20 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer

The U.S. economy has been a topic of major concern within recent years. As some states seem to thrive, others aren't faring as well. And with the threat of a potential recession looming, a number of cities are at risk of increased poverty.

In taking a closer look at which American cities are losing economic ground over time, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populous cities using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 and 2011 American Community Surveys. This study highlights how per capita income, median household income, poverty rates and population have changed from 2011 to 2021, scoring each category to determine which city has seen the biggest declines (and increases, in the case of poverty rates) overall.

So which cities have had it hardest? Here's a closer look at which places in America are getting poorer.

20. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Change in per capita income: $3,780

$3,780 Change in median household income: $2,476

$2,476 Change in population: 20,679

20,679 Change in poverty rate: -9.30%

19. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Change in per capita income: -$150

-$150 Change in median household income: -$4,383

-$4,383 Change in population: 49,180

49,180 Change in poverty rate: -31.02%

18. Jacksonville, Florida

Change in per capita income: $1,700

$1,700 Change in median household income: -$948

-$948 Change in population: 120,088

120,088 Change in poverty rate: -18.58%

17. San Antonio, Texas

Change in per capita income: $1,697

$1,697 Change in median household income: $2,169

$2,169 Change in population: 121,385

121,385 Change in poverty rate: -11.56%

16. Toledo, Ohio

Change in per capita income: $1,155

$1,155 Change in median household income: $541

$541 Change in population: -18,174

-18,174 Change in poverty rate: -18.60%

15. Corpus Christi, Texas

Change in per capita income: $1,091

$1,091 Change in median household income: $5,506

$5,506 Change in population: 16,055

16,055 Change in poverty rate: -10.99%

14. Lubbock, Texas

Change in per capita income: $2,270

$2,270 Change in median household income: $2,392

$2,392 Change in population: 29,654

29,654 Change in poverty rate: -6.73%

13. Las Vegas, Nevada

Change in per capita income: $1,159

$1,159 Change in median household income: -$3,852

-$3,852 Change in population: 50,373

50,373 Change in poverty rate: -23.20%

12. Memphis, Tennessee

Change in per capita income: $2,503

$2,503 Change in median household income: -$642

-$642 Change in population: -17,984

-17,984 Change in poverty rate: -11.03%

11. Wichita, Kansas

Change in per capita income: $1,299

$1,299 Change in median household income: $1,456

$1,456 Change in population: 16,668

16,668 Change in poverty rate: -15.08%

10. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Change in per capita income: $1,674

$1,674 Change in median household income: -$608

-$608 Change in population: 23,336

23,336 Change in poverty rate: -16.49%

9. Newark, New Jersey

Change in per capita income: $989

$989 Change in median household income: -$1,631

-$1,631 Change in population: 30,735

30,735 Change in poverty rate: -18.35%

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Change in per capita income: $1,321

$1,321 Change in median household income: $3,968

$3,968 Change in population: 19,948

19,948 Change in poverty rate: -9.55%

7. Chesapeake, Virginia

Change in per capita income: $2,860

$2,860 Change in median household income: $1,167

$1,167 Change in population: 26,335

26,335 Change in poverty rate: -6.98%

6. Greensboro, North Carolina

Change in per capita income: $728

$728 Change in median household income: $1,145

$1,145 Change in population: 28,388

28,388 Change in poverty rate: -11.22%

5. Irvine, California

Change in per capita income: $1,976

$1,976 Change in median household income: $2,568

$2,568 Change in population: 92,811

92,811 Change in poverty rate: 2.50%

4. Plano, Texas

Change in per capita income: $2,321

$2,321 Change in median household income: -$57

-$57 Change in population: 21,984

21,984 Change in poverty rate: -4.29%

3. Santa Clarita, California

Change in per capita income: $2,326

$2,326 Change in median household income: $5,564

$5,564 Change in population: 53,189

53,189 Change in poverty rate: 9.21%

2. Glendale, Arizona

Change in per capita income: -$131

-$131 Change in median household income: -$1,575

-$1,575 Change in population: 16,074

16,074 Change in poverty rate: -9.90%

1. Achorage, Alaska

Change in per capita income: $298

$298 Change in median household income: -$1,988

-$1,988 Change in population: 5,155

5,155 Change in poverty rate: 19.74%

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined which U.S. cities are now poorer than they were by analyzing the 100 most populous cities: (1) per capita income in 2011, adjusted for inflation; (2) per capita income in 2021; (3) difference between the 2011 and 2021 per capita incomes; (4) median household income in 2011, adjusted for inflation; (5) median household income in 2021; (6) difference between the 2011 and 2021 household incomes; (7) population in 2011 vs. 2021; and (8) poverty rate in 2011 vs. 2021. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 and 2011 American Community Surveys. All inflation calculations were performed using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' CPI inflation calculator. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Places in America That Are Getting Poorer

