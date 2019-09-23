On January 29th, 2019, Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) released its 2018 Retrospective, which reviews the predominant themes and trends in the private secondary market last year.

Learn more about what has contributed to this flourishing market and how liquidity programs have become more integrated than ever in the private company lifecycle in our 2018 End of Year Infographic.

