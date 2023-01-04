20 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now for 2023

Today, I cover the 20 best recession-proof stocks to buy now for 2023. I discuss the industries and sectors that historically outperform during recessions, as well as 20 stock picks for you to explore.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Jan. 3, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 3, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than McDonald's

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and McDonald's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Cuka has positions in AbbVie, Bank of America, Broadcom, Costco Wholesale, Home Depot, and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Costco Wholesale, Home Depot, NextEra Energy, Palo Alto Networks, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom, Casey's General Stores, Diageo Plc, Lowe's Companies, UnitedHealth Group, and VMware and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.