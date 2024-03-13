20 Rich Cities Where the Average Household Income Is $200,000 or Higher

It’s commonly said that wages aren’t increasing at a rate matching inflation, but this doesn’t apply to everyone all the time. Throughout the United States, certain cities have seen a steady increase in mean household income over time. And although the cost of living continues to rise, so does the overall income of the residents of these cities.

While not everyone living in each city is rich — some are far from it, in fact — the numbers do indicate that people are becoming wealthier in specific areas. To further this point, GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine which cities have seen a mean household income over $200,000 in the past few years.

Based on that research, here are the richest cities based on household income.

Westfield, New Jersey

2019 mean household income: $235,067

$235,067 2022 mean household income: $281,738

$281,738 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 19.85%

19.85% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 43%

43% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 50.8%

50.8% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 18.14%

Needham, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $223,894

$223,894 2022 mean household income: $267,951

$267,951 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 19.68%

19.68% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.1%

39.1% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 51.7%

51.7% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 32.23%

Calabasas, California

2019 mean household income: $201,446

$201,446 2022 mean household income: $257,894

$257,894 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 28.02%

28.02% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 31.9%

31.9% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.3%

40.3% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 26.33%

Santa Clara, California

2019 mean household income: $150,572

$150,572 2022 mean household income: $206,379

$206,379 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 37.06%

37.06% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 25.5%

25.5% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.8%

39.8% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 56.08%

Issaquah, Washington

2019 mean household income: $137,332

$137,332 2022 mean household income: $196,431

$196,431 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 43.03%

43.03% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 21.7%

21.7% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 33.1%

33.1% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 52.53%

Winchester, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $227,899

$227,899 2022 mean household income: $283,632

$283,632 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.46%

24.46% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 44.1%

44.1% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 52.5%

52.5% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 19.05%

Naples, Florida

2019 mean household income: $217,838

$217,838 2022 mean household income: $277,872

$277,872 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.56%

27.56% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 29.2%

29.2% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 35.1%

35.1% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 20.21%

San Carlos, California

2019 mean household income: $239,376

$239,376 2022 mean household income: $298,397

$298,397 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.66%

24.66% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 45.5%

45.5% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 53.2%

53.2% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 16.92%

Mercer Island, Washington

2019 mean household income: $224,619

$224,619 2022 mean household income: $290,655

$290,655 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 29.40%

29.40% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.3%

39.3% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 48.3%

48.3% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 22.90%

Bainbridge Island, Washington

2019 mean household income: $144,868

$144,868 2022 mean household income: $214,501

$214,501 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 48.07%

48.07% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 23.1%

23.1% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 36.2%

36.2% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 56.71%

Lafayette, California

2019 mean household income: $250,550

$250,550 2022 mean household income: $312,233

$312,233 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.62%

24.62% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 45.9%

45.9% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 53.6%

53.6% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 16.78%

Pictured: Nearby Hayward, California

Palo Alto, California

2019 mean household income: $232,529

$232,529 2022 mean household income: $301,226

$301,226 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 29.54%

29.54% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 41%

41% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 52%

52% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 26.83%

Cupertino, California

2019 mean household income: $206,009

$206,009 2022 mean household income: $283,063

$283,063 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 37.40%

37.40% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 42.1%

42.1% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 54.7%

54.7% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 29.93%

Menlo Park, California

2019 mean household income: $241,222

$241,222 2022 mean household income: $316,584

$316,584 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 31.24%

31.24% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.4%

40.4% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.2%

49.2% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 21.78%

Saratoga, California

2019 mean household income: $257,441

$257,441 2022 mean household income: $329,142

$329,142 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.85%

27.85% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 47.8%

47.8% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 58.3%

58.3% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 21.97%

Southlake, Texas

2019 mean household income: $299,637

$299,637 2022 mean household income: $360,078

$360,078 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 20.17%

20.17% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 58.5%

58.5% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 64.3%

64.3% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 9.91%

Los Gatos, California

2019 mean household income: $217,966

$217,966 2022 mean household income: $305,653

$305,653 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 40.23%

40.23% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.3%

40.3% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.5%

49.5% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 22.83%

McLean, Virginia

2019 mean household income: $296,594

$296,594 2022 mean household income: $364,093

$364,093 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 22.76%

22.76% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 52.1%

52.1% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 61.8%

61.8% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 18.62%

Wellesley, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $287,793

$287,793 2022 mean household income: $367,801

$367,801 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.80%

27.80% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.3%

49.3% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 60.7%

60.7% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 23.12%

Los Altos, California

2019 mean household income: $326,456

$326,456 2022 mean household income: $400,817

$400,817 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 22.78%

22.78% 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 57.6%

57.6% 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 64.2%

64.2% 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 11.46%

Methodology : For this piece GOBankingRates first took the 100 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 7,500 total households as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau. With these cities selected, GOBankingRates then found each city’s: (1) 2019 mean household income; (2) 2022 mean household income; (3) three-year percent change in mean household income; (4) 2019 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2022 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; and (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (2), (3) and (5) were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. In final calculations factor (2) weighed 4x and factor (3) was weighted 2x. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 7, 2024.

