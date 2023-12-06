2024 Starter Kit: 7 Stocks You Can’t Afford to Miss for a Strong Financial Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Certain stocks shape the investment landscape of the coming year. These are the stocks to buy for 2024. These seven stocks lead industry revolutions.

These stocks are great for savvy investors, promising robust growth, strategic vision, and groundbreaking market approaches.

Read the article to unravel the narrative of these transformative stocks to buy in 2024 that are poised to redefine industries and financial trajectories in the year ahead.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) Enterprise Solutions and Expansion segment exhibits significant potential for sustained growth. The company has processed over $450 billion in transactions (Q3 2023) for many major companies.

This indicates PayPal’s strong credibility and capacity to handle substantial transaction volumes.

PayPal plans to expand services for larger enterprises. It emphasizes adapting to changing market demands. PayPal aims to strengthen its role in facilitating diverse operations for major corporations.

PayPal’s focus on large enterprises strengthens its position in this market segment.

Meta (META)

Source: Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock.com

Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) strategically focuses on expanding business messaging, especially in regions like India. It reveals a concerted effort to capitalize on the burgeoning potential of messaging platforms for commercial activities.

The company’s intent to facilitate more than 600 million daily conversations between people and businesses across its platforms signifies a paradigm shift in how businesses interact with customers.

Moreover, the statistic indicating that over 60% of people on WhatsApp in India engage with business app accounts weekly emphasizes the early success of this approach.

The emphasis on business AI highlights Meta’s vision to democratize access to sophisticated tools for customer interaction, thereby breaking barriers in economies where traditional labor costs might have limited business-customer communication. META is eaily one of the best stocks to buy for 2024.

Alibaba (BABA)

Source: testing / Shutterstock.com

Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) e-commerce domains, including Taobao and Tmall Group, serve as foundational pillars within its business ecosystem.

Taobao and Tmall focus on user needs and preferences, boosting the company’s daily active users and creating a surge in organic user growth.

Introducing various sales models within Taobao and Tmall—from brand marketing-driven sales to everyday low-priced product sales and live streaming content-driven sales—has provided users with a comprehensive and seamless shopping experience.

This approach ensures that consumers with specific purchases find what they seek efficiently and facilitates an enjoyable browsing experience for those exploring without a particular agenda.

AMD (AMD)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) has made concerted efforts and notable achievements in bolstering its AI roadmap. This showcases a focus on innovation and future-proofing its offerings.

The acquisition of Mipsology and Nod.ai further underscores AMD’s focus on enhancing its AI capabilities. AMD leverages the expertise of its strategic alliances and acquisitions to develop AI solutions for diverse markets.

Additionally, the launch and projected success of the MI300 Data Center GPU exemplify AMD’s strides in AI technology. With an anticipated revenue surpassing $2 billion by 2024, the MI300 holds immense promise in catering to a spectrum of AI workloads, spanning training and inference.

Overall, the forecasted rapid revenue growth signifies a strong market reception and suggests AMD’s potential to significantly penetrate the AI solutions space, making it one of the best stocks to buy for 2024.

Disney (DIS)

Source: David Tran Photo / Shutterstock.com

Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) focus on the Experiences segment is a cornerstone of its long-term growth strategy.

The Experiences business, notably Parks and Resorts, has showcased resilience and adaptability, marked by consistent revenue and operating income growth (23% year-over-year fiscal 2023), particularly evident in Walt Disney World’s impressive performance.

Over the last five years, Disney has doubled the return on invested capital within domestic parks. This underscores Disney’s adeptness in generating substantial returns from its capital-intensive ventures.

Moreover, Disney’s strategic foresight is evident in the substantial investments it plans to make over the next decade. These initiatives are poised to turbocharge growth within the Experiences segment. They leverage extensive intellectual property innovative technological advancements, and creative excellence.

Therefore, the company can manage its Experiences portfolio exceptionally well despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) boasts a diversified product portfolio that underscores its adaptability and performance leads (72 million micro inverter shipments as of Q3 2023) in the dynamic renewable energy market.

The company’s multifaceted offerings, spanning micro inverters, batteries, and Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers, mitigate dependence on a singular product line. This diversification safeguards against market fluctuations and amplifies Enphase’s appeal to a broader consumer seeking integrated energy solutions.

Furthermore, Enphase’s adaptability is exemplified by its strategic product tailoring for specific market needs. For instance, the development and rollout of the IQ8P microinverter caters to high-powered solar panels in emerging markets, including Brazil, India, South Africa, Mexico, and Spain.

As a result, it demonstrates the company’s acute understanding of diverse market requirements. This adaptive approach strengthens Enphase’s competitive edge by crafting products to suit regional demands while tapping into burgeoning solar markets worldwide.

Lastly, the company’s ability to pivot and innovate in response to varying market dynamics (like introducing V2X) underscores its flexibility and forward-thinking strategy. Thus, by continually diversifying and customizing its product offerings, Enphase ensures resilience against market fluctuations and positions itself as an industry leader responsive to evolving market needs.

Palantir (PLTR)

Source: Iljanaresvara Studio / Shutterstock.com

Palantir’s (NYSE:PLTR) remarkable revenue growth and segment performance are fundamental pillars underpinning its trajectory. The company’s demonstrated ability to achieve a 17% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3 showcases robust market traction.

The U.S. commercial segment’s impressive 33% year-over-year growth is particularly noteworthy, evidence of Palantir’s effectiveness in penetrating and expanding within this crucial market.

Simultaneously, international commercial business growth at 15% year-over-year, albeit in challenging conditions in Continental Europe, indicates Palantir’s strategic pursuit of growth opportunities across diverse global regions.

The government segment grew steadily, with a 12% year-over-year increase, reinforcing Palantir’s foothold in providing crucial solutions to government entities.

Palantir’s emphasis on mission-critical technology for global defense is highlighted by the increase in U.S. government revenue and support for allied countries. The 29% increase in TCV shows growing demand for Palantir’s offerings and value growth.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in PYPL, META, BABA, AMD, DIS, ENPH, and PLTR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 2024 Starter Kit: 7 Stocks You Can’t Afford to Miss for a Strong Financial Year appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.