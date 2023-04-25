2023 Russell Rebalancing: What You Need To Know

On June 26, the popular Russell indexes will get their annual refresh, an event that has historically triggered major market volatility in dozens of impacted stocks.

Every year on the fourth Friday of June, the Russell 1000, Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and other Russell indexes are reconstituted. FTSE Russell gives investors a heads up about what moves they should expect.

The day of the annual Russell reconstitution has often been one of the highest-volume trading days of the year, largely thanks to institutional investors and funds that track the Russell indexes adjusting their holdings to reflect the updates.

This year, the Russell U.S. Index reconstitution will occur before the market opens on June 26.

What Are The Russell Indexes?

FTSE Russell manages a range of U.S. stock market indexes that are among the most popular benchmarks for institutional and retail investors. Stock market indexes track the cumulative price action of a select group of stocks chosen based on specific factors.

The Russell 3000 index tracks the stocks of the 3,000 largest companies in the U.S. stock market, and includes about 98% of all U.S. stocks. It is far more diverse than popular indexes such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, commonly known as the DJIA, which focus exclusively on large-cap stocks.

FTSE Russell breaks the Russell 3000 into two subindexes. The Russell 1000 tracks the 1,000 stocks from the Russell 3000 index with the largest market caps. The Russell 2000 tracks the mid-cap and small-cap stocks from the Russell 3000.

In addition to these three benchmarks, FTSE Russell also manages several other indexes based on market cap or investment style, such as the Russell Microcap, the Russell 1000 Growth and the Russell 1000 Value indexes.

How Index Rebalancing Works

These market indexes are meant to represent broad swathes of the dynamic U.S. equity market, so they must be adjusted regularly to keep up with changes in the relative size of their constituent stocks.

Once a year, FTSE Russell adjusts the breakdowns between large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks to reflect changes that have occurred over the past year. It reevaluates companies based on investment criteria to determine eligibility for indexes based on growth and value.

The 2023 readjustment process begins on May 19 when FTSE Russell constructed the preliminary Russell reconstitution portfolio.

Starting on May 26, FTSE Russell is releasing preliminary updated Russell 3000 membership lists, with potential additions and deletions from the index.

FTSE Russell releases updated preliminary lists each Friday throughout June until the official annual reconstitution takes place after the market closes on the fourth Friday of the month.

“Since markets are continually evolving and because we’re creating indexes based on companies that may have increased or decreased in size or changed their growth or value characteristics over the previous year, we ensure we’re capturing changes in the markets by resetting the index memberships,” says Catherine Yoshimoto, FTSE Russell’s director of product management for the Russell US Indexes.

“We’ve found that fully reconstituting the indexes annually, plus adding eligible [initial public offerings] quarterly and applying daily adjustments maintains the representative nature of the Russell US Indexes while avoiding the unnecessary turnover that a more frequent rebalancing could cause.”

FTSE Russell utilizes a process known as banding to minimize turnover among the different Russell indexes. An incumbent Russell index member will only be moved from one index to another if its updated market cap falls outside a 5% band surrounding the updated cutoff point for inclusion in a particular index.

Why Russell Rebalancing Matters

Russell indexes are important benchmarks for exchange-traded funds and other investment products. Funds with about $10.6 trillion in assets under management track the company’s indexes.

In 2022, Russell reconstitution day was the highest-volume trading day of the entire year. The reconstitution generated $143 billion in trading volume in the closing minutes of trading on June 27, 2022.

Payal Shah, director of equity research and product development at CME Group, says the reconstitution creates both opportunities and risks.

“The annual reconstitution requires thoughtful and well-executed risk management on the part of investors. It is one of the most significant drivers of short-term shifts in supply and demand for U.S. equities, often leading to sizable price movements and volatility in individual companies or industry sectors,” Shah says.

Funds and institutional investors that track the various Russell indexes are forced to buy stocks being added to the indexes and sell stocks being removed. This readjustment takes place moments before the market closes on the last day of trading before the reconstitution occurs.

Dennis Dick, proprietary trader and market structure analyst at Bright Trading, says trading the Russell reconstitution is not as straightforward as it may seem. Plenty of traders anticipate the forced institutional buying and selling well before the reconstitution date. Dick adds these anticipatory trades can create a lot of noise in the stocks involved.

“In some years, this trade can get very crowded, where the anticipatory traders outweigh the indexers, which can actually lead to a decline in the price of the additions and a rally in the price of the deletes on rebalance day,” Dick says.

As a result, he says traders should be careful making any assumptions about the direction certain stocks will move on reconstitution day.

“One thing that you can count on is increased volatility in the price of all stocks being added or deleted from the index,” Dick says.

Stocks Impacted By Russell Rebalancing

The list of stocks added and dropped from the Russell indexes won’t be official until reconstitution on June 26. Still, the company has announced some new IPOs that will be added to the indexes.

New IPOs entering the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes as of 2023 are:

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (ACRV)

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (MLYS)

Nextracker (NXT)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD)

There will be no new IPOs added to the Russel 1000 index.

FTSE Russell will be publishing the final 2023 index membership lists on June 26, when the reconstitution takes place. In the meantime, investors will get weekly updates starting in May on projected changes to the Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap indexes on May 19, June 2, June 9 and June 16.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.