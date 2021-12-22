2021 Has Been a Big Year for Bitcoin: What's Next?

2021 has been a wild ride for bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies in general, but if you look past the volatility, it has also been a truly significant year. The headline number, of course, is that BTC/USD is around 100% higher than it was it was a year ago, which may not be the 300% from 2020, but is still a pretty good return for those who have withstood the wild swings. However, the real significance of the last year goes beyond price: It is about wider acceptance of the concept of the blockchain and cryptos in general, as well as the wider acceptance of bitcoin as an actual currency.

When I started to write about bitcoin in 2014, my mission was to convince people that it was a real thing, an investable asset with a future. That may seem self-evident now but, back then, that was a revolutionary position for someone writing on a more mainstream site like this one. The subject of crypto was rarely mentioned in polite society and on the rare occasion that it was, the “bitcoin is worthless and going to zero soon” position was common. That was the view of most well-known pundits and Wall Street luminaries at the time, and the only bullish voices were a few traders like me, some political nutjobs who saw it as a path to either a libertarian or socialist utopia, depending on their preferred brand of extremism, and a whole host of computer nerds.

Now I write rarely on the subject, in part because the mood has changed so much. Far from trying to convince people to take crypto seriously, I now feel that the responsible thing to do would be to convince them to take it less seriously. Bitcoin and other tokens are still massively volatile, but the publicity around them has attracted people to the space who aren’t used to that kind of movement, and I’m sure some of them are taking big hits to their financial wellbeing.

What has changed over the last few years, though, is that the concept of the blockchain -- the system of record-keeping and transaction verification that underlies bitcoin -- has become much more mainstream and detached from bitcoin the currency. There is increasing awareness that while some kind of reward for those who do that record keeping and transaction verification in such systems is needed and that it has to be built into the system itself, that reward doesn’t have to be bitcoin. Rather, it can be be any kind of token that has value by dint of scarcity.

This particular concept isn't new, and has been around for a while. Ethereum (ETH) and its token, ether, was among the first of the “altcoins” that were really designed for expanding use of the blockchain rather than as a currency that could be used to buy other things. What is new is that there are a lot more altcoins now, with many designed for quite specific uses. “Tokenization” of everything has become all the rage.

There are dangers to that, and one could argue that the proliferation results in the devaluation of each individual token, but from a bitcoin perspective, there is a real advantage. It takes focus away from bitcoin as emblematic of the blockchain and gives it a chance to be what it was originally intended to be: a currency.

Progress in that respect has been rapid but needs to continue with exponential growth if bitcoin is to really fulfill its potential. There are currently around fifteen thousand businesses worldwide that accept bitcoin as payment, with around 2,300 of them in America. In 2014, getting to those numbers in seven years would have seemed to be a lofty, probably unattainable goal, but it still only represents a tiny percentage of businesses overall.

If the proliferation of other tokens and the resulting detachment of bitcoin from the concept of the blockchain that we have seen this year results in less volatility, then next year could see those acceptance numbers balloon. There are, however, potential problems with that. The first is the issue of bitcoin’s scalability. Bitcoin transactions are limited by various factors to around seven per second, as compared to say, Visa, which processes around 1700 per second. Clearly, unless something drastic changes, bitcoin isn’t taking over from Visa, Mastercard, et al as a payment method. It can still grow, but there is an obvious ceiling.

Then there is politics. Bitcoin has, like seemingly everything in America, taken on a partisan tinge. It has gained much more acceptance among Republicans than Democrats, which may seem strange to those who saw it as a challenge to Wall Street and capitalism in general. Whatever the reason, in the petty world of politics, it does make it more likely that regulations on bitcoin will come from a Democratic administration, so an eye should be kept on murmurings from the White House and Treasury Department.

There are very few predictions that can be made with confidence in financial markets, or in life in general for that matter. But predicting that next year will be a fascinating and pivotal one for bitcoin is one that can be made with confidence. If it continues to grow in terms of practical use, then there is a good chance that volatility will slow, and that the growth in usage and acceptance could become exponential. However, that will also highlight the limitations of the blockchain and attract the attention of regulators and politicians, bringing back wild swings in price. If nothing else, crypto will continue to be an interesting space in 2022.

Do you want more articles and analysis like this? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one, long-time underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.