Bitcoin, the decentralized digital currency, was established on January 3, 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous developer(s) who pieced together its original source code. Satoshi mined the very first Bitcoin block and received 50 BTC for the work. After that, the decentralized cryptocurrency network was born, and it would begin to grow and spread throughout the world like a virus.

Bitcoin’s price has surmounted a wall of worry since this 2009 origin. It went from few people thinking it has value, to millions of people around the world buying and saving bitcoin, including some of the world’s top investors like Bill Miller, Paul Tudor Jones, Stanley Druckenmiller and Larry Fink. And one of the more fascinating things behind the rise of bitcoin is its organic nature. Bitcoin has no CEO, no centralized organization and no marketing department, yet it has still become a multi-hundred-billion-dollar asset. The objective of Mimesis Capital’s “2021 Bitcoin Investment Research Report” is to dive into why bitcoin was the best performing asset of the last decade, and provide an outlook for 2021.

In the Mimesis Capital bitcoin investment research report for 2021, we cover bitcoin’s repeated parabolic price history, why bitcoin has value, three key exponential network effects, the stock-to-flow scarcity pricing model, its potential long-term opportunity, our outlook for 2021, the idea of “escape velocity” and more. It aims to be the ultimate modern guide on bitcoin, designed to provide unique, data-driven insights that support the inevitable adoption of bitcoin as the world’s greatest form of money. Our research is specifically written for family offices, institutional investors and corporations looking to adopt bitcoin as their treasury reserve asset, but we are publicly publishing this research for all individuals.

Who are we? Mimesis Capital is a family office that focuses on wealth preservation through bitcoin, equity investment and investment-grade art.

As a firm, we believe that bitcoin has ignited a generational wealth transfer. Bitcoin is a system capable of storing monetized energy without dilution. It is a revolutionary discovery of a new digital good that has the unique properties of being scrace, durable, divisible, transactable, portable and fungible, all in a decentralized manner. We believe that Mimesis Capital has recognized the implications of the discovery of bitcoin before the world at large, and we are capitalizing on this pivotal transition.

Based on our research and unique perspective, we believe that bitcoin is the pristine primary treasury reserve asset. In addition, we think bitcoin can serve as our investment benchmark and unit of account. The rest of the world is trying to accumulate more dollars, while we are trying to accumulate more bitcoin. Dive into our publicly-available “2021 Bitcoin Investment Research Report” to understand our thought process, peer into how we came to the conclusion that bitcoin is the world’s best monetary good and access data-driven insights that support our analysis.

Access the full “Bitcoin Investment Research Report for 2021.”

