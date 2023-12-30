2024 Crypto Outlook: Influencers Optimistic On Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium, And Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency markets are significantly influenced by social media, where numerous users are crypto analysts, experts, and traders. As we approach the new year, let's explore the perspectives of several prominent X users with millions of followers on the future of crypto.

What Happened: Content creator and investor, JAKE took to X and said, “2024 Will Be The Greatest Year Crypto Has Ever Seen.”

Marketing executive of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Lucie said, “What is your crypto goal for 2024? Shibarium.” Lucie reposted one X user Ed Salomon's post which said that 2024 is going to be the year of "Why Shibarium ?" for which "the answer is ridiculously fast processing, insanely low gas fees, every txn WILL burn $SHIB."

A former Bitcoin maximalist, itsALLrisky said, “Will 2024 be the year Dogecoin takes its rightful place on the throne as the People's Crypto?”

An X user, Brains said that “the biggest opportunities that ever existed in the crypto industry is going to present themselves in 2024.” He adds that adopting airdrops for generating capital will make a lot of money in 2024.

CryptoGuy_777 took to X to highlight who is ready for 2024, “Jupiter airdrop injecting $1B+ into Solana ecosystem, blast unlocking $800m+ in eth presale tokens, portal, getgrass, reach, quest & all other farming airdrops (if they actually do them), btc etf & halving and eth etf.”

He added, “It’s about to get WILD.”

Long-term crypto and stock investor, Jelle believes that “altcoins will do very well in 2024.”

I think #altcoins will do very well in 2024. pic.twitter.com/9kNyqymsfM

— Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) December 27, 2023

Why Does It Matter: The global crypto market cap stands at $1.65 trillion while total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.04 billion. Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance currently stands at 49.9% with year-to-date gains at 154.1%. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gains during the same time frame stand at 92.7%.

Notably, memecoin Bonk's (CRYPTO: BONK) year-to-date gains stand at 7,547.25% while Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is at 953.06%, and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) reports 268.3% gains. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) saw a 28.6% and 29.9% gain on a year-to-date basis, respectively.

As the countdown to the decision on the spot Bitcoin ETF approval narrows, with the review period set between Jan. 5 and Jan. 10, 2024, VanEck has recently released a teaser video, created by an intern, in anticipation of the ETF's potential approval. The video is aptly titled, “Born to Bitcoin.”

Now Read: BlackRock, Fidelity, WisdomTree Name Jane Street, JPMorgan As Authorized Participants For Bitcoin ETFs

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.