowers by increasing the income exemption to 225% of the poverty line. Another key benefit of the SAVE plan is that the government eliminates monthly interest if your monthly payment isn’t high enough to cover it. This feature can stop interest from accumulating and growing your balance.

However, the SAVE plan might not be right for everyone. “Certain high-income earners might have a lower monthly payment and lower total repayment outlay on the PAYE repayment plan, which offers a payment cap (calculated from current adjusted gross income) not offered by the SAVE plan,” says Becca Craig, a CFP and student loan expert based in Missouri.

The loan simulator on StudentAid.gov can help you determine which loan payment strategy might be best for your situation.

Loan Servicer Modernization

The U.S. Department of Education announced a new streamlining of student loan servicers in April 2023 that will be implemented throughout 2024. Loan servicing contracts were awarded to five companies, and the new initiative will provide these companies incentives for reducing delinquency and improving customer service. Legacy loan servicers will be phased out by December 2024.

Fresh Start Program

Fresh Start is a one-time program for borrowers to return loans from default to “current” status. Once out of default status, borrowers can qualify for additional financial aid and the default will no longer appear on their credit reports. You can apply for the Fresh Start program online at myeddebt.ed.gov or by phone at 1-800-621-3115.

Ongoing Loan Forgiveness Initiatives

The Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 for all borrowers was officially nixed in June 2023 by a Supreme Court ruling, so that’s no longer in the cards.

However, the administration continues focusing on loan forgiveness, approving $127 billion in relief for almost 3.6 million borrowers. A large part of the forgiveness has come from fixing administrative issues and expanding eligibility requirements for existing programs. The temporary and ongoing student loan forgiveness initiatives include:

Improvements to Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

The government has permanently expanded eligibility requirements for PSLF by now counting late, partial or lump sum payments toward the 120 payments required to obtain forgiveness. Months that loans are in deferment or forbearance may also count toward forgiveness if borrowers certify employment.

One-Time Payment Adjustments

The Department of Education is reviewing borrower accounts and processing one-time payment adjustments on Direct loans to fix accounting issues and count previously ineligible payments toward IDR plans and PSLF.

For example, the one-time adjustment may credit late payments or months in deferment toward the 20 to 25 years of payments needed to obtain IDR forgiveness. If you have a Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL), Perkins loan or Health Education Assistance Loan (HEAL), you must consolidate your federal loan with a direct consolidation loan by December 31, 2023 to qualify.

Changes to FAFSA and Pell Grants for 2024

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) has been revamped for the 2024-25 school year with application and aid award calculation changes. The new application is expected to be live by the end of 2023.

According to the Department of Education, updates to financial aid processing will make Pell Grants available to over 610,000 new borrowers, and an additional 1.5 million people may qualify for the maximum Pell Grant. Below are key features of the new FAFSA:

Shorter application. The new application will have fewer questions and financial information will come directly from tax documents.

The new application will have fewer questions and financial information will come directly from tax documents. Eliminates Expected Family Contribution (EFC). The new Student Aid Index (SAI) replaces the EFC as the methodology used to determine family contributions and financial need. Students can now have an SAI contribution as low as -$1,500.

The new Student Aid Index (SAI) replaces the EFC as the methodology used to determine family contributions and financial need. Students can now have an SAI contribution as low as -$1,500. Pell Grant awards based on income and family size. Pell Grant eligibility is based on how an applicant’s income and family size compares to poverty guidelines. Students with an SAI between $-1,500 and $0 may qualify for the maximum Pell Grant award.

Pell Grant eligibility is based on how an applicant’s income and family size compares to poverty guidelines. Students with an SAI between $-1,500 and $0 may qualify for the maximum Pell Grant award. Eliminates some income from aid calculation. Certain income, such as housing or education allowances and benefits paid to military members, may not need to be reported as income. This can reduce your financial contribution and increase your aid award.

Certain income, such as housing or education allowances and benefits paid to military members, may not need to be reported as income. This can reduce your financial contribution and increase your aid award. Accepts incarcerated applicants. People incarcerated can now fill out the FAFSA and qualify for grant awards.

What’s Next for Student Loan Reform?

While the Supreme Court ruling on forgiveness dashed hopes for borrowers anticipating debt cancellation, other proposals for student loan reform are still floating around.

One bill in Congress that’s gaining attention recommends enacting a 0% APR federal refinance loan option to eliminate interest accumulation, a possible boon for borrowers battling capitalizing student loan interest.

Additionally, the Biden Administration has proposed a more targeted student loan forgiveness plan that’s currently going through the process of negotiated rulemaking, says Craig. The final version could take years to come to fruition, if at all.

Instead of hoping for loan reform or widespread forgiveness, Craig encourages borrowers to take action based on the information, programs and options available today since they can pivot to another strategy later if new options or relief become available.

That said, there are ways to make your voice heard in support of debt relief proposals. Lorraine Galvis, an attorney and advocate of student loan reform, has sat in on and made public comments during negotiated rulemaking sessions on student debt relief.

Negotiated rulemaking is a process where the Department of Education works with a committee of borrowers and other negotiators to get feedback on regulation before it’s published. The next session on student debt relief is December 11-12 and can be viewed by the public.

Galvis encourages borrowers to attend and contact representatives to discuss debt concerns. “Something like the Student Loan Interest Elimination Act, if you feel that you’ll be okay if you just got a break with interest and you could pay back your loan… write your congressman, tell them to support this act,” she says.

