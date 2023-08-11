2022-2023 Tax Brackets & Federal Income Tax Rates

America’s income tax rates are staying the same for the current tax season and next year’s. But the tax brackets—the income buckets that are charged at progressively higher rates—have undergone major inflation adjustments following the biggest price increases in decades.

The IRS has released tax brackets for the 2023 tax year that have upper limits 7% higher than the brackets for 2022 returns. If your income isn’t keeping up with inflation, the increases in the brackets make it less likely you’ll pay higher tax rates.

You can use the tax brackets to determine how much you can expect to pay in taxes each year. Here are the tax brackets for the upcoming 2023-2024 tax season, as well as the rates from 2022-2023 season. You will also find guidelines for calculating your income tax depending on the top bracket that applies to you.

2022 Tax Brackets (Filing Extension Deadline October 2023)

For the 2022 tax year and the return you either filed by April 2023 or must now file by October, there are seven federal income tax brackets: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%. Your tax bracket is determined by your filing status and taxable income.

2023 Tax Brackets (Taxes Due in April 2024)

The 2023 tax year—the return you’ll file in 2024—will have the same seven federal income tax brackets as the 2022-2023 season: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%. Your filing status and taxable income, including wages, will determine the bracket you’re in.

What Are The Tax Brackets?

Tax brackets were created by the IRS to implement America’s “progressive” tax system, which taxes higher levels of income at the progressively higher rates we mentioned earlier. The brackets help determine how much money you need to pay the IRS annually.

The amount you pay in taxes is dependent on your income. If your taxable income increases, the taxes you pay will increase.

But figuring out your tax obligation isn’t as easy as comparing your salary to the brackets shown above. For example, if you’re single and your 2022 taxable income was $50,000, not all of that will be taxed at 22%, the top bracket for a single person making $50,000. Some of that will be taxed in lower brackets.

How To Calculate Your Federal Income Tax Bracket

You can calculate your taxes by dividing your income into the portions that will be taxed in each applicable bracket. Every bracket has its own tax rate. The bracket you’re in depends on your filing status: if you’re a single filer, married filing jointly, married filing separately or head of household.

What Is a Marginal Tax Rate?

The tax bracket your top dollar of income falls into is your marginal tax bracket. This bracket is your highest tax rate–which applies to the top portion of your income. Use our federal income tax bracket calculator below to find your marginal tax percentage for the 2022-2023 or 2023-2024 tax years.

How Do Tax Brackets Work?

Let’s say you’re single and your 2022 taxable income was $75,000; your marginal tax rate is 22%. But some of your income will be taxed in lower tax brackets: 10% and 12%.

As slices of you income move up the ladder, they’re taxed at increasing rates:

The first $10,275 is taxed at 10%: $1,027.50.

The next $31,500 (41,775-10,275) is taxed at 12%: $3,780.

The last $33,225 (75,000-41,775) is taxed at 22% $7,309.50

The total tax amount for your $75,000 income is the sum of $1,027.50 + $3,780 + $7,309.50 = $12,117 (ignoring any itemized or standard deduction applied to your taxes).

How To Get Into a Lower Tax Bracket

You can lower your income into another tax bracket by using tax deductions, such as the write-offs for charitable donations, property taxes and mortgage interest. Deductions help cut your taxes by reducing your taxable income.

Tax credits, such as the earned income tax credit or child tax credit, also can put you into a lower tax bracket. Credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of taxes you owe.

Depending on your financial situation, you can use both tax deductions and credits to lower the amount you pay Uncle Sam each year.

How Income Tax Brackets and Rates Have Evolved Over the Past 10 Years

Each bracketed rate applies to a portion of a person’s income.

