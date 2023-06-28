2023 Mid-Year Look Ahead: Seizing Market Opportunities and Safeguarding Against Risks

Faron Daugs, Certified Financial Planner™, Wealth Advisor, Founder & CEO at Harrison Wallace Financial Group

The markets overcame significant hurdles in the first half of 2023, providing investors with renewed optimism for the rest of the year. Conditions such as the resolved debt ceiling issues and the expectation for a less aggressive interest rate stance from the Federal Reserve make it an opportune time to review investing opportunities. There are several potential areas of the market worth considering, some carry more ongoing risks, and several sectors could be promising for long-term growth.

Strategies to Match Your Risk

The year-to-date market rally has the S&P 500 Index up more than 14% (as of June 22, 2023), reflecting a rise from low points in October of 2022. With the recent run there’s a fair amount of “FOMO” for investors that have not seen significant gains or were not in the market. That said, it’s important for individuals to remove emotion from their investment strategy and focus on current and expected future economic and market conditions.

There are some caveats to the market’s gains, as it hasn’t been a broad-based rally; rather, just a handful of stocks that had been down significantly last year and some budding new sectors. The Federal Reserve’s actions coupled with investors jumping into the market to avoid missing out on a sustained rally, drove stock prices and volumes up in certain sectors. But be cautious, this doesn’t necessarily mean we now have a stable market.

On the banking side, some of the liquidity and failure issues receded and financial stocks returned from recent lows; however, it’s a smart time to assess banking sector investments. With the commercial real estate refinancing cycle beginning, small and regional banks might have too much exposure to commercial office real estate loans. This could spark another period of volatility, so investors should proceed with caution.

The second half of 2023 serves as a good time to dollar cost average into the market with investment cash on hand for the next four or five months. This could be a good time for individuals to review sectors they think will rally, as well as the broader market in hopes of participating in some gains if the YTD run up continues. Implementing a systematic investment plan may provide individuals some protection and opportunity from anticipated swings.

Investors with cash reserves that hesitate to dive deeper into stocks or bonds can gauge the market while parking some funds in high-yield savings accounts or shorter-term CDs. With rates north of four percent for both investment vehicles, individuals can receive attractive yields compared to a year ago. These types of investments can provide apprehensive investors with a safe place to sit for the next year or so as they weigh various market conditions through the end of 2023.

Industry Opportunities

While the market pushed through many of the early 2023 hurdles and showed impressive resiliency, challenges remain. Investors should consider adding hedged equity, or buffered ETFs, to their index positions. These types of investments give individuals participation in the upwards market movement while providing some measure of downside risk protection.

Outside of the broader market sectors, consider ETFs focused on areas such as:

Healthcare technology : Look for firms working in regenerative medicine, robotics, lab automation, telehealth, and data analytics. Many of these firms will leverage AI within their technology in an ongoing effort to improve care and lower costs for patients, providers, and insurers. The ongoing advancements in healthcare technology present potential long-term growth opportunities.

: Look for firms working in regenerative medicine, robotics, lab automation, telehealth, and data analytics. Many of these firms will leverage AI within their technology in an ongoing effort to improve care and lower costs for patients, providers, and insurers. The ongoing advancements in healthcare technology present potential long-term growth opportunities. Contactless payment systems : The shift towards contactless payments continues as digital payments become standard across all sectors. Consider firms offering payment infrastructure solutions, software services processing, virtual wallets, prepaid cards, and other payment-related technology and platforms that make things easier for consumers and more profitable for merchants and providers.

: The shift towards contactless payments continues as digital payments become standard across all sectors. Consider firms offering payment infrastructure solutions, software services processing, virtual wallets, prepaid cards, and other payment-related technology and platforms that make things easier for consumers and more profitable for merchants and providers. Cybersecurity : The increasingly digital age continues to drive the need for improved cybersecurity solutions. The global scale of the early June attacks that exposed individuals’ data and targeted U.S. government agencies underscores the need for cybersecurity innovation. Consider stocks operating in this sector that are developing the next generation of anti-malware and ransomware tools.

: The increasingly digital age continues to drive the need for improved cybersecurity solutions. The global scale of the early June attacks that exposed individuals’ data and targeted U.S. government agencies underscores the need for cybersecurity innovation. Consider stocks operating in this sector that are developing the next generation of anti-malware and ransomware tools. Artificial Intelligence: No sector is of course receiving more attention than AI. With tools like ChatGPT making daily headlines and transforming the way people work, investors are taking notice. The adoption of AI across various industries from automotive manufacturing to climate tech, to healthcare makes it an attractive sector for dollar cost averaging. Companies involved in AI technology and its applications may present significant growth opportunities but generally carry more speculative risk too.

The Bottom Line

While I don’t believe that a major decline is looming, outside of some unforeseen circumstances, investors should expect swings throughout the summer and into the fall. We anticipate an overall upward trend in the third and fourth quarters. Ideally and hopefully, the market will move to one that is focused on earnings and company growth instead of the Fed’s activities, stimulus funding, and aggressive government spending.

As a wealth advisor, I recommend clients consult with a financial professional to assess individual circumstances and align investment strategies with goals and risk tolerance. By staying informed, focusing on promising sectors, and diversifying your portfolio, investors can navigate the markets with greater confidence through the end of 2023.

