2019 was the Year of the "Chicken Wars"

Madeleine Johnson Zacks
2019 has been a big year for fast-food chicken, with the “chicken wars” turning from mild to spicy.

The fried chicken market used to be dominated by Kentucky Fried Chicken YUM, but thanks to comparatively low prices to beef over the years and changing consumer taste, a fried chicken sandwich has become the go-to menu item for fast food giants.

Restaurant Brands QSR Popeye’s famously rolled out its Fried Chicken Sandwich this year to big buzz and long customer lines just to snag one. The company sold about 1,000 sandwiches a day before running out. Then there’s Chick-Fil-A, which is now the third largest restaurant chain in America behind McDonald’s MCD and Starbucks SBUX. Chick-Fil-A’s original chicken sandwich is one of the most popular fast-food menu items in the U.S.

Speaking of McDonald’s, the restaurant chain has begun to revamp its own chicken offerings; its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Biscuit is being tested right now. Analysts are already giving the thumps up. There’s also Wendy’s WEN, which has seen success with its chicken sandwich and popular spicy nuggets, and fast-casual chain Shake Shack SHAK has the Chick’n Shack.

