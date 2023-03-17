20 Worst Big Cities To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Retirement can be a big change. Not only is it a big change in terms of lifestyle, but it can also be a big change in income. For instance, the average Social Security payment for retired workers was $1,827 in January 2023.

Some Americans rely on Social Security as their sole source of income. In other words, someone who receives an average payment could be living on less than $22,000 in annual income.

For those retired workers, absorbing high costs of living is likely not an option, especially if they have little to no retirement savings. Hence, cities with a high cost of living (CoL) should be avoided.

Here, we'll take a look at the worst cities for living on just a Social Security check, highlighting data such as rent for a one-bedroom apartment and the overall CoL.

20. Chicago, Illinois

Cost of Living Index : 107.4

: 107.4 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $1,984

: $1,984 Livability Score: 59

Chicago, a city with a bold personality, boasts a thriving arts and culture scene, an electrifying nightlife, and a reputation as a more budget-friendly alternative to the pricey West Coast.

However, with a cost of living index of 107.4, it's not exactly a bargain, and the livability score of 59 is a factor to weigh when considering whether to call this city home. Despite its challenges, Chicago's unique blend of Midwestern charm and urban grit make it a city worth exploring.

19. Honolulu, Hawaii

Cost of Living Index : 168.9

: 168.9 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $2,393

: $2,393 Livability Score: 69

Honolulu beckons with a tantalizing taste of island living. From pristine beaches to lush tropical landscapes, this city is a paradise for those seeking a slower pace of life.

However, with a cost of living index of 168.9, living in this idyllic setting comes with a hefty price tag. While the livability score of 69 is not perfect, it's worth noting that there are intangible benefits to living in a place where the air is thick with the scent of plumeria, the sea is warm, and the sunsets are a daily showstopper. If you're willing to pay the price, Honolulu offers an unparalleled island lifestyle that's hard to beat.

18. Jersey City, New Jersey

Cost of Living Index : 144.4

: 144.4 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $2,918

: $2,918 Livability Score: 69

Located just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, Jersey City is one possible alternative for those who can't afford Manhattan rent. However, rent in Jersey City is still high at over $2,900, and the overall CoL isn't much better. Plus, the livability score is just 69.

17. Seattle, Washington

Cost of Living Index : 167.8

: 167.8 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $2,195

: $2,195 Livability Score: 65

Home to companies like Starbucks and Amazon, Seattle is a big draw for those in search of high-paying jobs. However, if you're living on Social Security, Seattle is one city you may want to avoid.

While rent isn't the highest on this list, it still consumes all of the average Social Security check. The city is expensive overall, and the livability score is only 65.

16. San Diego, California

Cost of Living Index : 160.4

: 160.4 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $3,004

: $3,004 Livability Score: 71

San Diego is a beautiful city. Not only is the weather gorgeous, but it features stunning Spanish and Victorian architecture.

However, the city's perks come at a cost. Rent is just over $3,004, and the cost of living is rated at 160.4, putting it out of reach for most Social Security recipients. Its livability score isn't the best, either; it's rated 71 in that category.

15. Chula Vista, California

Cost of Living Index : 149.3

: 149.3 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $3,044

: $3,044 Livability Score: 67

Chula Vista is a part of the San Diego metropolitan area, located just to the south and sitting right on the San Diego Bay. The city boasts more than 52 square miles of coastal landscape, canyons, rolling hills, mountains, quality parks and miles of trails

While Chula Vista is more affordable than San Diego, costs are still high; one-bedroom rent is $3,044. It also isn't very livable, receiving a 67 livability score.

14. Miami, Florida

Cost of Living Index : 122.4

: 122.4 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $3,204

: $3,204 Livability Score: 65

With beaches, parks and tropical weather, there are a lot of reasons Miami might seem like a great place to move. And while the pros are definitely there, one can't deny the downsides to the famous beach town, especially if you are living on Social Security.

For starters, one-bedroom rent is $3,204, which is almost the same amount as the typical Social Security check. The overall cost of living is above average at 122.4, and the city isn't very livable, rated 65.

13. Riverside, California

Cost of Living Index : 134.1

: 134.1 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $2,395

: $2,395 Livability Score: 59

Riverside, too, isn't far from Los Angeles, although it's much closer to San Bernardino. It offers most of the typical suburban fare, such as coffee shops and parks. Rent isn't terrible with an average of $2,395; the same can be said for the cost of living at 134.1.

However, we are getting into territory with very low livability scores here -- it has just a 59 in that category.

12. Long Beach, California

Cost of Living Index : 159.1

: 159.1 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $2,227

: $2,227 Livability Score: 59

Long Beach is also near Los Angeles. In fact, you can be in L.A. in under 40 minutes by taking I-710 (traffic permitting). As its name suggests, the city is located right on the water with, well, a long beach.

While rent is much more affordable than it is in L.A., it is nevertheless nearly $2,227 for a one-bedroom. The overall CoL is high at 159.1, and the city is not very livable with a score of 59.

11. Stockton, California

Cost of Living Index : 115.6

: 115.6 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $1,961

: $1,961 Livability Score: 52

Stockton boasts a diverse community, and a thriving arts and culture scene. Its proximity to natural wonders such as Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe makes it an attractive place to live for outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, Stockton's central location in California allows for easy access to many other popular destinations within the state.

Despite being more budget-friendly than Los Angeles, renting a one-bedroom apartment in this city can still set you back nearly $2,000. The cost of living index sits at a high 115.6, and the livability score of 52 suggests that there are some challenges to living here. However, for those who are willing to navigate the high cost of living, the city offers a unique blend of urban energy and laid-back charm that's hard to resist.

10. Newark, New Jersey

Cost of Living Index : 122.8

: 122.8 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $1,904

: $1,904 Livability Score: 52

Located in close proximity to the bustling metropolis of New York City, Newark offers fast access to the excitement and energy of the Big Apple. This vibrant city boasts a dynamic nightlife scene and a lively atmosphere that's sure to keep you entertained.

Despite offering more affordable rent options compared to NYC, the cost of living index in Newark is high at 122.8, and the livability score of 52 suggests that there are some challenges to living here. However, for those who crave the urban energy of the East Coast and are willing to navigate the high cost of living, Newark can offer a unique and exciting lifestyle.

9. Anaheim, California

Cost of Living Index : 153.8

: 153.8 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $2,706

: $2,706 Livability Score: 62

Another town located southeast of Los Angeles, Anaheim is part of the Greater Los Angeles metro area. The city is best known for being home to Disneyland, but there are plenty of bars and restaurants in town, too.

Unfortunately, its livability score is not the best, and both rent and the overall cost of living are high.

8. New York City, New York

Cost of Living Index : 168.6

: 168.6 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $3,319

: $3,319 Livability Score: 67

Known as "The City that Never Sleeps," there is always something to do in New York. Perhaps more importantly, there is something for everyone, as the city is extremely diverse and vibrant.

However, the one-bedroom rent is over $3,319, making it unaffordable for those on Social Security. The overall cost of living is 168.6, and the livability score is just 67.

7. Washington, D.C.

Cost of Living Index : 150.6

: 150.6 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $2,418

: $2,418 Livability Score: 56

With its status as the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. is a popular place for visitors and residents alike. Whether it's touring the White House or hanging out on the National Mall, D.C. has plenty to offer.

However, once the novelty wears off, you have a livability score of just 56. Rent isn't very affordable at over $2,418, and the CoL is rated 150.6.

6. San Jose, California

Cost of Living Index : 215

: 215 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $3,033

: $3,033 Livability Score: 66

Located in the Bay Area, San Jose is another place that might offer a slight reprieve from the expensive real estate in San Francisco.

While the city is undoubtedly nice, rent is still over $3,033 in San Jose. The overall cost of living is nearly 215 as well. Livability matches that of New York, rated 66.

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Cost of Living Index : 153.4

: 153.4 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $3,288

: $3,288 Livability Score: 59

Boston has some of the richest history of any city in America -- not to mention having prestigious universities such as Harvard and Boston University.

The city is not rated particularly livable, though, scoring just 59. Plus, one-bedroom rent is over $3,288 per month, and the overall cost of living is rated 153.4.

4. Santa Ana, California

Cost of Living Index : 144.8

: 144.8 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $2,872

: $2,872 Livability Score: 54

Also located in Orange County, Santa Ana is just south of Anaheim. The city does offer easy access to pristine beaches, and costs are lower than they are in the surrounding area.

Still, rent is nearly $2,872 per month for a one-bedroom, and the overall cost of living is 144.8. Worst of all, the livability score is 54, which leaves a lot to be desired.

3. Oakland, California

Cost of Living Index : 176.5

: 176.5 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $2,718

: $2,718 Livability Score: 53

Located just across the bay from San Francisco, Oakland offers another cheaper alternative to the high rents in S.F. There are plenty of shops and restaurants, and Oakland is served by the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system.

Still, its livability score is 53, which is dead last, at least among cities on this list. The overall cost of living is still high, too, at 176.5.

2. Los Angeles, California

Cost of Living Index : 176.2

: 176.2 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $2,877

: $2,877 Livability Score: 54

We've taken a look at many of the cities in the L.A. area, and now we have the big city itself at #2. Needless to say, the city has endless things to do; it's highly unlikely you would ever be bored.

However, public transportation is lacking, and traffic is atrocious. That could explain its paltry livability score of 54. While rent is high for someone on Social Security, it's not as high as others on this list. Still, the overall CoL is high at 176.2.

1. San Francisco, California

Cost of Living Index : 244

: 244 2023 Average 1 Bdr Rent : $3,437

: $3,437 Livability Score: 66

We have also looked at areas in the San Francisco area, and now we have San Fran itself, rated the worst city for those receiving only a Social Security check. San Francisco is undoubtedly beautiful, but it's also one of the most expensive places to live in the country.

It has by far the highest rating on the cost of living index on this list, rated 244. Keep in mind that San Jose, which is in the Bay Area, is #2 for CoL. Rent is nearly $3,437 for a one-bedroom, and the livability score isn't great, coming in at 66.

Bob Haegele contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the worst big cities to live on only a Social Security check based on the (1) average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,779.16, sourced from Social Security Administration; (2) the overall cost of living in each city, sourced from Sperling's Best Places; (3) February 2023 market rent as sourced from Zillow; and (4) livability scores sourced from AreaVibes. Factors (2) through (4) were scored and combined with the highest score being "worst." Factor (4) was weighted double in final calculations. For a city to be considered it had to have a population above 250,000 and a February rent above $1,300. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 13, 2023.

