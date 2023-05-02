2023 Georgia Tax Rebates Up to $500 Are Now Being Sent

Some Georgia tax rebates for 2023 are on the way to eligible Georgians since the state recently began sending the first round of nearly $1 billion in surplus tax funds. This is the second time Georgia has issued special payments to eligible state residents. Last year, when so-called “stimulus checks” were popular, Georgia was among over 20 states that returned billions of dollars in surplus tax revenue to taxpayers.

In a statement regarding the 2023 Georgia surplus tax refunds, Gov. Brian Kemp said, “Georgia is once again in a position to issue surplus tax refunds thanks to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.”

State Stimulus Checks in 2023

Georgia Tax Rebates 2023: Who’s Eligible for the Surplus Tax Refund?

The 2023 Georgia tax rebates have come thanks to legislation known as House Bill 162 . The bill provides a one-time tax credit (i.e., surplus tax refund) for individual Georgia taxpayers who filed state income tax returns for the 2021 and 2022 tax years.

To be eligible for the refund, you should have filed by the April 18, 2023, tax deadline Or, if you were granted an extension, you must file by Oct. 16, 2023. You also must have had a tax liability for the 2021 tax year. According to information on the state's surplus tax refund website, Georgia residents (including part-year) and Georgia nonresidents can potentially receive a refund.

The governor’s office has said that issuing the special tax rebates this year will take about as long as it took to issue similar special “stimulus payments” last year.

When will you receive your surplus refund? Eligible Georgians who filed their state tax returns by April 18, 2023, should see their rebates fairly soon. But if you’re eligible for a Georgia surplus tax refund and haven’t filed your 2022 tax return due to a tax deadline extension , your rebate won’t be processed until your tax return is.

How Much Are the Georgia Tax Rebates?

The exact amount of your Georgia surplus tax refund for 2023 is based on your tax liability from the 2021 tax year. However, here are the maximum amounts for each filing status.

Georgia 2023 Surplus Refund Amounts by Filing Status

Georgia Surplus Tax Refund FAQs

The Georgia Department of Revenue has answers to frequently asked questions about the special 2023 tax rebates (i.e., surplus refunds) on its website . You can also check the status of your refund online 24/7 sometime in early May. To check your status using the state’s surplus tax refund checker (which will be available soon), you will need the following information:

Your SSN or ITIN

The amount of your federal adjusted gross income (AGI) listed on your 2022 tax year Georgia individual income tax return

Form 500 – Line 8 or Form 500EZ – Line 1

And are you wondering whether you’ll receive a paper check or an electronic refund? The Georgia Department of Revenue says that the 2023 surplus Georgia tax refunds will be issued in accordance with refund instructions on your state tax return.

Georgia IRS Tax Deadline Extension

The first of the Georgia surplus tax refund payments are being sent at a time when many Georgians were granted an extended IRS tax deadline . Due to severe storms and natural disasters, many taxpayers in Georgia and seven other states have more time to file their 2022 federal tax returns.

Due to Storms, IRS Tax Deadline Extended in Georgia