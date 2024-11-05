With 2024 Almost Over, These Are the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up 20% through Nov. 1. But within the index, these five stocks have produced even higher returns with each one more than doubling this year.

1. Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) stock is up 210%. The company sells electricity and also produces power (including nuclear) and renewable fuels.

The gains have partly been driven by the growing need for electricity, particularly among technology companies with large data centers, like Microsoft and Amazon. Many expect artificial intelligence (AI) needs to grow, and that could spur even greater energy demand.

2. Nvidia

Chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has surged 173% so far this year. Founded more than 30 years ago, the company's graphic processing units (GPU) are a critical component in personal computers, smartphones, and gaming consoles.

However, it's their prominence in AI-related data centers that has played the biggest role in the stock's rise this year. With Nvidia's undisputed leadership position, investors continue to flock to its shares.

3. Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has gained 144% in 2024. Founded in 2003 as a software provider to U.S. intelligence agencies, it has expanded beyond government contracts to the private sector as well.

Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform, which uses machine learning and large language models, helps organizations utilize large amounts of data. The company extended its winning streak recently with U.S. commercial revenue up 54% in the third quarter.

4. Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) has climbed 121% this year. Nuclear energy makes up most of its generation capacity, followed by renewable sources.

There is renewed interest in nuclear energy, and at the end of September, Constellation agreed to provide nuclear energy to Microsoft under a 20-year agreement.

5. GE Vernova

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) started trading independently in April following its spin-off from GE. Shares are up 111% in just the past seven months.

The company generates, transfers, and stores electricity. GE Vernova has caught investors' attention thanks to its strong capabilities in renewable and natural gas energy.

