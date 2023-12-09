20 Ways To Make Money In a Small Town

Small-town living has many charms, but it also comes with challenges when it comes to making a solid income. But what some don’t realize is that living in a small town also comes with opportunities to make high earnings, precisely due to its size and the more close-knit social relationships with others.

If you are seeking ways to earn a comfortable income and not have to move to a large city, below are 20 ways to make money in your small town.

Become a Tutor

Everyone has a skill that they can teach to others, regardless of location. One of the ways that you can capitalize on virtually any skill you have is to tutor others, whether by providing at-home services, commuting to your student’s home or offering classes online. You can tutor educational skills like math or biology, life skills that you built with experience, help others learn a new language or use your knowledge to help guide people who will compensate you for your help.

Run Errands

Many residents prefer hiring people that they know and trust to run errands and allow access into their homes. One way you can benefit from these people-centric relationships is to shop for neighbors and locals or offer to run their errands. If you have a car, you can also make trips to large, out-of-town retailers and charge more depending on mileage and gas expenditure. You can advertise using flyers or even ask friends, family and neighbors to recommend you through word of mouth.

Shopping for others is ideal for stay-at-home parents who want to make extra money on the side. You can shop with your children in tow, and the locals likely know them on a first-name basis, making it a fun socializing activity.

Get Paid To Be Someone’s Friend

Loneliness is an issue affecting people around the world, leading to adverse physical and psychological implications. If you are a social person with a gift for gab, people will pay you for your time to become a friend — and you can do it online.

Multiple sites allow you to sign up and offer your friendship services for a fee, which varies depending on your popularity with other users. The higher your rating, the more you can charge. You also have the option to maintain a remote relationship or meet them in person. These friendship services are entirely platonic, but it always pays to stay safe and maintain boundaries to make the most of these experiences.

Offer Repair and Upkeep Services

If you are good at making home repairs, many people are in need of your services, no matter the size of your hometown. These services can range from external repairs, general upkeep, pool maintenance and mowing lawns to changing lightbulbs and repairing leaks. You may need a license to perform specific services, so it’s essential to do your research before you advertise your services. You may discover a hidden knack for repair and upkeep and may make enough to own a small business.

Offer Driving Lessons or Open a Driving School

There is a high chance that most people in your small town need a car to get around since public transportation may not be convenient — if it exists at all. If you have a valid driving license, you can teach others how to drive and charge per lesson or hour.

If you don’t mind going through the licensing and state registration process, you can open a driving school. Then, you can hire others to become driving instructors and grow your business from there.

Babysit Babies and Children

If you like working with children and have experience, you can offer to babysit local children. How much you charge depends on your skills and certifications, allowing you to make more money. For example, a babysitter who can cook and who has CPR certification is able to charge a higher fee than one who does not.

Being a babysitter is a significant responsibility, so only consider it if you have the patience and awareness that it takes to work with children. Even if you are a parent, dealing with multiple children may quickly become overwhelming.

Deliver Amazon Packages With Your Car

Amazon allows you to deliver packages using your own vehicle. After qualifying for the position, you reserve a block to make deliveries, deliver the packages and receive payments once you finish. Delivering packages is a straightforward way to make extra income without additional resources besides your vehicle. To sign up, you must have a valid driver’s license, be over 21 years old, have a smartphone and be eligible to work in the US. The service is currently available in over 100 towns and cities across the United States.

Become a Public Notary

Public notaries are public officials who can legally witness the signing of legal documents and oaths and can handle deeds, mortgages and powers of attorney. Although it may seem complicated to become a notary, the process is simple and can help you earn extra income. Before you start, make sure that you meet all state requirements, and keep in mind that you must submit an application and pass the exam to start practicing.

Offer Printing Services

Not everyone owns a printer, and some people may only need to use them briefly or a few times. Due to their lack of need, they do not buy printers and are in a bind when they need a document in hand. Having a printer and advertising your printing services on Google or other search engines helps you make extra income. If you can do so, you can also offer professional or large-scale printing services for businesses, helping you earn a higher and more consistent income.

Open a Bed and Breakfast

If your small town has an attraction or breathtaking scenery, you can open a bed and breakfast business in your home. A bed and breakfast is a place for visitors where guests stay overnight, and you serve them breakfast in the morning.

Although it may sound simple in theory, keeping the business running and maintaining it takes work. You must have an appropriately sized home, invest in making it welcoming, maintain stringent sanitary practices and like to socialize. A successful bed and breakfast business yields solid income, especially if you become a local favorite or have recurring clients who stop by when they are in town.

Become a Professional Dog Walker

If you are a dog lover, dog walking is an excellent side job that can become a full-time gig if you have the time, patience and resources to make it happen. Dog walking is a responsibility, and managing multiple dogs may be a hassle. This job is definitely not for someone who has no experience or lacks the physical and psychological capabilities needed to work with larger or more aggressive breed.

Get a Remote Customer Service Job

Many large companies in the United States need reliable and proficient customer service representatives to help their clients. If you don’t mind sitting for long periods, you can make money while you work remotely and help people with their questions.

Some places you can work as a customer service representative include:

Banks and financial institutions

Limousine and car rental companies

Shipping and logistics companies

Lending or credit repair businesses

Web-hosting providers

Pharmacies

If you have a steady internet connection, a laptop and a phone, you can start earning relatively quickly as well.

Open a Junk Removal Business

Regardless of location, junk removal services are in demand, and you can make good money working solo or with a group of friends. People use junk removal before and after moving, when making home repairs and redesigns, on construction sites and even in schools. If you are in good physical shape and have the right equipment and vehicle, this may be a good fit for you.

Provide Resume Writing and Editing Services

Most people need a resume to apply for jobs, whether they are local or remote. However, some do not know how to write or format a professional resume and need help. If you are a good writer and have experience in the HR field, you can offer resume-building and editing services. You can also charge extra for cover letter writing or specific formats. Additionally, you can also charge per hour or resume, setting your rates and adjusting them as you gain experience.

Rent Out Rooms

If you live in a large home with ample space and unused rooms, you can rent out a room to one or multiple people for a fee. Living with strangers is not a simple affair, so tread with caution before you decide to rent out rooms. Always have a solid vetting system and establish rules with potential renters to minimize issues later.

Sell Homemade Produce or Products

If you have a garden or small farm, you can sell your products to clients. Some examples of items you can sell include:

Preserves

Fruits and vegetables

Candles

Jams

Sauces

Soap

Honey

Eggs

Milk

Cheese

Depending on the size of your garden and the season, you can make a solid income selling local, organic produce or items that many people seek from small business owners.

Offer Pet Boarding Services

If you have the space, you can offer to board other people’s pets and charge per night. Pet boarding services are an excellent business for someone who likes animals and has experience working with them. Keep in mind that this service comes with responsibility, as some pets may have dietary restrictions and special meal requirements.

Cook and Sell Homemade Meals

You can cook and sell homemade meals within your neighborhood to make extra income or make it a primary business. However, keep in mind that states have strict regulations when it comes to food handling, and you may need to register and obtain a license before you can do so. You can also specialize in what you offer, like food for those with allergies, baby food or food for older adults.

Food handling has some rules due to hygienic and sanitary worries. If people enjoy your food, you can make a reliable income by selling your meals and catering to different clients.

Care for the Elderly

The senior population is growing in the United States and will continue to grow in the near future. As more people age and prefer to stay home instead of going to a nursing home, now is an excellent time to consider becoming a carer for older adults. Becoming a carer is a highly personal job that requires patience and dedication to your clients. However, with dedication and experience, you can make a steady income and build lasting relationships with other families.

Offer At-Home Makeup or Hair Styling

If you are licensed to practice makeup or hairstyling, you can offer at-home services instead of having a physical location. You can advertise through local newspapers, join social media groups in your neighborhood and operate through word of mouth. People often recommend a good makeup artist or stylist to others, and your work speaks for itself when your clients are on the go.

The Takeaway

Every town has a unique need for a service that, while in demand, is not always readily available. If you are able to identify that pain point and open a business or offer a service that can fulfill people’s needs, you benefit from being the only business that offers it. And if you don’t want to limit yourself to working within the confines of your town, remote is the way to go. You have many options and fields, and most offer training and the tools you need to start.

Whether you want to work solo or are thinking of opening a small business in your small town, you can make a solid income when you identify what you are good at and what services you can realistically provide.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Ways To Make Money In a Small Town

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.