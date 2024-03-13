News & Insights

20 Rich Cities Where the Average Household Income Is $200,000 or Higher

March 13, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

It’s commonly said that wages aren’t increasing at a rate matching inflation, but this doesn’t apply to everyone all the time. Throughout the United States, certain cities have seen a steady increase in mean household income over time. And although the cost of living continues to rise, so does the overall income of the residents of these cities.

While not everyone living in each city is rich — some are far from it, in fact — the numbers do indicate that people are becoming wealthier in specific areas. To further this point, GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine which cities have seen a mean household income over $200,000 in the past few years.

Based on that research, here are the richest cities based on household income.

Westfield New Jersey

Westfield, New Jersey

  • 2019 mean household income: $235,067
  • 2022 mean household income: $281,738
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 19.85%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 43%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 50.8%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 18.14%

Town Hall and Historic building aerial view in Needham, Massachusetts, USA.

Needham, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $223,894
  • 2022 mean household income: $267,951
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 19.68%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.1%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 51.7%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 32.23%

Street view of the entrance to The Commons, an upscale outdoors shopping mall in Calabasas, California.

Calabasas, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $201,446
  • 2022 mean household income: $257,894
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 28.02%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 31.9%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.3%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 26.33%
May 11, 2018 Santa Clara / CA / USA - Sunset view of the street and surrounding buildings near Levi's Stadium in south San Francisco bay area - Image.

Santa Clara, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $150,572
  • 2022 mean household income: $206,379
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 37.06%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 25.5%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.8%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 56.08%
Houses line a Curvy Road that cuts through Residential Neighborhoods in the Issaquah Highlands on an Autumn Morning.

Issaquah, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $137,332
  • 2022 mean household income: $196,431
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 43.03%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 21.7%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 33.1%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 52.53%

Massachusetts Cape Cod house

Winchester, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $227,899
  • 2022 mean household income: $283,632
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.46%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 44.1%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 52.5%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 19.05%
Naples, USA - April 30, 2018: Bayfront condos, condominiums colorful, multicolored, multi-colored buildings with fountain, water, palm trees, blue sky in residential community.

Naples, Florida

  • 2019 mean household income: $217,838
  • 2022 mean household income: $277,872
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.56%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 29.2%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 35.1%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 20.21%
San Carlos, California, USA - May 05, 2019: A pond in Filoli estate garden on sunny day with blue sky - Image.

San Carlos, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $239,376
  • 2022 mean household income: $298,397
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.66%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 45.5%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 53.2%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 16.92%

An aerial view of the lakefront residential community on Mercer Island, Washington State, nestled between the downtown districts of Bellevue and Seattle.

Mercer Island, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $224,619
  • 2022 mean household income: $290,655
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 29.40%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.3%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 48.3%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 22.90%
Oakland Bay at Puget Sound, Washington State, USA.

Bainbridge Island, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $144,868
  • 2022 mean household income: $214,501
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 48.07%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 23.1%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 36.2%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 56.71%
Sunset view of residential and industrial areas in East San Francisco Bay Area; green hills visible in the foreground; Hayward, California.

Lafayette, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $250,550
  • 2022 mean household income: $312,233
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.62%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 45.9%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 53.6%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 16.78%

Pictured: Nearby Hayward, California

Palo Alto is a charter city located in the northwestern corner of Santa Clara County, California, United States, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Palo Alto, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $232,529
  • 2022 mean household income: $301,226
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 29.54%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 41%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 52%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 26.83%

Dusk over Don Burnett Bicycle-Pedestrian Bridge (aka Mary Avenue Bicycle Footbridge).

Cupertino, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $206,009
  • 2022 mean household income: $283,063
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 37.40%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 42.1%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 54.7%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 29.93%
Aerial: Sandhill Road, home of the venture capital firms, in Menlo Park, Silicon Valley.

Menlo Park, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $241,222
  • 2022 mean household income: $316,584
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 31.24%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.4%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.2%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 21.78%
Memorial_Arch_Saratoga_California

Saratoga, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $257,441
  • 2022 mean household income: $329,142
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.85%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 47.8%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 58.3%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 21.97%
Escape From City Life in Southlake, Texas

Southlake, Texas

  • 2019 mean household income: $299,637
  • 2022 mean household income: $360,078
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 20.17%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 58.5%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 64.3%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 9.91%

July 30, 2018 Los Gatos / CA / USA - Entrance to the Old Town Center Shopping and Dining area in downtown Los Gatos, south San Francisco bay - Image.

Los Gatos, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $217,966
  • 2022 mean household income: $305,653
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 40.23%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.3%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.5%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 22.83%
Georgian Manor in McLean, Virginia Christies

McLean, Virginia

  • 2019 mean household income: $296,594
  • 2022 mean household income: $364,093
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 22.76%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 52.1%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 61.8%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 18.62%
Aerial view of Wellesley College Tower Court in Wellesley, Massachusetts, USA

Wellesley, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $287,793
  • 2022 mean household income: $367,801
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.80%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.3%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 60.7%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 23.12%

Hillside housing development sports tile roofs and blue awnings.

Los Altos, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $326,456
  • 2022 mean household income: $400,817
  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 22.78%
  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 57.6%
  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 64.2%
  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 11.46%

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first took the 100 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 7,500 total households as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau. With these cities selected, GOBankingRates then found each city’s: (1) 2019 mean household income; (2) 2022 mean household income; (3) three-year percent change in mean household income; (4) 2019 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2022 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; and (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (2), (3) and (5) were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. In final calculations factor (2) weighed 4x and factor (3) was weighted 2x. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 7, 2024.

