20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

July 13, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Jake Arky for GOBankingRates ->

California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline, to the variety of fresh foods, and the industries of Silicon Valley and Hollywood-California truly has it all. And it's going to cost you to live there!

In case you haven't been to the Golden State in a while or checked home prices online, one thing to know before you decide to move there is that it's expensive! Not only are essentials like gas and food more pricey, but real estate is at the top of the market.

Has your California dream turned into a nightmare? Fear not, because GOBankingRates is breaking down the eight cities in California where home prices have gone down drastically and where you could perhaps purchase your home on the West Coast state that has it all.

Castro Valley, California, United States - October 16, 2017: Photograph taken at Lake Chabot Regional Park, a park in Castro Valley, California, October 16, 2017.

20. Castro Valley

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,137,144
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.23%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$129,595

San Carlos, California, USA - May 05, 2019: A pond in Filoli estate garden on sunny day with blue sky - Image.

19. San Carlos

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $2,329,827
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.28%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$266,832

South Lake Tahoe Califronia

18. South Lake Tahoe

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $742,692
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.41%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$77,280
CALIFORNIA, Livermore Valley, central coast, wine country

17. Livermore

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,090,315
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.41%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$126,634
View of the pier and beach in Capitola, California.

16. Santa Cruz

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,351,582
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.44%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$157,507

Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

15. Fremont

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,454,926
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.60%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$172,592
Drone view of downtown Mountain View in California.

14. Mountain View

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $2,142,656
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.65%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$255,443
Willits, California, USA - October 12, 2016: Banner sign at South Main Street, known as the Willits Arch, that spans Highway 101 through the town of Willits, California, USA.

13. Willits

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $338,831
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.71%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$40,637

San Anselmo, California - September 24, 2018: Montgomery Hall of San Francisco Theological Seminary.

12. San Anselmo

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,681,816
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.89
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$205,599
Thousand Oaks California best weather

11. Albany

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,317,489
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.24%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$166,760
Berkeley - California, California, San Francisco - California, USA, UC Berkeley.

10. Berkeley

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,512,749
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.41
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$194,928

San Mateo California

9. San Mateo

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,708,961
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.49%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$221,902
A long-range shot of the Oakland skyline from the banks of Lake Merritt.

8. Oakland

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $892,504
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.94%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$121,031
An aerial view of Alameda, California, the skyline of San Francisco across the Bay and sailboats in the marina.

7. Alameda

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,282,556
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -12.12%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$176,822

City of Pleasanton lights during rush hour.

6. Pleasanton

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,599,329
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -12.14%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$220,909
Palo Alto is a charter city located in the northwestern corner of Santa Clara County, California, United States, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

5. Palo Alto

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $3,338,969
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -12.80%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$490,187
Golden Gate bridge with fog over San Francisco and Sutro Tower over the clouds, California.

4. San Francisco

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,418,416
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -13.04%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$210,177

East Palo Alto, Calif.

3. East Palo Alto

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $976,698
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -13.47%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$152,059
Afternoon neighborhood view of historic homes in Truckee, California, USA.

2. Truckee

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,050,673
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -13.50%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$163,985
Dublin Hills Regional Park, Alameda County, California, USA.

1. Dublin

  • May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,341,498
  • YoY Percentage Change in Home: -15.75%
  • YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$250,795

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

