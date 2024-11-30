News & Insights

20 Metros Where Home Values Have Risen the Most Over the Last Decade

November 30, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

It’s not your imagination if it looks like you’ll need to save more money to purchase a home. Within the last 10 years, home values have been steadily increasing in many popular U.S. cities. This annual growth has even reached the double digits for cities such as Boise (Idaho), Reno (Nevada), Salem (Oregon) and Las Vegas.

For this piece, GOBankingRates referenced a Zoocasa study that included the annual average increase in median single-family home prices over a 10-year timespan (2014-24). A total of 40 metropolitan areas were analyzed by Zoocasa. Of those 40 areas, here are the 20 metros with the highest rising home values.

Boise Idaho iStock

Boise, Idaho

  • Average annual growth rate: 11.1%
  • Also includes: Nampa

Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

Reno, Nevada

  • Average annual growth rate: 10.2%

Oregon Capital Building in city of Salem, USA.

Salem, Oregon

  • Average annual growth rate: 10.2%
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas

  • Average annual growth rate: 10.1%
  • Also includes: Henderson and Paradise
Warm Water Spring Park in North Port, FL in December 2014. View from the entrance.

North Port, Florida

  • Average annual growth rate: 9.7%
  • Also includes: Bradenton and Sarasota
Naples, Florida, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Naples, Florida

  • Average annual growth rate: 9.5%
  • Also includes: Immokalee and Marco Island

Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

Phoenix

  • Average annual growth rate: 9.5%
  • Also includes: Mesa and Scottsdale
Amazing sunrise skyline view of the city of Miami stock photo

Miami

  • Average annual growth rate: 9.3%
  • Also includes: Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach
Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

Eugene, Oregon

  • Average annual growth rate: 9.3%
The sun rises over the historical landmarks of West Sacramento, California.

Sacramento, California

  • Average annual growth rate: 9.2%
  • Also includes: Roseville, Arden-Arcade

Salt lake City downtown and snow capped mountain.

Salt Lake City

  • Average annual growth rate: 9.0%
Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

Riverside, California

  • Average annual growth rate: 9.0%
  • Also includes: San Bernardino and Ontario
Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Seattle

  • Average annual growth rate: 8.9%
  • Also includes: Tacoma and Bellevue
San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

San Francisco

  • Average annual growth rate: 8.8%
  • Also includes: Sunnyvale and Santa Clara

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Average annual growth rate: 8.7%
Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

Portland, Maine

  • Average annual growth rate: 8.6%
  • Also includes: South Portland
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

Manchester, New Hampshire

  • Average annual growth rate: 8.6%
  • Also includes: Nashua
Drone shot of Cape Cod Bay at sunset on a sunny day in Fall, close to the town of Barnstable, Massachusetts

Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

  • Average annual growth rate: 8.4%

Durham, NC skyline with the Hill building on the left and Durham Centre on the right.

Durham, North Carolina

  • Average annual growth rate: 8.3%
  • Also includes: Chapel Hill
Denver, Colorado, USA downtown cityscape in Civic Center park at dusk.

Denver

  • Average annual growth rate: 8.3%
  • Also includes: Aurora and Lakewood

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Metros Where Home Values Have Risen the Most Over the Last Decade

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

