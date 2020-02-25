2020 Canaries in the Coalmine: When do Things Change?

Part 1 of this discussion, Can the Fed, Like Atlas, Hold up the Entire World?, can be seen here. This is the Part 2 of the discussion.

First, humans are funny in that they have a strong tendency to think the recent past and the near future will be the same. At some point things will change. Trees don't grow to the sky no matter how much we may want to believe.

Second, I'd like to try harder to come up with a scenario where this market party lasts forever, but I haven't yet managed to do it. There are just too many problems to solve. Can we thread that needle? I suppose anything is possible, but as a thinking person I find that vanishingly hard to imagine. I basically have the assumption this is going to end - the only question is how and when. Throughout history, when faced with scenarios like this, something breaks. Could this time be different? It's very hard for me to see that.

The basics of this scenario are very similar to what we saw in 2000. In 2000 we'd seen several years of easy money accentuated by a frenzy at the end with the Fed insertion of Y2K liquidity. We have the same situation here, with years of easy Fed money followed by an exclamation point of recent repo and T-bill liquidity. In 2000, we turned down the taps shortly after the beginning of the year, and this time we did something similar, with the Fed balance sheet basically flat so far in 2020. In 2000 the party went on a bit before rotating to value and later crashing, and we're seeing the market still trying to party here as well.

What caused the market to rotate and crash in 2000? I can't think of a good description that I've read. Having lived it, what I'd tell you is we had a lot of restricted stock in crappy tech companies that unlocked around March 10th, and that swamped demand for those stocks. The crap crashed and people ran to value. I think that was the pin that caused the bubble to pop. I'd also tell you I didn't figure that out until a week or three after it happened. I had been waiting for a long time for something to happen, and finally it did.

What will cause problems this time, and when? There are so many potential pins out there it's hard to settle on one. I'm more comfortable guessing on timing, though I also admit it's a guess. The reason for that is a lot of things line up with April. In April we'll start seeing the main thrust of Q1 earnings reports. With generally positive guidance meeting the reality of China problems, that could be interesting.

April is also when it's generally believed the Fed will have to make a tough choice on what to do with T-bill purchasing, as they will have bought up a significant portion of the market and April is as long as they originally said they'd go anyway. On February 19 the Fed confirmed my speculations when they released the minutes of the January FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting. It appears that their plans are to end the T-bill purchasing in April and not morph it into Treasury coupon buying. To me, the highest-odds chance of seeing a problem is in April.

What happens until then? That's really hard to say. In 2000 it was largely a party until it wasn't. Then came March 10 and it was like night and day. In 2008, there were warning signs starting in 2006, and fits and starts in 2007 until things started to get more obviously bad in October of 2007. The big blowup finally came in September-October of 2008. How does this time go? Beats me. You could argue we've already seen some canaries pitching over, like BYND (Beyond Meat) and so on. I'm not sure that's a very strong reed to lean on, but I would look hard at movement in some of these troubled companies with absurd valuations to indicate maybe the end is nigh. Even more so, I'd look for a more obvious rotation out of growth and probably into quality before the market really goes down. Of course, a lot of this is guesswork, but outside of the Fed induced excitement from the fourth quarter of 2019, that's generally what we've seen-- defensive stocks starting to outperform growth stocks. That rotation could become more obvious.

In terms of what happens next, that's why we're fairly conservative now. If history is a guide, and given this fragile market, you can lose a lot of money very quickly as buyers disappear for some stocks. There are lots of guys playing the tune Chuck Prince of Citigroup did in 2008, and dancing while the music is playing. But now as then, when the music stops it's going to be hard to get out of the exit. I mean who in the world buys stuff like SPCE (Virgin Galactic) and TSLA (Tesla) here? We don’t. I suspect there are places in this market where you can make some money and other places where you can lose a life-changing amount. That mostly implies a rotation, but again, think of what happened in 2000. Don't own Pets.com.

Thus, we've stayed fairly conservative. If this is like other times of trouble, either looking domestically or internationally, you generally want to stick with high quality assets. You may not get paid today, but you'll emerge better over time. In addition to quality, we've also tended to stay defensive. The one thing we've been willing to stick our neck out on is more inflationary plays, particularly energy. They've been whacked of late and seem like a good risk/reward, particularly compared to the broad market. There's certainly downside risk, but there's also upside possibility. I may have bought into the area too quickly, but I think it may have reasonable legs, so I'm willing to stick around and collect some nice dividends while I wait. Remember, it's not easy to say the world economy is going to fall apart here, but oil has been priced that way. Additionally you have OPEC and terror factors to consider.

If I had to guess, and there's a lot of guessing here, I would guess we're going to see some crappy stocks start to flame out, the market will edge towards quality stocks, then this fragile market will just give up one day. In 2000, that happened on March 10th. I don't know what day it will be this time, but I would guess it's something similarly dramatic here. This looks and acts like a bubble, and that's how bubbles pop. And to remind people, in 2000 the market rotated much more than it crashed. Crashing happened later.

