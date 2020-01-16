2019 IPO rankings for the Big Four accounting firms

In 2019, 160 IPOs raised $46.3 billion, down from 2018’s 192 IPOs and $46.9 billion. Healthcare and technology were the most active sectors, comprising 69% of all IPOs, while the year’s nine billion-dollar deals accounted for nearly half of all proceeds. With every IPO requiring audited financials, there were 160 auditing engagements (219 including SPACs) with 26 accounting firms. The Big Four accounting firms appeared on 132 of the year’s 160 IPOs, which raised 94% of proceeds. The Big Four tightened their grip on the IPO market, representing 83% of 2019’s deal count, up from 80% in 2018 and 71% in 2017.



