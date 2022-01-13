2021 Was a Bad Year for This Stock, and 2022 May Not Be Much Better

Some stocks had a better year than others in 2021. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 17, 2021, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Jason Hall discuss one company that couldn't catch a break last year, and that investors should approach with measured caution in the new year.

Toby Bordelon: My company, I was thinking about is Boeing (NYSE: BA). I feel like Boeing is wanting to be done for the year. I mean, look, delays for the Dreamliner. Major safety issues with that Dreamliner, delays on the spaceship, Starliner, they can't even get that test. I don't even think we've got test flight yet.

Whistleblowers reporting that the government, Airbus took a few of their big airline customers. This week, we learned. They got tired of waiting. They tired of waiting on the delays, right? So they need the planes.

I kind of with you guys on T-P-I-C [TPI Composites], I feel like expectations are so low for Boeing that if they just don't screw it up too bad, next year, it will be a pretty good year. Yeah. You're muted right now. But I know you're saying something but.

Jason Hall: How bad does it have to get with your investments when your expectation is don't eff it up?

Bordelon: Right. But for Boeing like, I think we're in the level of like, not even don't mess it up at all.

Hall: Right.

Bordelon: You just don't mess it up too bad.

Hall: Yeah.

Bordelon: Right? If you only make one or two mistakes. [laughs] Yeah. That's pretty low. If you're on the front page of The Wall Street Journal for a mistake, once this year, that's an improvement. [laughs] Right?

Hall: Yeah. A mess.

Bordelon: Man, bad company. Hopefully they'll turn it around and get it together.

Jason Hall owns TPI Composites. Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends TPI Composites. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

