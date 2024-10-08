20 US Cities Least Prone to Natural Disasters — And How Much It Costs To Live in Each

In the past five years alone, natural disasters have wrought billions of dollars in costs and damages across the country — over $616 billion to be more precise. Just last year alone, there were 492 deaths related to natural disasters — and 1,996 since 2019.
In some parts of the country, natural disasters are a lot less prevalent, however. Last year, RocketHomes compiled a list of the top 20 U.S. cities that are the least prone to natural disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, extreme winter storms and high temperatures, droughts, earthquakes, and hailstorms.
Learn More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
Read Next: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000
These are the top results across the country and the estimated cost of living in each (using data from both RocketHomes and BestPlaces.net). The community resilience rating, as provided by RocketHomes, gauges how prepared a specific community is to withstand and recover from natural disasters.
You can also check out 10 high-fire-risk cities where more people are moving in than out.
Lima, Ohio
- Metro population: 102,351
- Community resilience: Very high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $26,400
- Typical home cost: $121,700 (64% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 76.4 (23.6% lower than the national average)
Try This: What the Upper Middle Class Makes in Different US Cities
Find Out: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State
Weston, Wisconsin
- Metro population: 135,692
- Community resilience: Relatively high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $28,800
- Typical home cost: $227,200 (32.8% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 84.7 (15.3% lower than the national average)
For You: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States
Duluth, Minnesota
- Metro population: 278,091
- Community resilience: Relatively high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $37,600
- Typical home cost: $243,200 (28.1% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 84.7 (15.3% lower than the national average)
Appleton, Wisconsin
- Metro population: 237,974
- Community resilience: Very high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $30,000
- Typical home cost: $222,800 (34.1% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 88.1 (11.9% lower than the national average)
Eau Claire, Wisconsin
- Metro population: 169,304
- Community resilience: Very high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $30,400
- Typical home cost: $272,600 (19.4% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 90.6 (9.4% lower than the national average)
Consider This: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
State College, Pennsylvania
- Metro population: 162,385
- Community resilience: Relatively high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $48,000
- Typical home cost: $355,500 (5.1% more expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 95.4 (4.6% lower than the national average)
Glen Falls, New York
- Metro population: 125,148
- Community resilience: Very high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $36,000
- Typical home cost: $200,200 (40.8% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 98.4 (1.6% lower than the national average)
Altoona, Pennsylvania
- Metro population: 121,829
- Community resilience: Very high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $30,800
- Typical home cost: $119,400 (64.7% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 77.2 (22.8% lower than the national average)
Trending Now: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs
Burlington, Vermont
- Metro population: 220,411
- Community resilience: Very high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $51,600
- Typical home cost: $478,900 (41.6% more expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 112.4 (12.4% higher than the national average)
Morgantown, West Virginia
- Metro population: 139,044
- Community resilience: Very high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $31,600
- Typical home cost: $257,900 (23.7% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 89.8 (10.2% lower than the national average)
Blacksburg, Virginia
- Metro population: 183,280
- Community resilience: Relatively moderate
- Minimum annual income for one person: $35,200
- Typical home cost: $362,100 (7.1% more expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 89.6 (10.4% lower than the national average)
Discover More: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In
Parkersburg, West Virginia
- Metro population: 89,339
- Community resilience: Very high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $28,000
- Typical home cost: $133,400 (60.5% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 77.9 (22.1% lower than the national average)
Weirton, West Virginia
- Metro population: 116,074
- Community resilience: Relatively moderate
- Minimum annual income for one person: $26,800
- Typical home cost: $131,200 (61.2% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 75.8 (24.2% lower than the national average)
Lynchburg, Virginia
- Metro population: 236,566
- Community resilience: Relatively high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $37,600
- Typical home cost: $221,800 (34.4$ less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 80.9 (19.1% lower than the national average)
Find Out: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025
Anchorage, Alaska
- Metro population: 396,317
- Community resilience: Relatively moderate
- Minimum annual income for one person: $44,400
- Typical home cost: $344,400 (1.9% more expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 115.5 (15.5% higher than the national average)
Longview, Washington
- Metro population: 110,593
- Community resilience: Relatively high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $36,000
- Typical home cost: $337,500 (0.2% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 102.5 (2.5% higher than the national average)
Mount Vernon, Washington
- Metro population: 129,205
- Community resilience: Relatively high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $42,000
- Typical home cost: $517,600 (53.1% more expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 117.7 (17.7% higher than the national average)
Check Out: 10 Dangerous Cities You Shouldn’t Buy a Home in No Matter the Price
Bremerton, Washington
- Metro population: 271,473
- Community resilience: Relatively high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $53,200
- Typical home cost: $457,600 (35.3% more expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 121 (21% higher than the national average)
Lewiston, Idaho
- Metro population: 62,990
- Community resilience: Relatively high
- Minimum annual income for one person: $30,400
- Typical home cost: $327,500 (3.1% less expensive than the national average)
- Cost of living score: 94.3 (5.7% lower than the national average)
Be Prepared Before You Move
If you’re looking to move someplace new but want to avoid natural disasters, do your research so you’re prepared.
“I recommend starting with local government and FEMA websites, as they offer detailed information on common risks like floods, hurricanes,\ and earthquakes,” said Alex Shekhtman, CEO of LBC Mortgage. “Reviewing real estate disclosures is also crucial, as they often highlight any known hazards.”
While you’re at it, Shekhtman suggested speaking with a few insurance companies — if you’re buying property — since they can help you determine the type of coverage you might need based on local risks. If you can, speak with some locals to get a better understanding of the area and its risks.
You may also want to speak with a real estate agent who knows the area inside and out.
“You can learn a lot about what threats are present at the state, city and local level simply by doing some online investigating,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “This is also something you can, and should, talk to your real estate agent about if you are buying a home in a new area. They will be well informed about the natural disaster threats in the area and will be able to take your concerns into consideration when finding the best possible home options for you.”
And remember, certain regions are more susceptible to natural disasters than others.
On the East and Gulf Coasts, particularly places like Florida and Texas, there are more hurricanes. California is known for its earthquakes and wildfires. And in the Midwest, you’re more likely to come across states affected by tornadoes — Oklahoma and Kansas are notorious for this. More mountainous areas tend to have harsh winters.
Photos are for representational purposes only.
More From GOBankingRates
- 7 Reasons A Financial Advisor Could Boost Your Savings in 2024
- 5 Southern Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
- 3 Things to Do This Week If You Have Debt
- 5 Groceries Frugal People Buy in Fall
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 US Cities Least Prone to Natural Disasters — And How Much It Costs To Live in Each
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.