20 Safest Places To Retire in Europe For Less Than $2,000 a Month

June 22, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

June 22, 2023

Retiring in the U.S. is an expense that many can't -- or fear they can't -- bear. On average, Americans will need 70%-80% of their pre-retirement income in order to comfortably afford retirement.

Given that the amount needed for retirement can be prohibitively high, plenty of Americans relocate not only to cheaper cities, but also, in some cases, to cheaper countries. According to the Social Security Administration, nearly 450,000 people received their retirement benefits outside the U.S. at the end of 2021, up from 307,000 in 2008, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. 

Which are the most relatively peaceful countries to retire to that boast a cost of living of less than $2,000 a month? Read on to find out.

The Neretva river winding through the old UNESCO listed, Mostar bridge in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

1. Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Global Peace Index: 1.850 
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $982.02

An American can get by on barely over $980 a month in Bosnia and Herzegovina, making this country one of the most affordable retirement destinations on this list. Cost of living in Bosnia and Herzegovina is, on average, 50.5% lower than in the U.S., according to Numbeo.

Man sitting on the rock and looking down on Kamari village with the beach in Santorini island, Greece.

2. Greece

  • Global Peace Index: 1.838
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,610.33

Greece has been the target of some big economic shake ups in recent years -- and defaulted on its debt in 2015. Economic turmoil aside, Greece is a relatively peaceful place to retire, and you can get by on a little over $1,600 a month. It is 54% less expensive to live in Greece than in the U.S., according to LivingCost.

Mature couple exploring Belgrade in Serbia.

3. Serbia

  • Global Peace Index: 1.832 
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,135.61 

Living on under $1,200 a month is totally doable in Serbia, where the cost of living is 62% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost.

Perast, Bay of Kotor, Montenegro.

4. Montenegro

  • Global Peace Index: 1.801
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,242.65 

A retiree can float on under $1,300 a month in Montenegro, where, according to LivingCost, the average cost of living is 65% less expensive than in the U.S.

Tirana, Albania.

5. Albania

  • Global Peace Index: 1.761 
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,112.33 

The average cost of living in Albania is 70% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost. A retiree can live sufficiently on just $1,112 a month. 

Aerial view of the center of Vilnius, Lithuania.

6. Lithuania

  • Global Peace Index: 1.724 
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,554.48   

In Lithuania, you can live on $1,554.48 a month. In this country, the cost of living is 54% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost. 

Skopje, Republic of Macedonia - September 6, 2015: People on stone bridge and the view of bronze statue of Alexander the Great on a rearing horse holding a sword high up in Skopje city main square, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (Macedonia FYR).

7. North Macedonia

  • Global Peace Index: 1.704 
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $888.94 

The average cost of living in North Macedonia is 74% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost, which is why a retiree can get by on just $889 a month. This is the most affordable country for retirees on this list.

Man and woman, senior Taiwanese couple watering plants together.

8. Latvia

  • Global Peace Index: 1.673
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,475.36 

In Latvia, a retiree can expect to get by on under $1,500 a month. In this country, the cost of living is is 56% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost.

Tallinn aerial Old Town cityscape, Estonia.

9. Estonia

  • Global Peace Index: 1.662
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,694.10  

Just shy of $1,700 can get you a decent life in Estonia, where, according to LivingCost, the average cost of living is 50% less expensive than in the U.S. 

Famous Trulli Houses during a Sunny Day with Bright Blue Sky in Alberobello, Puglia, Italy.

10. Italy

  • Global Peace Index: 1.643  
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,940.77  

In Italy, the average monthly cost to get by is just under $2,000. It's not cheap, but it's certainly cheaper than in the U.S. -- by 40% according to LivingCost.

Romania

11. Romania

  • Global Peace Index: 1.640 
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,126.30

In Romania, a retiree can coast on not much more than $1,100 a month. This is thanks to the low cost of living here, which is 68% less expensive than the U.S.

Sand beach and historical Old Town in mediterranean resort Sitges near Barcelona, Costa Dorada, Catalonia, Spain.

12. Spain

  • Global Peace Index: 1.603  
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,708.06 

Spain is a great place for retirees who have under $2,000 a month to live on. This country's cost of living is 44% less expensive than in the U.S, according to LivingCost.

Castle Square and King Zygmunt Column in Warsaw.

13. Poland

  • Global Peace Index: 1.552
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,293.85  

In Poland, you can get by on under $1,300 a month. The cost of living here is significantly cheaper than in the U.S. -- by 59%, according to LivingCost.

Wooden chalet, houses and snow mountains landscape panorama in bulgarian ski resort Bansko, Bulgaria.

14. Bulgaria

  • Global Peace Index: 1.541
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,205.42 

In Bulgaria, the cost of living is 67% less than in the U.S. No wonder you only need scarcely over $1,200 a month to live there! 

Drone view of countryside at summer.

15. Slovakia

  • Global Peace Index: 1.499  
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,405.54

Slovakia is another great choice for a retiree looking to get by on under $2,000 a month. Here, the cost of living is 54% less expensive than in the U.S.  

Split old town at night, Croatia.

16. Croatia

  • Global Peace Index: 1.440  
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,405.54

Beautiful Croatia is also beautifully affordable. The cost of living here is 53% lower than it is in the U.S. 

View to Fishermans Bastion castle and tower in Budapest city.

17. Hungary

  • Global Peace Index: 1.411  
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,210.07  

Just a hair over $1,200 a month will get you far in Hungary, where, according to LivingCost, the average cost of living is 61% less expensive than in the U.S.

Church of Our Lady before Týn in Old Town Square of Prague in the morning.

18. Czech Republic

  • Global Peace Index: 1.318
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,614.98

The cost of living in the Czech Republic is 47% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost. Thus, it makes sense that you need well under $2,000 a month to get by here.

Cityscape of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana.

19. Slovenia

  • Global Peace Index: 1.316
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,601.02

In Slovenia, about $1,600 will be enough for you to get by. Here, the cost of living is 46% less expensive than in the U.S., according to LivingCost. 

Open café tarrace with breathtaking view at Alfama - historical city-center of Lisbon, Portugal.

20. Portugal

  • Global Peace Index: 1.301
  • Average Monthly Cost of Living: $1,587.05

Portugal is a wonderful choice for a retiree on a tight budget. This country boasts a cost of living that is 52% less expensive than what the U.S. touts. It's also the safest European country by the Global Peace Index.

Methodology: In order to find the safest places to retire in Europe, GOBankingRates started by using the United Nations Eastern and Western European Region Groups to determine the countries that qualify. For each country, GOBankingRates found [1] the GDP as sourced from WorldPopulationReview, [2] Cost of Living as sourced from Numbeo and [3] Global Peace Index sourced from the Institute for Economics and Peace Global Peace Index 2022 Report. The cost of living was filtered for places costing $2,000 and under per month on average. All information is up-to-date as-of June 19th, 2023.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
