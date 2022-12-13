2023 Resolutions: How To Budget In College, Plus 7 Budgeting Apps To Consider

College often presents financial challenges for students. Aside from tuition expenses, learners must pay for necessities like food and rent. Individuals should plan for their future by regularly assessing their finances and setting achievable goals. If you’re looking to reign in spending and up your savings in the new year, a budget can help you hit your financial targets.

If you’re wondering how to budget in college, this guide offers tips on avoiding overspending, tracking spending habits and setting aside money for emergencies. We also provide a rundown of useful budgeting apps.

Benefits of Making a Budget

Achieve Your Financial Goals

Financial goals vary among individuals. Some people plan for long-term savings like buying a house and taking on a mortgage, and others may simply look to tamp down spending on unnecessary items in the short term. Many individuals do both.

A budget allows you to set realistic targets and manifest them by staying consistent with spending, regardless of your specific goals.

Prevent Overspending

A budget typically sets a finite amount of spending each month. Without a plan in place, consumers may spend beyond their means, falling into debt over time. These costs can compound as interest rates and monthly minimums increase.

By following a budget, you can responsibly use credit and pay it off each month.

Prepare for Emergencies

Along with preparing for regular expenses like bills and groceries, budgets can help you plan for emergencies. Though you cannot predict exactly when car troubles or a medical issue will occur, setting aside savings explicitly for emergencies can prevent financial hardship when these events take place.

Understand Your Spending Habits

Tracking expenses with a budget lays out your purchases in one convenient place. Without a budget, you may forget some of your more impulsive purchases; recording each purchase in a budget can help determine areas for spending improvement.

A budget provides a clear sense of your income and necessary savings, in turn establishing a spending limit each month.

How to Budget in College

When documenting your budget, use the method that best aligns with your organization techniques. Whether it’s a budgeting app, a wordpad document or a spreadsheet, it just needs to make sense to you.

Calculate Your Total Income

Start by tracking your income from any employment, loans, scholarships or family contributions. Divide it into sections by month, semester and year. If these figures are inconsistent or fluctuate, adjust your budget each month as necessary.

Categorize Your Expenses

Give every purchase or expense a category, and get as granular as you see fit—a category could be as broad as “necessities” to include food, rent and insurance, or you could classify expenses more specifically, like “groceries” and “dining out.” Filing purchases under “needs” and “wants” is another helpful budgeting method. Make sure to include any expenses that do not fall into a neat category into a catch-all section (e.g., “other”).

Calculate Income vs. Expenses

Compare your income and expenses after a month. Consider if you are spending beyond your income. Look for unnecessary purchases and aim to dial them back in the next month. Is there a remainder each month? Take this surplus and apply it toward your savings.

Create a Spending Plan

After comparing your income and expenses, you should have a clear sense of what to spend each month. Make sure to cover basic necessities before making unneeded purchases. Do you find yourself eating out five days a week? Your budget may reveal that this is eating into your potential savings.

Use your budget to set spending ratios—people commonly use a “50/30/20” breakdown where 50% covers basic needs, 30% goes toward unnecessary items and 20% is savings. These ratios can fluctuate with your income each month, but make sure to stay consistent on the whole.

Seven Budgeting Apps to Consider

Cost: $3 per month for individuals; $5 per month for families

App Overview: Along with accessible financial tracking features on its app, Acorn’s site offers budgeting guides with helpful information. Acorn can also help students save for the future with its popular “round-up” feature, which takes the remainder of each purchase to the nearest dollar and invests it in a portfolio of the user’s choosing.

Cost: $12.99 per month; $79.99 per year

App Overview: This app features easy categorization for each expense. With EveryDollar, users can tag purchases to group them together and visualize their spending habits. EveryDollar encourages individuals to set aside savings funds for unexpected costs as well.

Cost: $8 per month; $70 per year

App Overview: Goodbudget uses the “envelope method” to help users spend and track expenses wisely. This technique divides each paycheck into virtual envelopes, each with its own intention such as “paying down debt,” “groceries” and “dining out.” This method offers users foresight into their spending, and at the end of every month, the remainder of each envelope becomes savings.

Cost: $.99 per month for ad-free; $4.99 per month for Mint Premium

App Overview: Mint allows users to combine all financial savings and expenses—including credit, investments and checking—in one convenient space. Individuals can receive notifications before bills are due and prior to subscription rate increases. Mint also features Billshark, an automated bill negotiation service, which communicates with service providers such as cable and internet to keep payments low.

Cost: $7.99 per month; $34.99 per year; $79.99 for lifetime subscription

App Overview: PocketGuard helps users categorize their spending to provide insight on the amount of spendable money they have after covering necessary expenses. Visualizations like pie charts offer useful insights and make spending habits clear and understandable. Its “SMART” strategy for goal-setting—specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and timely—helps users stick to realistic spending and savings targets.

Cost: $8.99 per month with optional $2.99 for bank account linking; $39.99 per year; $99.99 for lifetime subscription

App Overview: Wally allows users to set goals and create budgets to meet their targets. The app’s convenient tracking feature offers real-time information, allowing people to tweak their budgets as necessary. It also features family and household budgeting tools, which offer insight into spending habits among multiple users.

Cost: $14.99 per month; $99 per year

App Overview: YNAB’s app securely connects to your bank account and joins all purchases and deposits in one space. Users can set targets to prioritize savings and meet specific goals. For example, if you plan to take a vacation a year from now, you can slowly save for the trip each month. However, if your needs grow for food, education or other necessities, YNAB shifts your budget away from lower-priority savings toward these short-term goals.

Budgeting Tips and Tricks for Students

Make It a Habit

Research has shown that people benefit from setting habits and sticking with them. Though it may be difficult to establish a new habit, staying consistent with your budgeting and seeing positive outcomes may motivate you to follow through with your routine.

Reconsider the Small Expenses

Though it might be convenient to swing by the coffee shop on your way to work or to join your coworkers for lunch out, these expenses can add up. Aim to reduce these purchases, rather than stopping them entirely. Making a pot of coffee at home, meal-planning and packing your lunch can go a long way in meeting your monthly budgeting goals.

Be Careful With Credit Cards

Many credit cards offer low or 0% interest rates to attract new customers, but these rates often significantly increase after a year. Make sure to stay on top of your monthly payments and avoid letting large purchases linger on credit. Otherwise, you may end up paying a significant amount in interest alone before chipping away at actual purchase costs.

Understand Your Needs vs. Wants

Categorize your spending as things you need and things you want. Though details vary among individuals, students often consider expenses like food, education and rent to be “needs.” Conversely, you may be able to work with an aging computer for a few more years or semesters before buying a new one, making this purchase a “want.”

Prioritize your needs and wants to ensure that necessities are covered. By scaling back on unnecessary purchases, you can more easily meet your budget goals.

Prepare for the Unexpected

Some payments are consistent and recurring, while others are unpredictable. Improve your budget by preparing for the unexpected. You may not know exactly when you’ll experience a medical issue or car troubles, but these events are largely inevitable. Set aside a specific fund for unexpected events, and you’ll be able to cover these expenses when they arise without sending your budget into disarray.

