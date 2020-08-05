2020 is officially the busiest year ever for SPACs as deal count reaches a new high

With three SPAC offerings completed yesterday, the number of year-to-date SPAC IPOs has now exceeded the previous year's record breaking count. So far in 2020, 60 SPACs have raised $22.5 billion, all-time highs for both count and proceeds with nearly five months to go.



This latest record adds to the growing list of milestones for 2020 SPACs:

The largest SPAC ever to go public: Pershing Square Tontine (PSTHU)

(PSTHU) The largest announced SPAC merger: Churchill Capital III (CCXXU) and MultiPlan ($11 billion)

(CCXXU) and ($11 billion) The first-ever SPAC IPO of common shares: Therapeutics Acquisition (TXAC)

(TXAC) The best first-day pop for a SPAC: Therapeutics Acquisition (TXAC; +20% pop)

(TXAC; +20% pop) The most SPAC proceeds raised in a year: $22.5 billion, with nearly five months to go

The 3Q20 is the biggest quarter ever by deal count and proceeds

More companies choosing SPAC listings over IPOs



For more SPAC-related content, read on here:



