20% of Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway's $341 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in 1 Stock That's Quietly Trying to Cash in on the AI Boom

Key Points

Even after numerous share sales since late 2023, Berkshire’s portfolio remains heavily concentrated in this “Magnificent Seven” stock.

Upcoming product and service introductions show that this business is starting to take artificial intelligence more seriously.

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Berkshire Hathaway has a gargantuan public equities portfolio valued at $341 billion (as of June 17). While there are dozens of positions, a single business represents 20% of the holdings. This "Magnificent Seven" company is quietly trying to cash in on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

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The Omaha conglomerate, of which Warren Buffett is the executive chairman, first bought shares in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the first quarter of 2016. In the past decade, the consumer tech giant's stock price has surged 1,120%. Even after trimming this position since late 2023, Apple remains the largest position in Berkshire's portfolio.

Apple has received its fair share of criticism for its slow progress in AI thus far. But this could change. The company plans to release Siri AI, a more powerful digital assistant, this year. New Apple Intelligence features, most notably improved image editing and internet browsing capabilities, will also be introduced.

The business also wants to make a splash in hardware. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to launch AI-powered AirPods with cameras in 2027. The company is also working on smart glasses. And a foldable iPhone model is expected later this year.

Time will tell whether this innovation pipeline will lead to greater product and service revenue. At its current scale, it will take a lot for Apple to post growth that satisfies investors.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.