20 US Cities Least Prone to Natural Disasters — And How Much It Costs To Live in Each

In the past five years alone, natural disasters have wrought billions of dollars in costs and damages across the country — over $616 billion to be more precise. Just last year alone, there were 492 deaths related to natural disasters — and 1,996 since 2019.

In some parts of the country, natural disasters are a lot less prevalent, however. Last year, RocketHomes compiled a list of the top 20 U.S. cities that are the least prone to natural disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, extreme winter storms and high temperatures, droughts, earthquakes, and hailstorms.

These are the top results across the country and the estimated cost of living in each (using data from both RocketHomes and BestPlaces.net). The community resilience rating, as provided by RocketHomes, gauges how prepared a specific community is to withstand and recover from natural disasters.

You can also check out 10 high-fire-risk cities where more people are moving in than out.

Lima, Ohio

Metro population: 102,351

102,351 Community resilience: Very high

Very high Minimum annual income for one person: $26,400

$26,400 Typical home cost: $121,700 (64% less expensive than the national average)

$121,700 (64% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 76.4 (23.6% lower than the national average)

Weston, Wisconsin

Metro population: 135,692

135,692 Community resilience: Relatively high

Relatively high Minimum annual income for one person: $28,800

$28,800 Typical home cost: $227,200 (32.8% less expensive than the national average)

$227,200 (32.8% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 84.7 (15.3% lower than the national average)

Duluth, Minnesota

Metro population: 278,091

278,091 Community resilience: Relatively high

Relatively high Minimum annual income for one person: $37,600

$37,600 Typical home cost: $243,200 (28.1% less expensive than the national average)

$243,200 (28.1% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 84.7 (15.3% lower than the national average)

Appleton, Wisconsin

Metro population: 237,974

237,974 Community resilience: Very high

Very high Minimum annual income for one person: $30,000

$30,000 Typical home cost: $222,800 (34.1% less expensive than the national average)

$222,800 (34.1% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 88.1 (11.9% lower than the national average)

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Metro population: 169,304

169,304 Community resilience: Very high

Very high Minimum annual income for one person: $30,400

$30,400 Typical home cost: $272,600 (19.4% less expensive than the national average)

$272,600 (19.4% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 90.6 (9.4% lower than the national average)

State College, Pennsylvania

Metro population: 162,385

162,385 Community resilience: Relatively high

Relatively high Minimum annual income for one person: $48,000

$48,000 Typical home cost: $355,500 (5.1% more expensive than the national average)

$355,500 (5.1% more expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 95.4 (4.6% lower than the national average)

Glen Falls, New York

Metro population: 125,148

125,148 Community resilience: Very high

Very high Minimum annual income for one person: $36,000

$36,000 Typical home cost: $200,200 (40.8% less expensive than the national average)

$200,200 (40.8% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 98.4 (1.6% lower than the national average)

Altoona, Pennsylvania

Metro population: 121,829

121,829 Community resilience: Very high

Very high Minimum annual income for one person: $30,800

$30,800 Typical home cost: $119,400 (64.7% less expensive than the national average)

$119,400 (64.7% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 77.2 (22.8% lower than the national average)

Burlington, Vermont

Metro population: 220,411

220,411 Community resilience: Very high

Very high Minimum annual income for one person: $51,600

$51,600 Typical home cost: $478,900 (41.6% more expensive than the national average)

$478,900 (41.6% more expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 112.4 (12.4% higher than the national average)

Morgantown, West Virginia

Metro population: 139,044

139,044 Community resilience: Very high

Very high Minimum annual income for one person: $31,600

$31,600 Typical home cost: $257,900 (23.7% less expensive than the national average)

$257,900 (23.7% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 89.8 (10.2% lower than the national average)

Blacksburg, Virginia

Metro population: 183,280

183,280 Community resilience: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Minimum annual income for one person: $35,200

$35,200 Typical home cost: $362,100 (7.1% more expensive than the national average)

$362,100 (7.1% more expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 89.6 (10.4% lower than the national average)

Parkersburg, West Virginia

Metro population: 89,339

89,339 Community resilience: Very high

Very high Minimum annual income for one person: $28,000

$28,000 Typical home cost: $133,400 (60.5% less expensive than the national average)

$133,400 (60.5% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 77.9 (22.1% lower than the national average)

Weirton, West Virginia

Metro population: 116,074

116,074 Community resilience: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Minimum annual income for one person: $26,800

$26,800 Typical home cost: $131,200 (61.2% less expensive than the national average)

$131,200 (61.2% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 75.8 (24.2% lower than the national average)

Lynchburg, Virginia

Metro population: 236,566

236,566 Community resilience: Relatively high

Relatively high Minimum annual income for one person: $37,600

$37,600 Typical home cost: $221,800 (34.4$ less expensive than the national average)

$221,800 (34.4$ less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 80.9 (19.1% lower than the national average)

Anchorage, Alaska

Metro population: 396,317

396,317 Community resilience: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Minimum annual income for one person: $44,400

$44,400 Typical home cost: $344,400 (1.9% more expensive than the national average)

$344,400 (1.9% more expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 115.5 (15.5% higher than the national average)

Longview, Washington

Metro population: 110,593

110,593 Community resilience: Relatively high

Relatively high Minimum annual income for one person: $36,000

$36,000 Typical home cost: $337,500 (0.2% less expensive than the national average)

$337,500 (0.2% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 102.5 (2.5% higher than the national average)

Mount Vernon, Washington

Metro population: 129,205

129,205 Community resilience: Relatively high

Relatively high Minimum annual income for one person: $42,000

$42,000 Typical home cost: $517,600 (53.1% more expensive than the national average)

$517,600 (53.1% more expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 117.7 (17.7% higher than the national average)

Bremerton, Washington

Metro population: 271,473

271,473 Community resilience: Relatively high

Relatively high Minimum annual income for one person: $53,200

$53,200 Typical home cost: $457,600 (35.3% more expensive than the national average)

$457,600 (35.3% more expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 121 (21% higher than the national average)

Lewiston, Idaho

Metro population: 62,990

62,990 Community resilience: Relatively high

Relatively high Minimum annual income for one person: $30,400

$30,400 Typical home cost: $327,500 (3.1% less expensive than the national average)

$327,500 (3.1% less expensive than the national average) Cost of living score: 94.3 (5.7% lower than the national average)

Be Prepared Before You Move

If you’re looking to move someplace new but want to avoid natural disasters, do your research so you’re prepared.

“I recommend starting with local government and FEMA websites, as they offer detailed information on common risks like floods, hurricanes,\ and earthquakes,” said Alex Shekhtman, CEO of LBC Mortgage. “Reviewing real estate disclosures is also crucial, as they often highlight any known hazards.”

While you’re at it, Shekhtman suggested speaking with a few insurance companies — if you’re buying property — since they can help you determine the type of coverage you might need based on local risks. If you can, speak with some locals to get a better understanding of the area and its risks.

You may also want to speak with a real estate agent who knows the area inside and out.

“You can learn a lot about what threats are present at the state, city and local level simply by doing some online investigating,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “This is also something you can, and should, talk to your real estate agent about if you are buying a home in a new area. They will be well informed about the natural disaster threats in the area and will be able to take your concerns into consideration when finding the best possible home options for you.”

And remember, certain regions are more susceptible to natural disasters than others.

On the East and Gulf Coasts, particularly places like Florida and Texas, there are more hurricanes. California is known for its earthquakes and wildfires. And in the Midwest, you’re more likely to come across states affected by tornadoes — Oklahoma and Kansas are notorious for this. More mountainous areas tend to have harsh winters.

Photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 US Cities Least Prone to Natural Disasters — And How Much It Costs To Live in Each

