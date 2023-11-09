News & Insights

20 US Cities Where You Can Safely and Affordably Live Downtown

November 09, 2023 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by John Csiszar for GOBankingRates ->

Richmond Virginia

In some cities across the United States, living downtown isn’t particularly desirable for many people. Downtown real estate can often be expensive, especially if most of a city’s cultural, entertainment and culinary options are there. Other downtowns are just the opposite, run-down areas where heavy industry has come and gone, leaving elevated crime rates in their wake.

But there are still plenty of cities in America that have the idyllic combination of being both affordable and safe. GOBankingRates set out to find just which cities those are by drawing data from sources ranging from the FBI and the U.S. Census Bureau to Numbeo and Google Maps. Results across all of these factors were calculated, sorted and weighted. Because data was compiled by ZIP code, you’ll find that some cities may appear more than once.

Here are the 20 U.S. cities where the downtown area is still affordable and safe to live in.

Grand Junction, Colorado - January 06, 2018: Main Street downtown in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Grand Junction, Colorado (81501)

  • Total housing units: 11,174 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,100 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $1,867 
  • Score (3-7): 5.7358

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Clearwater, Florida (33755)

  • Total housing units: 11,823 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $2,300 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $4,000 
  • Score (3-7): 5.7453

Downtown Columbia South Carolina Skyline SC Aerial Panorama.

Columbia, South Carolina (29205)

  • Total housing units: 12,402 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,467 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,200 
  • Score (3-7): 5.7834
The view from the capital steps looking over downtown Richmond, Virginia.

Richmond, Virginia (23219)

  • Total housing units: 3,433 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,588 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,486 
  • Score (3-7): 5.8116
DART Light Rail, Plano, TX.

Plano, Texas (75074)

  • Total housing units: 18,451 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,667 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,833 
  • Score (3-7): 5.8232
Downtown Wilmington along the banks of the Cape Fear River.

Wilmington, North Carolina (28401)

  • Total housing units: 12,337 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,300 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,450 
  • Score (3-7): 5.8388
Durham, USA - June 18, 2016: A statue on a roundabout in the centre of Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Durham, North Carolina (27701)

  • Total housing units: 12,278 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,900
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,420
  • Score (3-7): 5.8561

Columbia South Carolina Finlay Park Fountain

Columbia, South Carolina (29201)

  • Total housing units: 11,713 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,467 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,200 
  • Score (3-7): 5.8632
Rochester, Minnesota

Rochester, Minnesota (55902)

  • Total housing units: 11,832 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,481 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,083
  • Score (3-7): 5.8918
Fort-Collins-Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado (80524)

  • Total housing units: 16,402 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,750
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,975
  • Score (3-7): 5.9207
Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

Columbia, South Carolina (29204)

  • Total housing units: 8,245
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,467 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,200 
  • Score (3-7): 5.9598
11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, South Dakota, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (57103)

  • Total housing units: 15,074 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,125 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,167 
  • Score (3-7): 5.9620

Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton, FL USA.

Bradenton, Florida (34205)

  • Total housing units: 16,043 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,500 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $1,800 
  • Score (3-7): 5.9815
View of Downtown Boise.

Boise, Idaho (83702)

  • Total housing units: 12,143 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,550 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,433 
  • Score (3-7): 6.0761
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Chandler, Arizona (85225)

  • Total housing units: 28,773 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,733 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,575 
  • Score (3-7): 6.0799
Sioux Falls South Dakota winter

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (57104)

  • Total housing units: 13,263 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,125 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,167
  • Score (3-7): 6.0896
Naperville, Illinois, USA - June 9, 2017: Daytime view of the downtown district in fifth-largest city in Illinois located outside Chicago.

Naperville, Illinois (60540)

  • Total housing units: 16,449 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,900
  • 3-bedroom rent: $3,300 
  • Score (3-7): 6.1909

Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

Mesa, AZ (85201)

  • Total housing units: 23,238 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,734 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $2,500 
  • Score (3-7): 6.1958
Drone shot of residential streets built around an artificial lake in the Arrowhead Ranch neighborhood of Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona.

Peoria, Arizona (85345)

  • Total housing units: 23,822 
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,055 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $1,733
  • Score (3-7): 6.5242
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.

Huntsville, Alabama (35801)

  • Total housing units: 11,518
  • 1-bedroom rent: $1,436 
  • 3-bedroom rent: $1,775 
  • Score (3-7): 6.7200

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Google Maps, individual city websites and websites devoted specifically to a city’s downtown to determine the area considered “downtown” in each city in this study. ZIP codes were used to approximate downtown areas. With downtown ZIP codes identified, the study analyzed 95 downtowns in terms of the following criteria: (1) median selected monthly owner costs for units with a mortgage as sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey 5-year estimates (data for ZCTAs used), (2) median gross rent for a one bedroom, (3) median gross rent for a three bedroom, (4) monthly average net income, (5) monthly cost of utilities, (6) monthly cost of public transport as sourced from Numbeo, (7) Property Crimes, and (8) violent crimes as sourced from FBI’s crime data explorer. The one bedroom and three bedroom rents were averaged to find a comfortable rent price to compare to. The violent and property crime rates were calculated into violent crime rate per 100,000 people and property crime rate per 100,000. The selected monthly owner cost was scored and weighted at 1.25, the average monthly net income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the average rent was scored and weighted at 1.00, the utilities cost was scored and weighted at 0.75, the public transport cost was scored and weighted at 0.75, the violent crime rate per 100,000 was scored and weighted at 1.25, and the property crime rate was scored and weighted at 1.25. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the safest and most affordable US cities where you can live downtown. All data was collected and is up to date as of October 25th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 US Cities Where You Can Safely and Affordably Live Downtown

