2019: Boeing's Lost Year

The Boeing BA 737 MAX’s duel crashes killed 346 people, devastating relatives and putting shareholders back on their heels.

Boeing’s #1 selling aircraft was grounded for most of 2019. This caused rippling financial impacts that could cost Boeing up to $20 billion in total. 2019 was the first year in decades that this defense giant has posted a full-year loss.

BA is down 11% over the past 52-weeks, and I’m surprised the losses weren’t more extensive. The shares’ downward trajectory will only continue for Boeing the longer the MAX is grounded.

As of January, Boeing has completely halted the production of the aircraft, pending the FAA’s re-evaluation of the 737 MAX.

This grounding has allowed Airbus EADSY to take some market share in the aerospace sector. Shares of this European aerospace giant have climbed over 32% in the past 52-weeks gaining from every price drop of its primary competitor, BA.

David Calhoun has recently taken the helm at Boeing. His stock driving performance as CEO at Neilson gives me confidence in his leadership abilities. Analysts and investors remain optimistic about BA’s long-term outlook.

Boeing conservatively told airlines not to expect the 737 MAX in the air until the second half of 2020, but the FAA recently suggested that the MAX may be off the ground before that.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.