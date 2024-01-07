2024 Kicks Off With Wall Street Turmoil, Federal Reserve Policy Concerns Spark Investor Uncertainty

As the new year began, Wall Street had high expectations after a spirited holiday rally. However, investors have faced unexpected hurdles, including renewed concerns about the Federal Reserve's policies. This has led to a turbulent start to 2024, with significant market declines.

What Happened: The S&P 500, a benchmark stock index, experienced its first decline in 10 weeks, breaking a streak of gains that hadn't been seen in almost two decades.

Treasury bonds and corporate credit markets also saw substantial drops, marking a challenging beginning to the year.

For traders anticipating interest rate cuts in March, a stronger-than-expected jobs report further clouded the outlook.

However, the root cause of this disillusionment can be traced back several weeks when investors abandoned bearish positions and embraced various high-risk assets, reports Bloomberg.

With a dwindling pool of new buyers, bullish investors were left questioning whether they had pushed their optimism too far after December's euphoria.

"Investors were getting complacent and expecting a hat trick of fading inflation, stable job growth, and earnings up and to the right," Michael Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners told the outlet. "This week has muzzled some of the bulls."

In a reversal from the late 2023 market rally, all major asset classes suffered losses in the first week of the new year.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking equities and fixed income both declined significantly, marking the worst start to a year since the creation of popular bond ETFs in 2002.

Despite headwinds and increased corporate issuance, it was the complacency surrounding central bank policy that fueled much of the market volatility, according to Bloomberg.

In fixed income, expectations of a March interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve were nearly certain in late December, but have since been scaled back, raising questions about the market's earlier confidence.

The repricing drove 10-year Treasury yields back to 4%, retracing more than half of the decline since Dec. 13 when Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid the groundwork for monetary easing later this year.

"People wanted to jump on what is seen as a sea change, move from rates no longer going up," said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank AG, on Bloomberg TV. "I think that made sense, but then the market just got ahead of itself. Now, we are in retreat."

