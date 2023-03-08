You are probably concerned about your bank account balances these days. This is especially true if you are living paycheck to paycheck — which according to a 2022 Lending Club report is approximately two-thirds of the population. To make matters worse, your anxiety is likely heightened by inflation and the prospect of a recession.

However, there are a few basic things you can do to lower your financial stress, as well as your budget:

Cut back on your expenses

Apply for a raise

Get a better-paying job

Start a side business

All seem relatively easy. What’s more, it doesn’t take a lot of money to lower your financial stress. The exception, of course, is starting a side business. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the average cost to start a microbusiness is $3,000, while the average cost to open a home-based franchise is $2,000 to $5,000.

However, what if you could earn money from home without spending a dime? It may sound too good to be true. But, here are 20 real ways to make money from home for free.

1. Sell your skills on Fiverr.

Even if you have a full-time job, using Fiverr, you can monetize your time and specialty skills. Basically, it’s a website where you can find micro-jobs. The purpose of such services is to facilitate the quick completion of standalone tasks for an individual, business, or employer. Depending on the task, you can earn $5 and up. Over time, though, there’s potential to earn several hundred dollars per month.

There is a wide range of tasks that can be performed, including writing letters, answering emails, performing minor graphic functions, and anything else that is similar. But, don’t let your intimidation get the better of you. The platform lets you choose which skills to offer.

As you browse Fiverr, you’ll find a lot of ideas to help you get started, as there are many success stories. Plus, this is an absolutely free way to earn money online without investing anything.

2. Work as a virtual assistant.

Are you good at organizing and planning? If so, becoming a virtual assistant can be an excellent way to earn extra income online. As a virtual assistant, you manage social media pages, respond to emails, and take phone calls for businesses.

In response to the increasing number of solopreneurs, virtual assistants are experiencing an increase in demand. Getting started is as simple as applying for jobs on Upwork, Indeed, or Virtual Assistant Jobs. According to Indeed.com, VAs earn an average of $23.89 per hour.

Virtual assistants have also found success by building their own personal brands and promoting them to entrepreneurs. Consider creating a Facebook Business page and filling it with content that promotes your business. Don’t worry. You can create one for free and share it anywhere online.

3. Become a JustAnswer expert.

For subscribers, it costs $74 per month to access unlimited expert answers with JustAnswer. Providing timely advice, the site seeks out experts such as veterinarians, mechanics, home repair specialists, and lawyers.

As such, it can be a sweet gig if you have expert knowledge. It’s simple. You answer questions and earn money helping others. In addition to talking, texting, and chatting, you can send documents and photos that might help solve the problem.

When you become a new expert, you’ll earn 20% of the user’s payment. It is possible to work your way up to 50% of the fee with enough consistently high ratings over time. The payouts are made through PayPal.

As well as the aforementioned expertise, you can also provide assistance with appraisals, pets, and teaching. In other words, there are many subcategories that make it accessible to individuals with varying levels of experience.

4. Write on Medium.

Experts and undiscovered writers can share their writing on any topic on Medium. You can use Medium instead of starting a blog from scratch. With Medium, you can begin earning money right away, as opposed to purchasing a domain and web hosting.

Also, using Medium as a platform for writing can be an excellent choice if you don’t want to spend months or years writing on a blog without making any money. Writers on Medium get paid for their stories based on how many people read them and interact with them.

Most writers on the platform make less than $100 per month, but the top earners make more than $10,000 per month. The best way to become a top earner is to post a daily article for a long period of time. Your earnings will increase as you write more articles and as they become more popular.

Another advantage of Medium? Instead of picking a niche straight away, you can develop your voice gradually. You might start writing on Medium and then start a blog once you find your sweet spot of readers’ interests and your own interests. The same content could be used for your blog and Medium site, but be careful not to ruin your search engine optimization. Whenever possible, post your writing to your blog first, followed by a Medium post, referencing the original post.

5. Join a focus group.

Do you enjoy expressing your thoughts and opinions? If yes, then why not participate in paid market research studies?

The purpose of focus groups is usually to determine the attitudes of people toward specific products, brands, or ideas. It may also be possible to ask participants about their opinions on competitors’ products or services. It depends on the focus group, but you can expect to get a salary of $30 to $150 for an hour for a focus group — although some very specific focus groups pay up to $450 for an hour.

Participants in focus groups are usually paid handsomely, and they can be held in person or online. There are several places where you can find focus groups, including:

User Interviews

Respondent

FocusGroup.com

L&E Research

20 | 20 panel

In most groups, there will be a moderator who guides discussion, takes notes, and records the meeting. You can participate in an online focus group using video software on your smartphone, tablet, or computer if you join one.

6. Review a mock trial.

Are you a fan of court procedurals? Is “The Lincoln Lawyer” and other John Grisham adaptations your cup of tea? Online mock trials might be a good fit for you if so.

Websites such as Ejury.com, OnlineVerdict, and Virtual Jury pay you for watching a mock trial from the comfort of your own home. In return, jurors will receive payment amounts ($20-$60) based on the amount of time it takes to review a case.

7. Become an online researcher.

Do you have solid Google skills? If you are able to provide reliable sources and information for companies in a variety of fields, you may be paid. You can now earn a paycheck for doing web deep dives.

Examples of companies that hire online researchers on a regular basis are:

10EQS

Boston Scientific

Chainlink Labs

CrowdStrike

Edmentum

Humana

Parexel

Robert Half International

Twilio

Wonder

Applicants may be required to have a bachelor’s degree and research experience by some companies. As for the pay, it can range from $8 to $35 per question answered.

8. Take online surveys.

There are a lot of ways to make money online, but this is probably the most common. It is possible to participate in popular online survey platforms, such as:

OneOpinion

Survey Junkie

Inbox Dollars

Swagbucks

Ipsos iSay

Opinion Outpost

Monthly earnings range from a few dollars to several hundred dollars. Additionally to earning cash, some survey services offer points that can be redeemed for prizes or gifts.

Prior to participating on any platform, be sure to do your research. There are a lot of scams in this field, unfortunately.

9. Enter data entry.

Making extra income through data entry has long been a popular side job for people. In the past, these positions were temporary within a company. However, online work-from-home opportunities have transformed the potential of data entry. Even better, the job requires very little training, so it’s a great choice.

Input or uploading information can be done using a keyboard, scanner, or other devices that allows input or uploading. Because payment is usually based on your words per minute (WPM), you’ll need to learn to type quickly.

Freelance job sites like Upwork are the best place to find data entry jobs. Companies that outsource these jobs can be found on these sites. Still, there are temporary agencies that offer these same office jobs online. If you are looking for data input, data entry specialists, or data entry operators, consider job sites such as Monster and Indeed.

Salary.com estimates that the average hourly wage for a Data Entry Clerk I in the United States will be $17 on January 26, 2023, but the range will typically be between $16 and $20. Also, be sure to stick with reputable job marketplaces and agencies, as this type of job is prone to scams.

10. Transcribe audio and video files.

Speech-to-text transcription is getting easier with artificial intelligence, but it’s still not perfect. As a result, a large number of companies use transcriptionists to turn audio from videos into text that is accurate.

With companies like Rev, you can work part-time or freelance on specific projects with various firms. You are usually able to choose which assignments you want to work on and set your own schedule at most companies. In addition, no money is needed upfront — just use the computer’s speakers to transcribe.

You’ll need strong typing skills to succeed as a transcriber. Also, for clients to understand your work, it must be error-free and easy to understand. You can practice transcribing short audio files so that you’re ready to apply for transcription jobs.

When transcriptionists are just starting out without a specialization or expertise, they usually make between $15 and $25 an hour.

11. Launch a YouTube channel.

Have you ever considered becoming a YouTuber? With today’s smartphones, you can make funny skits, unboxing videos, and product tutorials. Also, you can set up your YouTube channel for free. You can create a YouTube channel with your name or a custom name by signing into your Google account.

It is possible to earn money as a YouTube channel owner in several ways. When your channel reaches 1,000 subscribers, you can start earning money with ads. Your YouTube channel can also be monetized by partnering with brands, selling merchandise, or becoming an affiliate.

You need to focus on one niche if you want your YouTube channel to be successful. Whether you want to offer beauty tutorials, reviewing tech products, or summarize cryptocurrency prices every day, you can do whatever you think will attract more viewers.

12. Sell your used items.

Are there items in your home that are collecting dust and taking up space? Wouldn’t it be great if you could sell them online and make a profit?

eBay is one of the most famous sites for selling everything from books, collectibles, and cars to clothes, art, and furniture. You can choose from multiple categories and sale options, including an auction and a “Buy It Now” option. Make sure you know what things are selling for, describe your content clearly, and offer several visuals to attract attention.

Craigslist is another popular marketplace for used goods. You can list items for free on the site for others in your local area to see and possibly purchase. In recent years, numerous apps have emerged that have become immensely popular for quick sales, such as OfferUp. Unlike many of eBay’s sales, these are primarily for local pickups rather than shipping.

Through Facebook Marketplace, you can also sell socially. It is also regarded as an online and local sales process, so plan on meeting up with buyers for the delivery of items.

Furthermore, other online sites work well for specific niches that you may want to target. Poshmark, for instance, offers gently used designer clothing and accessories, along with some branded home goods. When it comes to tech equipment, DeCluttr is an ideal solution for getting rid of older smartphones, tablets, and more. Additionally, video games, CDs, and DVDs will be accepted.

13. Take photos and sell them online.

If you have a good collection of photographs, you can sell them as stock images to companies. You will earn a small commission every time someone downloads your image from the company. These are a few examples of websites where your photos can be sold:

500px

Alamy

Adobe Stock

Burst

iStock

Shutterstock

Stocksy

Zenfolio

Another option? Sign up for a print-on-demand marketplace like Printful, Redbubble, or CafePress to sell your photography prints online. Using these platforms, you can upload images and sell physical products while they handle inventory, printing, packaging, and shipping for you.

14. Become a social media consultant.

A social media presence is a must for any business, but just having it doesn’t mean companies know how to manage their accounts effectively. In a consulting capacity, you could utilize your social media skills to help companies gain followers.

Because your profile serves as your portfolio, it’s pretty simple to promote yourself. You should specifically market your portfolio on digital marketing forums and groups. And, when you reach out to agencies, include a link in your email.

According to ZipRecruiter, the national average for social media consultants is $52,453 per year.

15. Get paid entertaining yourself.

Can you think of anything better than working from home? What about working from home while doing something you enjoy?

Watching videos. On your mobile device or laptop, you can watch movie previews, TV shows, news, commercials, and more with Swagbucks or Inbox Dollars. You can redeem your points for cash via PayPal or gift cards from different retailers in exchange for points.

On your mobile device or laptop, you can watch movie previews, TV shows, news, commercials, and more with Swagbucks or Inbox Dollars. You can redeem your points for cash via PayPal or gift cards from different retailers in exchange for points. Listening to music. If you’re interested in listening to and rating music, you might want to register with Slicethepie, Playlist Push, and HitPredictor. Each review will result in a payment, but the amounts vary since quality reviews are rewarded. As a result, if you provide a detailed and constructive review, you are more likely to receive a better payout. Payments are made via PayPal to reviewers.

If you’re interested in listening to and rating music, you might want to register with Slicethepie, Playlist Push, and HitPredictor. Each review will result in a payment, but the amounts vary since quality reviews are rewarded. As a result, if you provide a detailed and constructive review, you are more likely to receive a better payout. Payments are made via PayPal to reviewers. Playing games. Getting paid for playing games might be fun for gamers. Coin Pop, for example, allows you to exchange coins for cash or gift cards. Despite the small payout and time commitment, the rewards add up over time if you play games on the app regularly. You can also play games on sites like Swagbucks for money.

16. Host travelers in your home.

If you have an extra room or are willing to rent out your entire home, Airbnb can be a great passive income source.

Listing your space on Airbnb is not 100% passive or online. It is still your responsibility to make the place tidy for the guests, to answer questions, and to clean up after they leave. It is always possible to outsource these tasks or to use platforms like YourFront Desk.

The bottom line is that if you have the right location and make your listing stand out, you can make six figures renting out space on Airbnb. Be sure to develop a captivating headline, take stunning photos, and describe your property in detail so that your listing will stand out.

17. Become an online travel agent.

Are you known for finding the best vacation packages and flight deals? If so, put these skills to use as a virtual travel agent.

It is the job of travel agents to help people plan their vacations, business trips, and personal travel. To make their trips easier, many individuals rely on travel agents to help them arrange connecting flights, accommodations, sightseeing tours, etc.

To become an online travel agent, you don’t need any special certification. Instead, it takes to research and organization skills to plan a seamless trip for your clients within their budget. It is possible for you to get discounts for your clients by partnering with different companies.

You might also be able to land a home-based travel agent through job boards like FlexJobs and ZipRecruiter. In the United States, the average salary for an Online Travel Agent is $64,067 per year as of February 16, 2023.

18. Start tutoring.

It may not be too difficult to become a tutor if you are an expert at any of the common subjects, including math and science. Wyzant, Chegg, Skooli, and TutorMe, for example, are websites that can assist you with your work.

Online tutoring has become more common than going to students’ homes in recent years. Even non-conventional subjects, such as test preparation and English as a second language, can be taught. In some cases, people may even wish to acquire specific career skills from you.

Honestly. There are so many possibilities here. Additionally, you could earn several hundred dollars a month.

19. Become a professional dog sitter/walker.

Do you love animals? I’ve always thought walking dogs was a relaxing and enjoyable activity. I mean it’s something that I do on a daily basis. Additionally, you can make money walking while getting some exercise.

Earnings are determined by how often you work. To get your business off the ground, offer a discount to your first clients and ask them for referrals. Ideally, you want to lock in regular clients who will need you for weekly walks.

To get started, find local clients by marketing your services on sites like Rover. Or, ask your friends, family, or neighbors. You may be able to earn more income if you offer pet-sitting services. You can then charge an overnight fee for keeping other animals besides dogs.

20. Refer your friends or family.

You can get paid for referring your friends to some businesses, such as credit card companies, banks, and retailers. A referral page is usually displayed after you have made your own purchase and offers you a personal link to share with others. Everyone who clicks your link and buys the service or product will earn you a referral bonus.

There is a wide range of payouts. For instance, Grove Collective offers $10 for a successful referral, while T-Mobile offers $50. With Capital One’s Refer a Friend program, you can earn up to $500 a year. Your referral can earn you a bonus if they’re approved for a Capital One credit card.

FAQs

How can I make money online?

The possibility of making money fast is one of the attractions of making money online. Considering how many people looking to make money online need money now, this isn’t surprising. In this regard, the web presents an endless amount of money-making opportunities.

However, it is important to treat the process as a business if you want to make money quickly online. There is very little chance of making a quick buck on the internet unless you are selling a single item. A blog or website is a great place to start, followed by offering your skills, products, and services regularly.

Additionally, you can test websites, take surveys, and sell used stuff online, which take only a few minutes to set up. Alternatively, you can earn passive income by renting out your car or participating in affiliate marketing.

What are the best ways to make money at home quickly?

You can earn money from home by selling used clothes and electronics, babysitting, or renting out a room on a vacation rental site.

Is it possible to earn real money online?

There are thousands of people who are making money online right now, proving that it is possible. It’s recommended you have multiple streams of income when making money online. For example, in addition to writing a blog and having a YouTube channel, you might offer your graphic design and tutoring services as well.

When you reach that point, making money online can become a full-time occupation. Be sure to utilize budgeting tools if it does. In spite of all the advantages of self-employment, a steady cash flow is rarely one of them. As such, in order to maintain control over your finances, you must maintain a regular budget.

How can I make money at home legally?

You can earn money online in a number of legitimate ways. These include:

Consulting or freelancing

Providing customer service or virtual assistance from home

Taking part in paid surveys or market research

Making and selling handmade crafts online

Offering physical products online through an online store or marketplace

Selling digital products and services

Creating your own blog or website and making money from advertising or affiliate marketing

Create a YouTube channel

Renting or selling items you own, such as clothing, electronics, vehicles, or guest bedrooms.

Is it possible to earn money online with no money down from home?

With no money down, it is possible to earn money online from home.

By using free or low-cost methods like online marketing, social media, and content creation, you can start a business with little or no money. Partnering with another business or selling products and services on a commission basis is also an option.

