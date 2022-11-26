20 States With the Lowest Minimum Wages

Currently the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. However, states have the power to set their own minimum wage, and many have chosen to do so. As of 2022, 30 states and Washington D.C. have a minimum wage that is higher than the federal minimum. The other 20 states have either adopted the federal minimum wage, have no state minimum wage law, or have minimum wages below the federal minimum wage.

States with minimum wage below federal minimum wage

Two states, Georgia and Wyoming, have a minimum wage below $7.25 per hour. Both Georgia and Wyoming’s minimum wage is $5.15 per hour. However, federal minimum wage law overrides state minimum wage laws if the federal amount is greater than the state's. (The opposite is true if the state amount is higher than the federal.) So those living in Georgia and Wyoming receive the $7.25 hourly rate.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

States with no minimum wage

Five states have not adopted a state minimum wage: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Similar to Georgia and Wyoming, residents of these five states are subject to the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

States with minimum wage equal to federal minimum wage

13 states have a minimum wage that is equal to the federal minimum wage of $7.25:

Idaho Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky New Hampshire North Carolina North Dakota Oklahoma Pennsylvania Texas Utah Wisconsin

High inflation makes it difficult for people to live on current minimum wage earnings. However, there are 17 states (Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, and Washington) and Washington D.C. that have tied their minimum wage increases based on the consumer price index and other formulas. Your state labor office will have the latest information on how much any increases will be.

Minimum wage laws are designed to help workers make ends meet. However, in states with low minimum wages, workers may still struggle with bills and other everyday costs. If you live in one of these states, you may want to consider finding a job that pays more than the minimum wage or even moving to a state with a higher minimum wage. Looking for side hustles, living on a budget, and going back to school may be difficult but are other options that will be worth it in the long run.

If you live in one of the states tied to the federal minimum wage and are working a minimum wage job, you can expect to earn less than workers in other parts of the country. However, the states with lowest minimum wage typically have a lower cost of living compared to states like Washington, Massachusetts, and California, which are states with the highest minimum wage.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.