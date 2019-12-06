2019 was the Year of the "Chicken Wars"

2019 has been a big year for fast-food chicken, with the “chicken wars” turning from mild to spicy.

The fried chicken market used to be dominated by Kentucky Fried Chicken YUM, but thanks to comparatively low prices to beef over the years and changing consumer taste, a fried chicken sandwich has become the go-to menu item for fast food giants.

Restaurant Brands QSR Popeye’s famously rolled out its Fried Chicken Sandwich this year to big buzz and long customer lines just to snag one. The company sold about 1,000 sandwiches a day before running out. Then there’s Chick-Fil-A, which is now the third largest restaurant chain in America behind McDonald’s MCD and Starbucks SBUX. Chick-Fil-A’s original chicken sandwich is one of the most popular fast-food menu items in the U.S.

Speaking of McDonald’s, the restaurant chain has begun to revamp its own chicken offerings; its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Biscuit is being tested right now. Analysts are already giving the thumps up. There’s also Wendy’s WEN, which has seen success with its chicken sandwich and popular spicy nuggets, and fast-casual chain Shake Shack SHAK has the Chick’n Shack.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.