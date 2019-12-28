2020 Stock Market Holidays and Bond Market Holidays

The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.
2020 Market Holidays
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Jan. 20
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Feb. 17
|Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, April 9
|Maundy Thursday
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, April 10
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, May 22
|Friday Before Memorial Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Monday, May 25
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, July 2
|Day Before Independence Day
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, July 3
|Independence Day (Observed)
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Sept. 7
|Labor Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday, Oct. 12
|Columbus Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Wednesday, Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Open
|Open
|Closed
|Thursday, Nov. 26
|Thanksgiving Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 27
|Day After Thanksgiving
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Thursday, Dec. 24
|Christmas Eve
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(1 p.m.)
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, Dec. 25
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Thursday, Dec. 31
|New Year's Eve
|Open
|Open
|Early close
(2 p.m.)
|Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
|New Year's Day
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
Market Holiday Observations
When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:
- If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
- If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.
