Join an exclusive Market Outlook webcast with ProShares. Hear the company's insights into today’s markets and the potential investing opportunities of 2022.

In the upcoming webcast, 2022 Market Outlook: Optimism for Stocks, Concern for Bonds, and a Look at Digital Assets, ProShares' Simeon Hyman, global investment strategist and head of investment strategy; Scott Helfstein, executive director, thematic investing; Kieran Kirwan, director, investment strategy; Daniel Bush, senior analyst, investment strategy; and Troy Goldstein, executive director, head of national accounts, will discuss topics including inflation, interest rates, stocks potentially being better positioned than bonds, thematic opportunities well-positioned for 2022, and investing in digital assets.

For example, the ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (Cboe: IGHG) and the ProShares High Yield Interest Rate Hedged ETF (Cboe: HYHG) are two rate-hedged ETF strategies that try to eliminate the rising rate risks. The two rate-hedged bond ETFs achieve their diminished rate-risk status by shorting Treasury futures so that the underlying portfolio shows a near-zero duration. Duration is a measure of sensitivity to changes in interest rates, so a zero duration translates to no sensitivity to changes.

Investors can also capture trending themes like the ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO), the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF that offers investors an opportunity to gain exposure to bitcoin returns in a convenient, liquid, and transparent way. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation primarily through managed exposure to bitcoin futures contracts. BITO does not invest directly in bitcoin, and the price and performance of bitcoin futures should be expected to differ from the current “spot” price of bitcoin.

The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEArca: TOLZ) tries to reflect the performance of the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Composite Index and, as is the case with other midstream assets, is a tempting income idea. TOLZ is a diverse infrastructure fund, providing exposure to an assortment of assets, including airports, toll roads, ports, communications, electricity distribution, oil and gas storage, transport, and water. While it’s not a dedicated midstream energy fund, its exposure to that group is more than adequate, giving it leverage with changes in the energy distribution and generation landscapes.

Additionally, as more shoppers look to online deals and internet retail outlets, ETF investors can also capitalize on the growth in e-commerce through theme-specific ETF strategies. For example, the ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEArca: EMTY) and the ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEArca: CLIX) both take a short position in brick-and-mortar retail stores to capitalize on weakness in traditional stores. Meanwhile, the ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEArca: ONLN) takes on a long position in online retailers.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about ProShares' 2022 outlook can register for the Wednesday, January 26 webcast here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.