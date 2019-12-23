2020 Predictions to Kick Start the New Year

If youÃ¢ÂÂve been following Matt McCall for a while, youÃ¢ÂÂll be pleased to know he had a pretty good track record with his 2019 predictions.ÃÂ AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) has yet to buyÃÂ TeladocÃÂ (NYSE:) or a big-box retailer, but ride-hailing companiesÃÂ UberÃÂ (NYSE:) andÃÂ LyftÃÂ (NASDAQ:) did go public Ã¢ÂÂ¦ and they did disappoint.

As we continue to count down the days until the ball drops, McCall is ready with his new list of 2020 predictions. In of Ã¢ÂÂMoneyline,Ã¢ÂÂ youÃ¢ÂÂll get a sneak peek of what he believes is in store for the markets.

Some of McCallÃ¢ÂÂs predictions are perhaps less controversial than others. He believes that 2020 will beÃÂ , as new therapies and gene editing continue to advance. In terms of new IPOs, heÃ¢ÂÂs predicting that just like 2019, 2020 will have some flops. But, it will also have some success stories.

This year, he warned investors to stay far away fromÃÂ WeWork, which infamously failed to go public. For 2020, he predicts that Airbnb will be the new IPO stock to avoid, thanks to its crazy high valuation and bad customer service. On the flip side, mattress companyÃÂ Casper, backed by the , should be a big hit. Make sure to watch it once it prepares to hit the markets.

Why does McCall think a mattress company will do so well? For one, he thinks todayÃ¢ÂÂs mattress retail environment is filled with scams. Customers often walk out with more expensive mattresses and tons of add-ons they didnÃ¢ÂÂt want. But beyond that,ÃÂ Sleep NumberÃÂ (NASDAQ:), the last revolutionary mattress company, has been one of the decadeÃ¢ÂÂs best-performing stocks.

But what about the upcoming presidential election? It would be hard to make a list of 2020 predictions without weighing in on that. And perhaps controversially, McCall sees President Donald Trump staying in the White House for another term. But donÃ¢ÂÂt get him wrong, that call has nothing to do with his personal politics. ItÃ¢ÂÂs all about the market.

Many investors fear what would happen in the markets following the election of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. SheÃ¢ÂÂs known for being critical of big pharmaceutical, tech and financial companies. Those are three big sectors, meaning the stakes are high. Because of these fears, McCall believes that voters will come to the polls to re-elect Trump, regardless of other issues.

McCall has a few other predictions for Ã¢ÂÂMoneylineÃ¢ÂÂ listeners. He believes that a show-stopping name will be added to the collection of Warren Buffett stocks. Could it be a tech company? Or a retailer like TargetÃÂ (NYSE:) or TJX Companies (NYSE:)? Regardless, as Buffett continues to age, McCall thinks itÃ¢ÂÂs likely heÃ¢ÂÂll be looking to Ã¢ÂÂcement his legacyÃ¢ÂÂ in 2020 with a big move.

Tune in to Ã¢ÂÂMoneylineÃ¢ÂÂ for more 2020 predictions, his reflections on 2019 and more about new IPOs.

