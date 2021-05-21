20 SPACs to Buy During the ‘SPAC Splat’ for Long-Term Wealth

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Back in July 2019, a widely followed space tourism company by the name of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) started a revolution.

Source: Dmitry Demidovich/ShutterStock.com

The company announced that it would be going public. But not through a traditional initial public offering (IPO). No, Richard Branson & Co. would bring Virgin Galactic public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC,” for short) backed by former Facebook exec and billionaire VC investor, Chamath Palihapitiya.

Over the subsequent 18 months, the SPAC market had its long-overdue day in the sun.

You see… SPACs are nothing new. They find their roots in the early 1990s and have long been around as just blank-check companies with no real operations that exist for the sole purpose of raising cash to merge with and bring public another company with real operations, in exchange for a significant equity stake in that new company.

The upside therein is that SPAC mergers are basically the “direct-to-consumer” version of IPOs. They don’t have as many middlemen in the process, and are therefore typically quicker, cost less money and require less legal oversight than IPOs.

Despite these tangible upsides, however, SPACs were for years shunned on Wall Street as “taboo.” If you were a legitimate company with legitimate operations, you were going to IPO. That’s just how things were done.

But Virgin Galactic choosing the SPAC route in July 2019 permanently disrupted that status quo.

Virgin Galactic is a very high-profile, well-funded, strong company with lots of buzz, talent and potential. This is not a local mom-and-pop operation. It’s the real deal.

And that company chose the SPAC route over an IPO.

The taboo sentiment surrounding SPACs started to erode. They were, for the first time, given a sheen of legitimacy.

Then, five months later, online sports betting giant DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) elected to go public through a SPAC merger over an IPO, too.

To add to it, both DraftKings and Virgin Galactic’s SPAC mergers went exceptionally well, with early shareholders and the companies both making a lot of money.

The SPAC Revolution

Over the course of 2020, it seems that every small company with a great idea tried to go public through a SPAC merger, and tap into the higher valuation and easier funding benefits that come with being a public company.

Since the beginning of 2020, 118 SPACs have closed on an acquisition, representing more than $120 billion of value that is now public. This was a market that, not too long ago, was doing less than a dozen deals a year. Now, it’s doing hundreds of deals a quarter.

But, as with every euphoric period, the SPAC boom led to a SPAC bubble, resulting in a SPAC crash.

After rallying more than 50% from early November 2020 to mid-February 2021, the Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) has since shed 33%.

Most investors out there are now choosing to forget entirely about the SPAC market, and are writing off SPAC stocks as “dead money.”

To be frank, those investors are suckers.

Because this is like 2002 all over again.

That is, in the graveyard of the 2021 SPAC Crash, there are dozens of potentially life-changing investment opportunities… just like in the graveyard of the Dot-Com Crash back in 2002, where dozens of investment opportunities made dip-buyers millionaires over the subsequent two decades.

Yes. You heard that right. Are you looking for the next Amazon? The next Google? The next Netflix? Then you need to start rummaging through the SPAC graveyard.

Because when I look at the SPAC market, I see a lot of questionable companies and pump-and-dump schemes… but I also see some of the most innovative companies in the world. Companies that are fundamentally changing the way we live and the way the world works.

Case-in-point: Virgin Galactic and DraftKings. The former is one of three companies in the world on the forefront of creating the brand-new “space tourism” industry. The latter is the undisputed leader in democratizing and digitizing sports betting, so that it becomes as globally ubiquitous as watching sports.

Those companies are changing the world. So are dozens of other SPACs out there.

And that’s a natural byproduct of the SPAC structure. The SPAC structure allows early-stage companies to sell a story, a vision, and a technology, and receive funding to materialize that story, execute on that vision, and commercialize that technology.

It’s basically VC investing.

In the VC market, you see losers left and right. But you also see 100X winners. And if you pick the right investment in the VC space, you will create generational wealth.

The same is true in the SPAC market.

Today, the opportunity here is right now – because when it comes to SPAC stocks, Wall Street is throwing the baby out with the bath water. All SPAC stocks, regardless of their quality, are getting crushed. This indiscriminate selling has created a golden buying opportunity in world-changing companies that are now trading at enormous discounts.

From current levels, I think there are lot of SPAC stocks out there that could rally 10X or more over the next few years.

But here’s the million-dollar, maybe even billion-dollar question: What are the best SPAC stocks to buy today?

As I said, this market is full of duds. You can’t just buy the SPAC ETF and expect to score big returns. Instead, you have to be hyper-selective, and only invest in the highest-quality SPACs in the market.

Unfortunately, that’s hard to do…

Fortunately, we’ve done that hard work for you…

My team and I have scoured the SPAC market for the most promising investment opportunities out there – and we’ve found 20 SPAC stocks that we think fit the bill best as potential 10X investment opportunities from current levels.

We have put the bulk (12) of those SPAC stocks together in our brand-new, venture-capital-style research platform, Innovation Investor – which is aimed at identifying, at early stages, the most innovative companies in the market with the most explosive stocks.

We’ll be in touch soon with where you can find our eight — more risky, but high-growth — SPACs.

Trust me. These are once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunities that you don’t want to miss…

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this video.

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the focus of his premiere technology-based stock-picking service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative next-generation stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.

More From Hypergrowth Investing

The post 20 SPACs to Buy During the ‘SPAC Splat’ for Long-Term Wealth appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.