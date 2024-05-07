News & Insights

20 States With the Lowest Cost of Living for Single Adults

May 07, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

If you’re a single adult, you’ve probably wondered if moving to another state would mean your overall monthly expenses would be a lot less. While this isn’t the case in every state, there are plenty that have a lower cost of living and subsequently lower basic monthly expenses.

To get to the bottom of this issue, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average cost of living for a single adult. Ranked from highest to lowest overall cost of living, here are the 20 states where single adults have the lowest monthly expenses.

View towards Alamogordo and White Sands National Park from Cloudcroft on a cold winter's day in New Mexico, USA.

20. New Mexico

  • Groceries: $327.84 
  • Healthcare: $338.12 
  • Utilities: $269.45 
  • Transportation: $691.39
  • Average mortgage: $1,828.63  
  • Miscellaneous: $66.33 

Overall cost-of-living index: 94.0

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

19. Texas

  • Groceries: $325.46  
  • Healthcare: $319.73   
  • Utilities: $300.99  
  • Transportation: $670.22   
  • Average mortgage: $1,851.77   
  • Miscellaneous: $65.31  

Overall cost-of-living index: 92.7

Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

18. Wyoming

  • Groceries: $347.91   
  • Healthcare: $340.84   
  • Utilities: $253.53  
  • Transportation: $689.20 
  • Average mortgage: $2,076.56 
  • Miscellaneous: $66.40  

Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4

Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

17. South Dakota

  • Groceries: $329.88    
  • Healthcare: $333.35  
  • Utilities: $253.24 
  • Transportation: $711.10 
  • Average mortgage: $1,821.54 
  • Miscellaneous: $63.48   

Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4

Illinois Marked on Map stock photo

16. Illinois

  • Groceries: $333.28   
  • Healthcare: $323.48 
  • Utilities: $256.42 
  • Transportation: $751.99 
  • Average mortgage: $1,569.84 
  • Miscellaneous: $65.58   

Overall cost-of-living index: 92.1

Location of the Battle of Richmond during the Civil War.

15. Kentucky

  • Groceries: $344.50 
  • Healthcare: $285.00 
  • Utilities: $302.15 
  • Transportation: $671.68 
  • Average mortgage: $1,226.28 
  • Miscellaneous: $68.63 

Overall cost-of-living index: 92.0

Fountain in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana.

14. Indiana

  • Groceries: $334.98  
  • Healthcare: $328.24 
  • Utilities: $308.81 
  • Transportation: $696.50 
  • Average mortgage: $1,443.47 
  • Miscellaneous: $63.96    

Overall cost-of-living index: 9.10

Aerial shot of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

13. Louisiana

  • Groceries: $323.08 
  • Healthcare: $336.07 
  • Utilities: $243.11 
  • Transportation: $699.42 
  • Average mortgage: $1,212.63 
  • Miscellaneous: $65.38   

Overall cost-of-living index: 91.0

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

12. Nebraska

  • Groceries: $325.80 
  • Healthcare: $333.35 
  • Utilities: $248.03 
  • Transportation: $730.08 
  • Average mortgage: $1,566.36 
  • Miscellaneous: $65.31 

Overall cost-of-living index: 90.9

Augusta, Georgia

11. Georgia

  • Groceries: $333.62 
  • Healthcare: $341.52 
  • Utilities: $247.45 
  • Transportation: $682.63 
  • Average mortgage: $1,992.76 
  • Miscellaneous: $65.92 

Overall cost-of-living index: 90.8

Sleeping Bear Dunes

10. Michigan

  • Groceries: $336.00  
  • Healthcare: $317.69 
  • Utilities: $292.60 
  • Transportation: $705.99  
  • Average mortgage: $1,460.40 
  • Miscellaneous: $63.08 

Overall cost-of-living index: 90.6

Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

9. Iowa

  • Groceries: $328.52 
  • Healthcare: $338.46 
  • Utilities: $276.39 
  • Transportation: $719.86 
  • Average mortgage: $1,304.35 
  • Miscellaneous: $64.97 

Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3

Autumn Aerial Residential Views of Tims Ford Lake in Winchester, Tennessee During Thanksgiving Week in the Fall of 2023.

8. Tennessee

  • Groceries: $332.26 
  • Healthcare: $299.98 
  • Utilities: $268.00 
  • Transportation: $647.58 
  • Average mortgage: $1,933.73 
  • Miscellaneous: $63.62 

Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3

Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

7. Arkansas

  • Groceries: $324.10 
  • Healthcare: $297.94  
  • Utilities: $265.11 
  • Transportation: $654.15 
  • Average mortgage: $1,238.30 
  • Miscellaneous: $66.19 

Overall cost-of-living index: 89.0

Missouri-welcome-iStock-517610926

6. Missouri

  • Groceries: $324.10 
  • Healthcare: $306.11  
  • Utilities: $285.36 
  • Transportation: $663.65 
  • Average mortgage: $1,481.39 
  • Miscellaneous: $61.99 

Overall cost-of-living index: 88.5

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

5. Alabama

  • Groceries: $326.82 
  • Healthcare: $296.24 
  • Utilities: $296.36 
  • Transportation: $662.92 
  • Average mortgage: $1,376.80 
  • Miscellaneous: $64.90 

Overall cost-of-living index: 88.3

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

4. West Virginia

  • Groceries: $334.64  
  • Healthcare: $328.92 
  • Utilities: $276.97 
  • Transportation: $686.28 
  • Average mortgage: $981.01  
  • Miscellaneous: $64.36 

Overall cost-of-living index: 87.7

Blue lake view in Kansas City.

3. Kansas

  • Groceries: $330.56 
  • Healthcare: $329.94 
  • Utilities: $308.52 
  • Transportation: $657.81 
  • Average mortgage: $1,363.63  
  • Miscellaneous: $62.19 

Overall cost-of-living index: 87.1

Mississippi Welcome Sign

2. Mississippi

  • Groceries: $330.56 
  • Healthcare: $335.05  
  • Utilities: $248.90 
  • Transportation: $640.28  
  • Average mortgage: $1,087.15   
  • Miscellaneous: $62.19 

Overall cost-of-living index: 86.3

Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

1. Oklahoma

  • Groceries: $321.04 
  • Healthcare: $315.30  
  • Utilities: $284.21 
  • Transportation: $676.06  
  • Average mortgage: $1,239.21  
  • Miscellaneous: $61.86 

Overall cost-of-living index: 86.2

Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each US state to find the average cost of living for a single adult. Using the cost of living indexes for each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, and the average expenditure costs for single residents, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs for each state. The average mortgage cost was calculated by using the average home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the 30 year national average fixed mortgage rate. Adding the average mortgage to the average expenditure cost gives the total monthly cost of living for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to the most expensive. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of April 30th, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 States With the Lowest Cost of Living for Single Adults

