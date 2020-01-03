2020 Vision: Two Investment Mistakes To Avoid

Without question, 2019 was a banner year for stocks. Regardless of the sector, if you were a long the market, chances are you made money. All three major averages closed out the year red hot. The Dow Jones Industrial Average — which gained 6% during the quarter and 1.7% in December — ended 2019 up 22.3%, logging its best year since 2017.

The S&P 500 Index, which rose 8.5% over the three-month period and 2.9% in December — waved farewell to 2019 gaining 28.9% — its best year since 2013. But the S&P was still six percentage points short of the Nasdaq Composite Index, which crushed it. The tech-heavy index rallied 35.2% in the year, including 12.2% returns in the last three months of the year and 3.5% in December. It’s the Nasdaq’s strongest performance in six years.

Can the market repeat these gains in 2020? While it’s not impossible, it would be difficult to duplicate. As such, I think it’s important to try to avoid some potential risks. Here are two key investment mistakes investors should avoid for a successful 2020.

Mistake No. 1 - Catching a falling knife, buying too soon

Warren Buffett once said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get.” Understanding the difference between the two has helped me avoid getting cut by falling knives. Investors who are putting together a long-term portfolio should conduct extensive due diligence and seek to understand why a stock is falling. They may discover that the price — despite a current decline of, say, 20% — can continue to fall. Sure, buying, say, Amazon (AMZN) at $1,500 after a fall from $2,000 would be a sound strategy. Aside from the fact Amazon — despite its size — is still growing annual revenues at 25%-plus, AMZN stock currently trades some 20% below its consensus price target of $2,200.

That same logic, however, would not apply to Macy’s (M) or Kraft Heinz (KHC), which posted 2019 declines of 43% and 25%, respectively. Macy’s ended the year down more than 47% below if 52-week high, while Kraft was some 34% below its high. It’s conceivable to wonder with each $1 decline and 10% drop, investors were wondering whether either stock was a bargain of the proverbial “too cheap to ignore?” As it stands, both stocks served as an important reminder that things can always get worse.

Mistake No. 2 - Missing a windfall, selling too early

There’s a saying, “No one ever went broke by taking a profit.” That may be true to some degree. But selling your winners too soon can lead to broken portfolios, as several investors experienced in 2019 when trade conflict dominated our headlines. Inevitably, investors are going to be trigger happy in 2020 as caution takes over. As I mentioned, it’s hard to expect the market to duplicate its 2019 output. The majestic rise of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which posted 2019 returns of 150% was a complete surprise. But does that mean AMD is due for a fall? Not entirely.

For that matter, FAANG stocks — referring to Facebook (FB) Apple (AAPL), Amazon, Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) — drove the Nasdaq’s 35% rise in 2019. Some investors, however, outsmarted themselves by racing to be the first to sell Apple (up 86% in 2019) once the YTD gains reached 20%, 40% or 50%. I’m not suggesting that Apple and AMD will produce the same level of gains as they did in 2019. Investors should nonetheless recognize that, as long as business fundamentals of both companies remain intact, their stocks perform accordingly.

