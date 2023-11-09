20 US Cities Where You Can Safely and Affordably Live Downtown

In some cities across the United States, living downtown isn’t particularly desirable for many people. Downtown real estate can often be expensive, especially if most of a city’s cultural, entertainment and culinary options are there. Other downtowns are just the opposite, run-down areas where heavy industry has come and gone, leaving elevated crime rates in their wake.

But there are still plenty of cities in America that have the idyllic combination of being both affordable and safe. GOBankingRates set out to find just which cities those are by drawing data from sources ranging from the FBI and the U.S. Census Bureau to Numbeo and Google Maps. Results across all of these factors were calculated, sorted and weighted. Because data was compiled by ZIP code, you’ll find that some cities may appear more than once.

Here are the 20 U.S. cities where the downtown area is still affordable and safe to live in.

Grand Junction, Colorado (81501)

Total housing units: 11,174

11,174 1-bedroom rent: $1,100

$1,100 3-bedroom rent: $1,867

$1,867 Score (3-7): 5.7358

Clearwater, Florida (33755)

Total housing units: 11,823

11,823 1-bedroom rent: $2,300

$2,300 3-bedroom rent: $4,000

$4,000 Score (3-7): 5.7453

Columbia, South Carolina (29205)

Total housing units: 12,402

12,402 1-bedroom rent: $1,467

$1,467 3-bedroom rent: $2,200

$2,200 Score (3-7): 5.7834

Richmond, Virginia (23219)

Total housing units: 3,433

3,433 1-bedroom rent: $1,588

$1,588 3-bedroom rent: $2,486

$2,486 Score (3-7): 5.8116

Plano, Texas (75074)

Total housing units: 18,451

18,451 1-bedroom rent: $1,667

$1,667 3-bedroom rent: $2,833

$2,833 Score (3-7): 5.8232

Wilmington, North Carolina (28401)

Total housing units: 12,337

12,337 1-bedroom rent: $1,300

$1,300 3-bedroom rent: $2,450

$2,450 Score (3-7): 5.8388

Durham, North Carolina (27701)

Total housing units: 12,278

12,278 1-bedroom rent: $1,900

$1,900 3-bedroom rent: $2,420

$2,420 Score (3-7): 5.8561

Columbia, South Carolina (29201)

Total housing units: 11,713

11,713 1-bedroom rent: $1,467

$1,467 3-bedroom rent: $2,200

$2,200 Score (3-7): 5.8632

Rochester, Minnesota (55902)

Total housing units: 11,832

11,832 1-bedroom rent: $1,481

$1,481 3-bedroom rent: $2,083

$2,083 Score (3-7): 5.8918

Fort Collins, Colorado (80524)

Total housing units: 16,402

16,402 1-bedroom rent: $1,750

$1,750 3-bedroom rent: $2,975

$2,975 Score (3-7): 5.9207

Columbia, South Carolina (29204)

Total housing units: 8,245

8,245 1-bedroom rent: $1,467

$1,467 3-bedroom rent: $2,200

$2,200 Score (3-7): 5.9598

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (57103)

Total housing units: 15,074

15,074 1-bedroom rent: $1,125

$1,125 3-bedroom rent: $2,167

$2,167 Score (3-7): 5.9620

Bradenton, Florida (34205)

Total housing units: 16,043

16,043 1-bedroom rent: $1,500

$1,500 3-bedroom rent: $1,800

$1,800 Score (3-7): 5.9815

Boise, Idaho (83702)

Total housing units: 12,143

12,143 1-bedroom rent: $1,550

$1,550 3-bedroom rent: $2,433

$2,433 Score (3-7): 6.0761

Chandler, Arizona (85225)

Total housing units: 28,773

28,773 1-bedroom rent: $1,733

$1,733 3-bedroom rent: $2,575

$2,575 Score (3-7): 6.0799

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (57104)

Total housing units: 13,263

13,263 1-bedroom rent: $1,125

$1,125 3-bedroom rent: $2,167

$2,167 Score (3-7): 6.0896

Naperville, Illinois (60540)

Total housing units: 16,449

16,449 1-bedroom rent: $1,900

$1,900 3-bedroom rent: $3,300

$3,300 Score (3-7): 6.1909

Mesa, AZ (85201)

Total housing units: 23,238

23,238 1-bedroom rent: $1,734

$1,734 3-bedroom rent: $2,500

$2,500 Score (3-7): 6.1958

Peoria, Arizona (85345)

Total housing units: 23,822

23,822 1-bedroom rent: $1,055

$1,055 3-bedroom rent: $1,733

$1,733 Score (3-7): 6.5242

Huntsville, Alabama (35801)

Total housing units: 11,518

11,518 1-bedroom rent: $1,436

$1,436 3-bedroom rent: $1,775

$1,775 Score (3-7): 6.7200

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Google Maps, individual city websites and websites devoted specifically to a city’s downtown to determine the area considered “downtown” in each city in this study. ZIP codes were used to approximate downtown areas. With downtown ZIP codes identified, the study analyzed 95 downtowns in terms of the following criteria: (1) median selected monthly owner costs for units with a mortgage as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey 5-year estimates (data for ZCTAs used), (2) median gross rent for a one bedroom, (3) median gross rent for a three bedroom, (4) monthly average net income, (5) monthly cost of utilities, (6) monthly cost of public transport as sourced from Numbeo, (7) Property Crimes, and (8) violent crimes as sourced from FBI’s crime data explorer. The one bedroom and three bedroom rents were averaged to find a comfortable rent price to compare to. The violent and property crime rates were calculated into violent crime rate per 100,000 people and property crime rate per 100,000. The selected monthly owner cost was scored and weighted at 1.25, the average monthly net income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the average rent was scored and weighted at 1.00, the utilities cost was scored and weighted at 0.75, the public transport cost was scored and weighted at 0.75, the violent crime rate per 100,000 was scored and weighted at 1.25, and the property crime rate was scored and weighted at 1.25. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the safest and most affordable US cities where you can live downtown. All data was collected and is up to date as of October 25th, 2023.

