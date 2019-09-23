Private Markets

2018 End of Year Infographic

Publisher
Nasdaq Private Market
Published

On January 29th, 2019, Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) released its 2018 Retrospective, which reviews the predominant themes and trends in the private secondary market last year.

Learn more about what has contributed to this flourishing market and how liquidity programs have become more integrated than ever in the private company lifecycle in our 2018 End of Year Infographic.

Access the Infographic

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Private Companies

Nasdaq Private Market

We partner with market-leading companies and alternative investment fund managers to customize and deliver effective liquidity solutions. We selectively leverage our network of specialized institutional buyers to identify the right strategic investor for secondary capital and our end-to-end platform provides comprehensive tools, from ledger integration to contract management and payments.

Learn More

Explore Private Markets

Explore

Most Popular