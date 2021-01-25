2021 January FOMC Meeting Preview

As the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) prepares for its first meeting of this pivotal new year, the nation’s economy remains in a precarious position.

Nearly a million people a week are filing first-time unemployment claims, with the unemployment rate stagnating at a high level and state governments keeping businesses shut to fight the spread of Covid-19. As one of his final acts in office, President Trump signed a $900 billion relief bill that offers more direct payments, more federal supplemental unemployment benefits and a second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to keep money flowing into the economy.

The Federal Reserve has signaled that it could be years before it raised interest rates, and the central bank doesn’t seem particularly inclined to taper its asset purchases, aimed to keep driving down rates for long-term borrowing.

To get a sense of the scale of the FOMC’s dilemma, we’ve compared the economic situation this month to where the Fed’s staff economists expect it to be a year from now.

Economic Growth for 2020 and 2021

Fed Projections for Gross Domestic Product Growth (GDP)

2020 GDP: -2.4%

2021 GDP: +4.2%

The official GDP number for 2020 hasn’t been released yet, and Fed staff estimates should change, as they were made prior to Trump signing the second Covid-19 relief bill. As it stands now, Fed economists believe the U.S. economy contracted 2.4% in 2020. The World Bank is more pessimistic, pegging the decline at 3.6%. Still, that’s slightly better than other developed economies. The World Bank has forecasted 2020 Euro Zone GDP at -7.4% and Japan’s 2020 GDP at -5.4%.

Economists are optimistic that 2021 will see a massive economic comeback, as the U.S. and the rest of the world sees widespread Covid-19 vaccinations, followed by a degree of normalization. President Joe Biden is using his first 100 days to push for the passage of even more coronavirus stimulus, this time to the tune of $1.9 trillion.

Nevertheless, should new coronavirus strains prove resistant to vaccines, or if too few people actually get vaccinated, prognosticators may be proven to have been overly optimistic.

Unemployment Rate for 2020 and 2021

Fed Projections for the Unemployment Rate

2020 Unemployment: 6.7%

2021 Unemployment: 5.0%

Heading into the Covid-19 recession, Americans were seeing historically low rates of joblessness. The unemployment rate fell as low as 3.5%, a remarkable achievement, especially because there was no accompanying spike in inflation.

A few months later, however, things changed. By April, the unemployment rate jumped to almost 15% before gradually falling lower as businesses adapted to Covid-19 and opened back up. Consumer demand remains robust, but the pandemic has made it impossible or extraordinarily difficult to actually meet demand.

For instance, the unemployment rate for workers with a college degree—who are typically better able to work remotely—is just 3.8%, compared to 7.8% of those with a high school degree. The recent unemployment insurance increase from the second major Covid-19 relief bill will help unemployed workers, but the only permanent solution is getting enough people vaccinated so the economy can reopen completely.

Inflation Rate for 2020 and 2021

Fed Projections for Core PCE Inflation:

2020 Core PCE: 1.4%

2021 Core PCE: 1.8%

Inflation continues to be the dog that doesn’t bark.

Prices have risen more slowly than experts expected ever since the end of the Great Recession, a scenario that’s caused a few minor disasters. Both former Fed Chair Janet Yellen and current Fed Chair Jerome Powell raised interest rates to ward off inflation that never showed up to the party. At the time, this miffed economists because prices are supposed to rise when unemployment drops, which was happening pre-Covid. But that was then.

After the pandemic laid siege to the economy, Powell gave a speech where he said that the Fed will let inflation run above the central bank’s 2% target for a modest period of time before increasing borrowing costs. Yellen, soon to be the next Treasury Secretary, has also become more dovish.

In any case, the Fed doesn’t see core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rising to 2% until 2023, which means it may be years before rates inflation—and interest rates—rise again.

* * * * *

December 2020 Fed Meeting: Waiting For Stimulus

When Federal Reserve officials met to discuss policy at the most recent Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting they were nervously optimistic about the economy, according to minutes from the December 15-16, 2020 meeting.

FDA approval of multiple Covid-19 vaccines and stronger investor sentiment were big positives heading into the new year. The meeting took place before Congress passed and President Trump signed the $900 billion stimulus package that many, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, had been calling for.

But risks still abounded. The Fed feared, justifiably, that vaccines would be slow to reach the arms of Americans, potentially prolonging state government-imposed lockdowns to thwart the coronavirus. There was also concern that a continuing spike in coronavirus cases would cause more lockdowns and less spending.

Policymakers ended the meeting by keeping interest rates near zero, as expected, where they will surely remain for years to come. But Fed officials also added some clarity on their bond purchasing game, signaling that it would take quite a bit more turbulence to increase bond buying from current levels.

Stimulus To The Rescue?

Ever since the summer, when much of the relief of the CARES Act was sputtering out, Powell has implored lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass a second stimulus package.

The case was pretty simple: March’s CARES Act proved wildly successful. Despite a crushing recession that hammered businesses across the country, many low- and middle-income Americans actually increased their level of financial security, thanks to CARES Act aid.

For instance, 48% of families earning up to $40,000 were able to afford an unexpected $400 expense this past July compared to 39% in October 2019, according to Federal Reserve data, a 23% jump. Savings rates skyrocketed, thanks in part to an additional $600-a-week in federal unemployment assistance that ran dry in the end of July.

Some lawmakers had hoped that the economy would have been able to open enough to make another package unnecessary, but such hopes have been dashed by recents economic data.

More people are filing for first-time unemployment insurance, for instance, and retail spending disappointed. Consumers, moreover, are feeling less confident about making big purchases.

After months of false starts and dashed hopes, it appears that Congress is close to a stimulus deal, with a price tag rumored to be in the neighborhood of $900 billion. The new package would reportedly include direct checks to taxpayers and another round of increased unemployment aid.

Nothing has been finalized as of yet, but both parties have been determined to pass something before the New Year.

No New Clarity on Asset Purchases

Despite concerns, in December the Fed didn’t think would need to add to the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. They offered little clarity on if, when or how they might change the policy.

“All participants supported enhancing the Committee’s guidance on asset purchases at this meeting and, in particular, adopting qualitative, outcome-based guidance indicating that increases in asset holdings would continue, with purchases of Treasury securities of at least $80 billion per month and of agency [mortgage-backed securities] of at least $40 billion per month, until substantial further progress has been made toward reaching the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals,” according to the minutes.

Close observers welcomed this language, and more in the future.

“We continue to think the Fed will eventually provide greater clarity with regard to balance sheet guidance after the new Administration takes office and the new Treasury Secretary (and former Fed Chair) has delivered the Treasury debt issuance strategy,” wrote Bob Miller, BlackRock’s Head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income, in a note. “Incremental [quantitative easing] guidance could come as soon as March but seems more likely in the second quarter, which would also allow more time for virus related observations as well.”

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) FAQs

What Is the FOMC?

The Federal Reserve is in charge of monetary policy for the U.S., and the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is the committee that decides how to manage monetary policy. The FOMC meets eight times a year to debate interest rates, and vote on policies.

Who Belongs to the FOMC?

There are 12 members of the FOMC:

The seven members of the Fed Board of Governors, which is lead by Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Five of the 12 Federal Reserve Bank presidents, although the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is a permanent member of the FOMC. The other four voting positions are filled on a rotating basis by the presidents of the other Federal Reserve Banks across the country. Even though most presidents don’t vote, they can all attend the meetings and debate policy.

When Is the Next FOMC Meeting?

The FOMC usually meets eight times a year, which translates to about once every six weeks. But the monetary governing body can meet more often if world events get crazy and the Fed believes it needs to act, such as during the outset of the pandemic.

The Fed had multiple unscheduled meetings in March when it decided to cut interest rates to near zero, and buy trillions of dollars of bonds to prop up the economy.

After this meeting, the FOMC meets on November 4th and 5th and then again on December 15th and 16th, the last meeting of the year. In that get-together, the FOMC will release a summary of economic projections, which lets the public know where it sees economic growth and inflation going in the near future.

What Time Are the FOMC Meeting Minutes Released?

The FOMC releases minutes of its meetings three weeks after the committee gathers. A full transcript isn’t available for a full five years after a meeting.

Will the FOMC Raise Rates in 2020?

The Fed is unlikely to raise rates this year thanks to the economic fallout from the coronavirus. In fact, the Fed could wait until 2022 to increase borrowing costs following its announcement to let inflation run a bit higher than its 2% target.

