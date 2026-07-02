A $200 Billion IPO Wave Could Wipe Out $1 Trillion in Stock Market Value. What Investors Need to Know.

Key Points

SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic could turn the 2026 IPO market into a major test of investor demand.

A large IPO wave may affect more than just the newly listed stocks.

Investors should watch whether fresh AI demand is strong enough to absorb several mega-listings.

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The initial public offering (IPO) market in 2026 is testing how much new equity supply investors can absorb without selling the stocks that already drove the market higher. Renaissance Capital data shows that 79 U.S. IPOs have already raised $112.5 billion so far in 2026, up 625% year over year.

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JPMorgan Chase expects more than $260 billion of equity issuance to enter the market in 2026. With multiple IPOs, such as Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), OpenAI, and Anthropic, in focus, the key question is where investment capital will come from.

SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic could test market absorption

SpaceX has already shown how much demand there can be for a mega-IPO. The company initially raised $75 billion at a valuation of about $1.77 trillion, and total proceeds later rose to $85.7 billion after underwriters bought additional shares.

OpenAI could create the next big demand for investor cash. Reuters has reported that the company could seek a valuation of up to $1 trillion, although its IPO may not arrive until 2027. A 2026 listing would add pressure to a market already absorbing the impact of the SpaceX IPO, while a delay to 2027 would spread that pressure over a longer period. Reuters also reported that Anthropic confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO after a funding round valued it at $965 billion.

While the $200 billion risk is not a confirmed total from the three companies, it is a plausible scenario based on SpaceX's completed IPO, OpenAI's reported IPO ambitions, and the possibility of another large Anthropic offering. If OpenAI and Anthropic both list near trillion-dollar valuations, these IPOs may compete with existing AI winners for the same investor dollars.

Why the IPO wave could impact the entire equity market

In their research paper, "In Search of the Origins of Financial Fluctuations: The Inelastic Markets Hypothesis," Xavier Gabaix and Ralph Koijen estimate that every $1 invested in stocks can add about $5 to total market value. That is because stock prices can move much more than the actual dollars entering or leaving the market. So, if investors sell stocks to fund new IPOs, the market impact could be several times larger than the cash raised. Hence, using a five-times multiplier, a $200 billion IPO wave could put roughly $1 trillion of market value at risk.

However, that does not mean a crash is inevitable. It means a very large IPO wave can create pressure far beyond the cash raised if buyers fund allocations by selling existing stocks. The risk is greater because the current market is already tied closely tied to artificial intelligence (AI). Goldman Sachs expects S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) earnings per share to rise 24% year over year to $340 in 2026, with AI infrastructure beneficiaries contributing roughly half of that growth.

But there is also a reason the market may be able to handle these IPOs. J.P. Morgan estimates that 2026 buybacks could reach about $1.5 trillion, returning cash to shareholders that could help fund some new IPO demand. The research firm also argues that, since the current market is much larger than in past IPO cycles, investors may have greater capacity to absorb new listings. Still, investors should watch the timing, valuation, float, and first trading response of IPOs to decide whether there is fresh AI demand or a shortage of fresh capital.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.