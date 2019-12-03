2019 Cyber Monday Sales Breaks Record

Cyber Monday is the final day of the Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza and this year, shoppers racked up a whopping $9.2 billion in online sales. According to figures from Adobe Analytics, people were spending $11 million a minute. Samsung TVs, Apple’s AAPL AirPods, Air Fryers, and Frozen 2 toys were some of the top items sold.

Consumers were also buying up smartphones on Monday, with sales breaking the $3 billion mark; smartphone purchases also accounted for one-third of all sales.

So far, $72 billion has been spent online since the start of November. As for Black Friday, sales touched $7.4 billion while consumers spent a record $4.2 billion on Thanksgiving Day.

