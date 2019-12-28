2020 Stock Market Holidays and Bond Market Holidays

Markets
The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2020 Market Holidays

DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets
Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed
Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed
Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed
Thursday, April 9 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, April 10 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed
Friday, May 22 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close
(2 p.m.)
Monday, May 25 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed
Thursday, July 2 Day Before Independence Day Open Open Early close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, July 3 Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed
Monday, Sept. 7 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed
Monday, Oct. 12 Columbus Day Open Open Closed
Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed
Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed
Friday, Nov. 27 Day After Thanksgiving Early close
(1 p.m.)		 Early close
(1 p.m.)		 Early close
(2 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Early close
(1 p.m.)		 Early close
(1 p.m.)		 Early close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Closed Closed
Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed

Market Holiday Observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

  • If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
  • If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

