2020 In Review: Lessons for Investors from A Unique Year in Stocks

Normally at this time of year, I look forward to writing a “year in review” piece. It gives me a chance to see the year with perspective, to celebrate the successes and hopefully learn from failures, both of which are a part of life for any active investor or trader. This, however, is 2020, a year generally regarded as so bad that it has become a punchline -- as in "...but, you know, 2020 and all that."

There can be no doubt that, on a human level, 2020 has been a nightmare for a lot of people, but that doesn’t make it less interesting from a market perspective. If anything, it makes it even more so; it has certainly been unique.

You don’t need me to tell you what most of this year has been about. The first confirmed Covid-19 case in the U.S. came early, on January 19, but at that time, nobody really knew what was to come. After all, there had been other viruses we were told would be disastrous: SARS, MERS, and Ebola, for example. No doubt, they all caused tragedy on a personal level, but none of these really affected the vast majority of Americans. The effects of those scares on the market were temporary and relatively small.

Covid-19 was different. Its effects were not small.

It quickly became clear that it was more contagious and deadlier than previous respiratory viruses, and that it was spreading quickly. From a market perspective though, it was the reaction to that knowledge rather than the virus itself that did the damage. It seemed then that the only way to contain the disease was to limit human contact as much as possible, and that meant shutting down businesses.

That caused unprecedented rises in unemployment and reductions in GDP around the world as the global economy essentially closed for roughly a month, and that had to be reflected in stock prices. Oil prices collapsed as driving and flying virtually ceased overnight. Millions lost their jobs and small businesses were devastated, with Yelp reporting that 60% of listed businesses had closed for good. All of the indices collapsed, with the Dow falling from a high of 29568.57 on February 12 to a low of 18213.65 on March 23. That is a decline of over 38% in just over a month.

The truly remarkable thing about 2020 in the stock market, though, was what came next.

As I and many other pointed out at the time, history tells us that no matter what the stress, through wars, recessions and yes, even pandemics, the market always recovers at some point. It seems that every trader and investor took that to heart. By early June, about ten weeks after the low was hit and despite the fact that Covid was still very much with us, around 80% of the losses had been recovered.

As the year draws to a close, we are once again flirting with record highs, even as the resurgence of the virus has revived talk of shutdowns. How can that be, and what does it tell us about the market?

The rapid recovery was based on the belief that “this too shall pass” and a serious fear of missing out on the recovery when it came. Too many individuals and financial institutions had missed the decade-long gains that followed on the 2008/9 collapse and weren’t going to get left behind this time. That was the rationale for the incredible bounce, but it was fueled by other things.

Based on lessons learned in the recession, central banks around the world reacted quickly to the problem, pouring liquidity into an already very liquid market. The world was awash with cash and interest rates were at record lows. There were trillions of dollars in free money to invest and it had to go somewhere. Stocks were almost bound to go up in that situation.

There are a lot of lessons to learn here, but there are three main takeaways for investors.

First, even when things look good, stocks are risky in the short-term. Unforeseen events can quickly cause massive disruption.

Second, in the longer-term, stocks go up. Sometimes the recovery is almost immediate, sometimes it takes years, but either way, with hindsight, every market drop looks like a buying opportunity.

Third, the economy and the market are not the same thing. It is quite possible for the economy to be in a mess and the market to be soaring, or vice versa, if there is a strong enough feeling about what the future holds.

The latter should be remembered by politicians too, who all too often claim that market strength is somehow their doing, but weakness is not. They are not responsible for either, and that brings us to the other big event of 2020: A very contentious, and in a few people’s minds, very controversial election.

The fact is that, as hard as Donald Trump and some of his more loyal followers find it to believe, Joe Biden won the 2020 election and will be the next President. Just as with Covid, for investors the market reaction says far more than any pundit about what this means for both the economy and the stock market.

That market reaction to a Biden win? Just about nonexistent. There were some, including the outgoing President, who assured us that a Biden win would be disastrous for the market, but they were as wrong as those who said a Trump win would cause a selloff in 2016.

Pessimists could still be right eventually, I suppose. If Democrats win both Senate seats in Georgia. Should they be emboldened by control of both Congress and the White House, and embark on a radical, anti-business agenda, the market will react badly. If history is our guide, though, neither of those things are particularly likely, so the chances of both happening are small enough that they can be ignored, and that is what the market is doing right now.

The Black Lives Matter movement was another essential part of this year. That may not seem immediately relevant to the market, but in some ways it is. It shone a light in corporate behavior that could cause some disruption for a while, even if it is ultimately another example of businesses adapting to reflect society and becoming all the better for it.

Obviously, when the history of the 2020 stock market is written, Covid-19 will dominate, but there are other things that may turn out to be important, too. A national debt that has ballooned to over $27.5 trillion may well have long-term implications, as will the increased power and influence of small individual traders using apps like Robinhood to trade. There has been a lot of talk about democratization of the market in the past, but this year we truly saw it in action. It will be fascinating to see if it can survive more volatility and to observe how Wall Street reacts.

Above all, 2020 was a year of change. People quickly adapted to working and learning from home, traditional manufacturing and industrial stocks suffered as trade contracted, but tech soared as a less personal way of doing business. The power structure of trading shifted, maybe forever. The political landscape changed, bringing a renewed focus on alternative energy and socially responsible businesses.

A unique year indeed.

