20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline, to the variety of fresh foods, and the industries of Silicon Valley and Hollywood-California truly has it all. And it's going to cost you to live there!

In case you haven't been to the Golden State in a while or checked home prices online, one thing to know before you decide to move there is that it's expensive! Not only are essentials like gas and food more pricey, but real estate is at the top of the market.

Has your California dream turned into a nightmare? Fear not, because GOBankingRates is breaking down the eight cities in California where home prices have gone down drastically and where you could perhaps purchase your home on the West Coast state that has it all.

20. Castro Valley

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,137,144

$1,137,144 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.23%

-10.23% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$129,595

19. San Carlos

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $2,329,827

$2,329,827 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.28%

-10.28% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$266,832

18. South Lake Tahoe

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $742,692

$742,692 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.41%

-10.41% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$77,280

17. Livermore

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,090,315

$1,090,315 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.41%

-10.41% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$126,634

16. Santa Cruz

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,351,582

$1,351,582 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.44%

-10.44% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$157,507

15. Fremont

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,454,926

$1,454,926 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.60%

-10.60% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$172,592

14. Mountain View

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $2,142,656

$2,142,656 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.65%

-10.65% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$255,443

13. Willits

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $338,831

$338,831 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.71%

-10.71% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$40,637

12. San Anselmo

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,681,816

$1,681,816 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -10.89

-10.89 YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$205,599

11. Albany

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,317,489

$1,317,489 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.24%

-11.24% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$166,760

10. Berkeley

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,512,749

$1,512,749 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.41

-11.41 YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$194,928

9. San Mateo

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,708,961

$1,708,961 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.49%

-11.49% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$221,902

8. Oakland

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $892,504

$892,504 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -11.94%

-11.94% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$121,031

7. Alameda

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,282,556

$1,282,556 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -12.12%

-12.12% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$176,822

6. Pleasanton

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,599,329

$1,599,329 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -12.14%

-12.14% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$220,909

5. Palo Alto

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $3,338,969

$3,338,969 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -12.80%

-12.80% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$490,187

4. San Francisco

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,418,416

$1,418,416 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -13.04%

-13.04% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$210,177

3. East Palo Alto

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $976,698

$976,698 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -13.47%

-13.47% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$152,059

2. Truckee

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,050,673

$1,050,673 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -13.50%

-13.50% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$163,985

1. Dublin

May 2023 Median Sale Price: $1,341,498

$1,341,498 YoY Percentage Change in Home: -15.75%

-15.75% YoY Dollar Change In Home: -$250,795

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.