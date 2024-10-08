News & Insights

20 US Cities Least Prone to Natural Disasters — And How Much It Costs To Live in Each

October 08, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Angela Mae for GOBankingRates ->

In the past five years alone, natural disasters have wrought billions of dollars in costs and damages across the country — over $616 billion to be more precise. Just last year alone, there were 492 deaths related to natural disasters — and 1,996 since 2019.

In some parts of the country, natural disasters are a lot less prevalent, however. Last year, RocketHomes compiled a list of the top 20 U.S. cities that are the least prone to natural disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, extreme winter storms and high temperatures, droughts, earthquakes, and hailstorms.

These are the top results across the country and the estimated cost of living in each (using data from both RocketHomes and BestPlaces.net). The community resilience rating, as provided by RocketHomes, gauges how prepared a specific community is to withstand and recover from natural disasters.

You can also check out 10 high-fire-risk cities where more people are moving in than out.

Lima Ohio iStock

Lima, Ohio

  • Metro population: 102,351
  • Community resilience: Very high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $26,400
  • Typical home cost: $121,700 (64% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 76.4 (23.6% lower than the national average)

Wausau Wisconsin iStock

Weston, Wisconsin

  • Metro population: 135,692
  • Community resilience: Relatively high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $28,800
  • Typical home cost: $227,200 (32.8% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 84.7 (15.3% lower than the national average)

Relaxing feel with two chairs on the bay side of the Park Point, Duluth, MN.

Duluth, Minnesota

  • Metro population: 278,091
  • Community resilience: Relatively high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $37,600
  • Typical home cost: $243,200 (28.1% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 84.7 (15.3% lower than the national average)
Breathtaking aerial view of idyllic neighborhoods richly colored with colorful Autumn trees.

Appleton, Wisconsin

  • Metro population: 237,974
  • Community resilience: Very high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $30,000
  • Typical home cost: $222,800 (34.1% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 88.1 (11.9% lower than the national average)
Eau Claire, Wis.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

  • Metro population: 169,304
  • Community resilience: Very high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $30,400
  • Typical home cost: $272,600 (19.4% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 90.6 (9.4% lower than the national average)

College Avenue with stores and restaurants in downtown State College, Pennsylvania illuminated in the evening.

State College, Pennsylvania

  • Metro population: 162,385
  • Community resilience: Relatively high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $48,000
  • Typical home cost: $355,500 (5.1% more expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 95.4 (4.6% lower than the national average)
New-York-Glen-Falls

Glen Falls, New York

  • Metro population: 125,148
  • Community resilience: Very high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $36,000
  • Typical home cost: $200,200 (40.8% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 98.4 (1.6% lower than the national average)
Atloona Pennsylvania iStock

Altoona, Pennsylvania

  • Metro population: 121,829
  • Community resilience: Very high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $30,800
  • Typical home cost: $119,400 (64.7% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 77.2 (22.8% lower than the national average)

Burlington Vermont

Burlington, Vermont

  • Metro population: 220,411
  • Community resilience: Very high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $51,600
  • Typical home cost: $478,900 (41.6% more expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 112.4 (12.4% higher than the national average)
West-Virginia-Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia

  • Metro population: 139,044
  • Community resilience: Very high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $31,600
  • Typical home cost: $257,900 (23.7% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 89.8 (10.2% lower than the national average)
Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

Blacksburg, Virginia

  • Metro population: 183,280
  • Community resilience: Relatively moderate
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $35,200
  • Typical home cost: $362,100 (7.1% more expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 89.6 (10.4% lower than the national average)

west-virginia-parkersburg

Parkersburg, West Virginia

  • Metro population: 89,339
  • Community resilience: Very high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $28,000
  • Typical home cost: $133,400 (60.5% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 77.9 (22.1% lower than the national average)
A view of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, a cable-stayed suspension that carries US 22 over the Ohio River between Weirton, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio.

Weirton, West Virginia

  • Metro population: 116,074
  • Community resilience: Relatively moderate
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $26,800
  • Typical home cost: $131,200 (61.2% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 75.8 (24.2% lower than the national average)
Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia

  • Metro population: 236,566
  • Community resilience: Relatively high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $37,600
  • Typical home cost: $221,800 (34.4$ less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 80.9 (19.1% lower than the national average)

Anchorage Skyline

Anchorage, Alaska

  • Metro population: 396,317
  • Community resilience: Relatively moderate
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $44,400
  • Typical home cost: $344,400 (1.9% more expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 115.5 (15.5% higher than the national average)
Twilight view of the Lewis & Clark bridge connecting Longview, WA with Rainier, OR.

Longview, Washington

  • Metro population: 110,593
  • Community resilience: Relatively high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $36,000
  • Typical home cost: $337,500 (0.2% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 102.5 (2.5% higher than the national average)
Mount Vernon Washington iStock

Mount Vernon, Washington

  • Metro population: 129,205
  • Community resilience: Relatively high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $42,000
  • Typical home cost: $517,600 (53.1% more expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 117.7 (17.7% higher than the national average)

BREMERTON, WASHINGTON STATE, USA - JUNE 2018: Wide angle view of the marina and waterfront in Bremerton, WA, with a backdrop of snow cappped mountains.

Bremerton, Washington

  • Metro population: 271,473
  • Community resilience: Relatively high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $53,200
  • Typical home cost: $457,600 (35.3% more expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 121 (21% higher than the national average)
11674, Boise, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Idaho, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Lewiston, Idaho

  • Metro population: 62,990
  • Community resilience: Relatively high
  • Minimum annual income for one person: $30,400
  • Typical home cost: $327,500 (3.1% less expensive than the national average)
  • Cost of living score: 94.3 (5.7% lower than the national average)
Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Be Prepared Before You Move

If you’re looking to move someplace new but want to avoid natural disasters, do your research so you’re prepared.

“I recommend starting with local government and FEMA websites, as they offer detailed information on common risks like floods, hurricanes,\ and earthquakes,” said Alex Shekhtman, CEO of LBC Mortgage. “Reviewing real estate disclosures is also crucial, as they often highlight any known hazards.”

While you’re at it, Shekhtman suggested speaking with a few insurance companies — if you’re buying property — since they can help you determine the type of coverage you might need based on local risks. If you can, speak with some locals to get a better understanding of the area and its risks.

You may also want to speak with a real estate agent who knows the area inside and out.

“You can learn a lot about what threats are present at the state, city and local level simply by doing some online investigating,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “This is also something you can, and should, talk to your real estate agent about if you are buying a home in a new area. They will be well informed about the natural disaster threats in the area and will be able to take your concerns into consideration when finding the best possible home options for you.”

And remember, certain regions are more susceptible to natural disasters than others.

On the East and Gulf Coasts, particularly places like Florida and Texas, there are more hurricanes. California is known for its earthquakes and wildfires. And in the Midwest, you’re more likely to come across states affected by tornadoes — Oklahoma and Kansas are notorious for this. More mountainous areas tend to have harsh winters.

Photos are for representational purposes only.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 US Cities Least Prone to Natural Disasters — And How Much It Costs To Live in Each

