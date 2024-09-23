20 States With the Lowest Cost of Living for Single Adults

If you’re a single adult, you’ve probably wondered if moving to another state would mean your overall monthly expenses would be a lot less. While this isn’t the case in every state, there are plenty that have a lower cost of living and subsequently lower basic monthly expenses.
Find Out: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Try This: 9 Things You Must Do to Grow Your Wealth in 2024
To get to the bottom of this issue, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average cost of living for a single adult. Ranked from highest to lowest overall cost of living, here are the 20 states where single adults have the lowest monthly expenses.
20. New Mexico
- Groceries: $327.84
- Healthcare: $338.12
- Utilities: $269.45
- Transportation: $691.39
- Average mortgage: $1,828.63
- Miscellaneous: $66.33
Overall cost-of-living index: 94
Trending Now: The 50 Happiest States in America and How Much It Costs to Live There
Read Next: Here’s How Much the Definition of Rich Has Changed in Every State
19. Texas
- Groceries: $325.46
- Healthcare: $319.73
- Utilities: $300.99
- Transportation: $670.22
- Average mortgage: $1,851.77
- Miscellaneous: $65.31
Overall cost-of-living index: 92.7
For You: I’m a Financial Advisor — Here’s Why My Rich Clients Identify With the Middle Class
18. Wyoming
- Groceries: $347.91
- Healthcare: $340.84
- Utilities: $253.53
- Transportation: $689.20
- Average mortgage: $2,076.56
- Miscellaneous: $66.40
Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4
17. South Dakota
- Groceries: $329.88
- Healthcare: $333.35
- Utilities: $253.24
- Transportation: $711.10
- Average mortgage: $1,821.54
- Miscellaneous: $63.48
Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4
16. Illinois
- Groceries: $333.28
- Healthcare: $323.48
- Utilities: $256.42
- Transportation: $751.99
- Average mortgage: $1,569.84
- Miscellaneous: $65.58
Overall cost-of-living index: 92.1
Explore More: Net Worth for US Families — How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich
15. Kentucky
- Groceries: $344.50
- Healthcare: $285.00
- Utilities: $302.15
- Transportation: $671.68
- Average mortgage: $1,226.28
- Miscellaneous: $68.63
Overall cost-of-living index: 92
14. Indiana
- Groceries: $334.98
- Healthcare: $328.24
- Utilities: $308.81
- Transportation: $696.50
- Average mortgage: $1,443.47
- Miscellaneous: $63.96
Overall cost-of-living index: 9.1
13. Louisiana
- Groceries: $323.08
- Healthcare: $336.07
- Utilities: $243.11
- Transportation: $699.42
- Average mortgage: $1,212.63
- Miscellaneous: $65.38
Overall cost-of-living index: 91
12. Nebraska
- Groceries: $325.80
- Healthcare: $333.35
- Utilities: $248.03
- Transportation: $730.08
- Average mortgage: $1,566.36
- Miscellaneous: $65.31
Overall cost-of-living index: 90.9
Be Aware: Toilet Paper to Discontinued Items — 7 Ways Shrinkflation Has Come to Costco
11. Georgia
- Groceries: $333.62
- Healthcare: $341.52
- Utilities: $247.45
- Transportation: $682.63
- Average mortgage: $1,992.76
- Miscellaneous: $65.92
Overall cost-of-living index: 90.8
10. Michigan
- Groceries: $336.00
- Healthcare: $317.69
- Utilities: $292.60
- Transportation: $705.99
- Average mortgage: $1,460.40
- Miscellaneous: $63.08
Overall cost-of-living index: 90.6
9. Iowa
- Groceries: $328.52
- Healthcare: $338.46
- Utilities: $276.39
- Transportation: $719.86
- Average mortgage: $1,304.35
- Miscellaneous: $64.97
Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3
8. Tennessee
- Groceries: $332.26
- Healthcare: $299.98
- Utilities: $268.00
- Transportation: $647.58
- Average mortgage: $1,933.73
- Miscellaneous: $63.62
Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3
Read More: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore
7. Arkansas
- Groceries: $324.10
- Healthcare: $297.94
- Utilities: $265.11
- Transportation: $654.15
- Average mortgage: $1,238.30
- Miscellaneous: $66.19
Overall cost-of-living index: 89
6. Missouri
- Groceries: $324.10
- Healthcare: $306.11
- Utilities: $285.36
- Transportation: $663.65
- Average mortgage: $1,481.39
- Miscellaneous: $61.99
Overall cost-of-living index: 88.5
5. Alabama
- Groceries: $326.82
- Healthcare: $296.24
- Utilities: $296.36
- Transportation: $662.92
- Average mortgage: $1,376.80
- Miscellaneous: $64.90
Overall cost-of-living index: 88.3
4. West Virginia
- Groceries: $334.64
- Healthcare: $328.92
- Utilities: $276.97
- Transportation: $686.28
- Average mortgage: $981.01
- Miscellaneous: $64.36
Overall cost-of-living index: 87.7
Find Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities
3. Kansas
- Groceries: $330.56
- Healthcare: $329.94
- Utilities: $308.52
- Transportation: $657.81
- Average mortgage: $1,363.63
- Miscellaneous: $62.19
Overall cost-of-living index: 87.1
2. Mississippi
- Groceries: $330.56
- Healthcare: $335.05
- Utilities: $248.90
- Transportation: $640.28
- Average mortgage: $1,087.15
- Miscellaneous: $62.19
Overall cost-of-living index: 86.3
1. Oklahoma
- Groceries: $321.04
- Healthcare: $315.30
- Utilities: $284.21
- Transportation: $676.06
- Average mortgage: $1,239.21
- Miscellaneous: $61.86
Overall cost-of-living index: 86.2
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each US state to find the average cost of living for a single adult. Using the cost of living indexes for each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, and the average expenditure costs for single residents, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs for each state. The average mortgage cost was calculated by using the average home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the 30 year national average fixed mortgage rate. Adding the average mortgage to the average expenditure cost gives the total monthly cost of living for each state. The states were sorted to show the cheapest to the most expensive. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of Apr. 30, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 7 Five Below Items Retirees Need To Buy Before Fall Ends
- 6 Strategies Anyone Can Use to Pay Off Debt
- I'm a Debt Expert: Here's How Social Media Warps Our Perceptions of Debt
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 States With the Lowest Cost of Living for Single Adults
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.