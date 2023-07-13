20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline, to the variety of fresh foods, and the industries of Silicon Valley and Hollywood-California truly has it all. And it's going to cost you to live there!
I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years
Read More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
In case you haven't been to the Golden State in a while or checked home prices online, one thing to know before you decide to move there is that it's expensive! Not only are essentials like gas and food more pricey, but real estate is at the top of the market.
Has your California dream turned into a nightmare? Fear not, because GOBankingRates is breaking down the eight cities in California where home prices have gone down drastically and where you could perhaps purchase your home on the West Coast state that has it all.
20. Castro Valley
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,137,144
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.23%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$129,595
Related: More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities
I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer
19. San Carlos
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $2,329,827
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.28%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$266,832
More: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now
18. South Lake Tahoe
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $742,692
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.41%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$77,280
17. Livermore
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,090,315
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.41%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$126,634
16. Santa Cruz
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,351,582
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.44%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$157,507
Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages
15. Fremont
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,454,926
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.60%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$172,592
14. Mountain View
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $2,142,656
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.65%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$255,443
13. Willits
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $338,831
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.71%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$40,637
Learn: How To Avoid Paying Taxes When You Sell Your House
12. San Anselmo
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,681,816
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.89
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$205,599
11. Albany
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,317,489
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.24%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$166,760
10. Berkeley
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,512,749
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.41
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$194,928
See: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret
9. San Mateo
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,708,961
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.49%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$221,902
8. Oakland
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $892,504
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.94%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$121,031
7. Alameda
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,282,556
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -12.12%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$176,822
Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?
6. Pleasanton
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,599,329
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -12.14%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$220,909
5. Palo Alto
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $3,338,969
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -12.80%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$490,187
4. San Francisco
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,418,416
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -13.04%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$210,177
Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead
3. East Palo Alto
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $976,698
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -13.47%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$152,059
2. Truckee
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,050,673
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -13.50%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$163,985
1. Dublin
- May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,341,498
- YoY Percentage Change in Home: -15.75%
- YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$250,795
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.