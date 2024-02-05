2024 Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus Honored As Women Dominate Every Category

The 2024 Grammy Awards unfolded as a historic night marked by female dominance, where women claimed victories in every televised category.

Taylor Swift, in particular, made headlines by securing the Album of the Year award for an unprecedented fourth time, solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the music industry.

Meanwhile, indie folk songwriter Phoebe Bridgers emerged as the night's most-awarded artist, clinching four honors, while other standout female winners included Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Victoria Monét.

Taylor Swift's presence at the forefront was not only marked by her own victories but also by her gracious acknowledgment of Lana Del Rey during her Album of the Year acceptance speech.

Swift hailed Del Rey as a "legacy artist, a legend, and in her prime right now," underscoring Del Rey's profound influence on a generation of female musicians.

Swift's album "Midnights" not only secured Album of the Year but also earned her the Best Pop Vocal Album award, bringing her impressive Grammy count to 14. In her acceptance speech, Swift expressed gratitude, stating, "I think so many female artists would not be where they are if it weren’t for the work [Lana Del Rey has] done."

Beyond Swift, the night celebrated the achievements of various female artists. Cyrus owned the 2024 Grammy Awards, grabbing her first-ever pair of Grammy wins. The singer, rocking a silver ensemble, not only delivered a dynamic performance of "Flowers" but also snagged the Record of the Year award.

Her enthusiasm was palpable as she energetically slammed the microphone and its stand, concluding her speech with the words: 'This award is amazing, but I genuinely hope it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday.

Celine Dion, despite facing health challenges, received a standing ovation as she presented an award. "When I say that I am happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," the Canadian singer said.

SZA, a.k.a. Solána Imani Rowe, also had a victorious night, walking away with several accolades, including Best Progressive R&B Album for "SOS" and the prestigious Best New Artist award.

The "Anti-Hero" singer, visibly moved, expressed her gratitude on stage, talking about her personal journey in the music industry, and nodding at Taylor Swift, saying: "Hi Taylor! I love you."

Other female artists who claimed victory during the live show included Karol G, who picked up the award for Best Música Urbana Album for "Mañana Será Bonito," and Lainey Wilson, who won Best Country Album for "Bell Bottom Country."

Victoria Monét, known for her work with Ariana Grande and Chloe x Halle, won three honors, including Best New Artist. Her victory was met with a huge ovation, with fellow nominees cheering her on.

The 2024 Grammy Awards showcased a significant departure from the 2018 event, where the lack of female winners prompted criticism and sparked conversations about gender representation.

