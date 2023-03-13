20 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer

The U.S. economy has been a topic of major concern within recent years. As some states seem to thrive, others aren't faring as well. And with the threat of a potential recession looming, a number of cities are at risk of increased poverty.
In taking a closer look at which American cities are losing economic ground over time, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populous cities using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 and 2011 American Community Surveys. This study highlights how per capita income, median household income, poverty rates and population have changed from 2011 to 2021, scoring each category to determine which city has seen the biggest declines (and increases, in the case of poverty rates) overall.
So which cities have had it hardest? Here's a closer look at which places in America are getting poorer.
20. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Change in per capita income: $3,780
- Change in median household income: $2,476
- Change in population: 20,679
- Change in poverty rate: -9.30%
19. North Las Vegas, Nevada
- Change in per capita income: -$150
- Change in median household income: -$4,383
- Change in population: 49,180
- Change in poverty rate: -31.02%
18. Jacksonville, Florida
- Change in per capita income: $1,700
- Change in median household income: -$948
- Change in population: 120,088
- Change in poverty rate: -18.58%
17. San Antonio, Texas
- Change in per capita income: $1,697
- Change in median household income: $2,169
- Change in population: 121,385
- Change in poverty rate: -11.56%
16. Toledo, Ohio
- Change in per capita income: $1,155
- Change in median household income: $541
- Change in population: -18,174
- Change in poverty rate: -18.60%
15. Corpus Christi, Texas
- Change in per capita income: $1,091
- Change in median household income: $5,506
- Change in population: 16,055
- Change in poverty rate: -10.99%
14. Lubbock, Texas
- Change in per capita income: $2,270
- Change in median household income: $2,392
- Change in population: 29,654
- Change in poverty rate: -6.73%
13. Las Vegas, Nevada
- Change in per capita income: $1,159
- Change in median household income: -$3,852
- Change in population: 50,373
- Change in poverty rate: -23.20%
12. Memphis, Tennessee
- Change in per capita income: $2,503
- Change in median household income: -$642
- Change in population: -17,984
- Change in poverty rate: -11.03%
11. Wichita, Kansas
- Change in per capita income: $1,299
- Change in median household income: $1,456
- Change in population: 16,668
- Change in poverty rate: -15.08%
10. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Change in per capita income: $1,674
- Change in median household income: -$608
- Change in population: 23,336
- Change in poverty rate: -16.49%
9. Newark, New Jersey
- Change in per capita income: $989
- Change in median household income: -$1,631
- Change in population: 30,735
- Change in poverty rate: -18.35%
8. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Change in per capita income: $1,321
- Change in median household income: $3,968
- Change in population: 19,948
- Change in poverty rate: -9.55%
7. Chesapeake, Virginia
- Change in per capita income: $2,860
- Change in median household income: $1,167
- Change in population: 26,335
- Change in poverty rate: -6.98%
6. Greensboro, North Carolina
- Change in per capita income: $728
- Change in median household income: $1,145
- Change in population: 28,388
- Change in poverty rate: -11.22%
5. Irvine, California
- Change in per capita income: $1,976
- Change in median household income: $2,568
- Change in population: 92,811
- Change in poverty rate: 2.50%
4. Plano, Texas
- Change in per capita income: $2,321
- Change in median household income: -$57
- Change in population: 21,984
- Change in poverty rate: -4.29%
3. Santa Clarita, California
- Change in per capita income: $2,326
- Change in median household income: $5,564
- Change in population: 53,189
- Change in poverty rate: 9.21%
2. Glendale, Arizona
- Change in per capita income: -$131
- Change in median household income: -$1,575
- Change in population: 16,074
- Change in poverty rate: -9.90%
1. Achorage, Alaska
- Change in per capita income: $298
- Change in median household income: -$1,988
- Change in population: 5,155
- Change in poverty rate: 19.74%
Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined which U.S. cities are now poorer than they were by analyzing the 100 most populous cities: (1) per capita income in 2011, adjusted for inflation; (2) per capita income in 2021; (3) difference between the 2011 and 2021 per capita incomes; (4) median household income in 2011, adjusted for inflation; (5) median household income in 2021; (6) difference between the 2011 and 2021 household incomes; (7) population in 2011 vs. 2021; and (8) poverty rate in 2011 vs. 2021. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 and 2011 American Community Surveys. All inflation calculations were performed using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' CPI inflation calculator. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 7, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer
