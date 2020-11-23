20% Upside For Steelcase?

We believe that Steelcase Inc stock (NYSE: SCS) may be a decent opportunity at the present time. Steelcase is a US-based furniture company producing office furniture, architectural, and technology products for office environments, and to some extent in the education, health care, and retail industries. SCS stock trades at over $12 currently and is, in fact, down 39% so far this year (from more than $20 at the beginning of 2020). It traded at $19 in February 2020 – just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world – and is currently still 34% below that level as well. SCS stock has recovered 32% of its value from its March level of over $9, compared to the S&P 500 which gained almost 60% from its March lows. With the gradual lifting of lockdowns the supply constraints are likely to ease, leading to modest improvement in sales, which could take the stock up by about 20%. However, it is unlikely to go back to its pre-Covid level due to an increase in the work-from-home culture which is leading to expectations of lower demand for office furniture. Our conclusion is based on our comparative analysis of Steelcase stock performance during the current financial crisis with that during the 2008 recession in our interactive dashboard.

2020 Coronavirus Crisis

Timeline of 2020 Crisis So Far:

12/12/2019: Coronavirus cases first reported in China

1/31/2020: WHO declares a global health emergency.

2/19/2020: Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing by major central banks helps S&P 500 reach a record high

3/23/2020: S&P 500 drops 34% from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war

from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war Since 3/24/2020: S&P 500 recovers 60% from the lows seen on Mar 23, as the Fed’s multi-billion dollar stimulus package suppresses near-term survival anxiety and infuses liquidity into the system.

In contrast, here is how SCS stock and the broader market fared during the 2007-08 crisis

Timeline of 2007-08 Crisis

10/1/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak in S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Accelerated market decline corresponding to Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Approximate bottoming out of S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 9/1/2008)

SCS and S&P 500 Performance Over 2007-08 Financial Crisis

SCS stock declined from levels of about $19 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak) to levels of $4 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out), implying SCS stock lost 79% from its approximate pre-crisis peak. It recovered post the 2008 crisis, to levels of more than $6 in early 2010, rising by 58% between March 2009 and January 2010. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index saw a decline of 51% and recovered 48%.

SCS Fundamentals Over Recent Years

SCS revenues increased from $3.1 billion in FY2016 to $3.7 billion in FY2020 (SCS’ fiscal year ends in February every year – eg: FY2020 denotes 12-month period ending February 2020). With higher revenues, margins also increased with EPS rising from $1.37 in FY2016 to $1.67 in FY2020. However, the company’s revenues in the first six months of FY2021 saw a y-o-y decline of 28% due to maximum people working from home and the demand for office furniture going down. Earnings came in at $0.17/share in the first six months of FY2021 as against $0.29/share in the year-ago period, mainly due to lower revenue and higher interest cost along with restructuring expenses.

Does SCS Have Sufficient Cash Cushion To Meet Its Obligations Through The Coronavirus Crisis?

SCS’s total debt increased from $297 million in FY2017 to $482 million at the end of Q2 2021, while its total cash went up from $271 million to $516 million over the same period. At the same time, the company’s cash from operations dropped from $171 million to $45 million in the first six months of FY2021. Lower operating cash flow generation is the risk that SCS faces, but the company has enough cash balance to meet its debt obligations.

Conclusion

Phases of Covid-19 Crisis:

Early- to mid-March 2020: Fear of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into reality , with the number of cases accelerating globally

of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into , with the number of cases accelerating globally Late-March 2020 onward: Social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Fed stimulus suppresses near-term survival anxiety

suppresses near-term survival anxiety May-June 2020: Recovery of demand , with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases

, with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases July-November 2020: Weak Q1 and Q2 2021 results, but continued improvement in demand and progress with vaccine development buoy market sentiment

Despite the recent surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S., we expect continued improvement in demand to buoy market expectations. As investors focus their attention on expected 2021 results, we believe Steelcase stock has the potential for modest gains once fears surrounding the Covid outbreak are put to rest. However, it is unlikely to go back to its pre-Covid level due to an increase in the work-from-home culture which is leading to expectations of lower demand for office furniture. The stock is likely to go up to $15, reflecting a potential upside of 20% from its current level

