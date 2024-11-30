20 Metros Where Home Values Have Risen the Most Over the Last Decade

It’s not your imagination if it looks like you’ll need to save more money to purchase a home. Within the last 10 years, home values have been steadily increasing in many popular U.S. cities. This annual growth has even reached the double digits for cities such as Boise (Idaho), Reno (Nevada), Salem (Oregon) and Las Vegas.

For this piece, GOBankingRates referenced a Zoocasa study that included the annual average increase in median single-family home prices over a 10-year timespan (2014-24). A total of 40 metropolitan areas were analyzed by Zoocasa. Of those 40 areas, here are the 20 metros with the highest rising home values.

Boise, Idaho

Average annual growth rate: 11.1%

11.1% Also includes: Nampa

Reno, Nevada

Average annual growth rate: 10.2%

Salem, Oregon

Average annual growth rate: 10.2%

Las Vegas

Average annual growth rate: 10.1%

10.1% Also includes: Henderson and Paradise

North Port, Florida

Average annual growth rate: 9.7%

9.7% Also includes: Bradenton and Sarasota

Naples, Florida

Average annual growth rate: 9.5%

9.5% Also includes: Immokalee and Marco Island

Phoenix

Average annual growth rate: 9.5%

9.5% Also includes: Mesa and Scottsdale

Miami

Average annual growth rate: 9.3%

9.3% Also includes: Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach

Eugene, Oregon

Average annual growth rate: 9.3%

Sacramento, California

Average annual growth rate: 9.2%

9.2% Also includes: Roseville, Arden-Arcade

Salt Lake City

Average annual growth rate: 9.0%

Riverside, California

Average annual growth rate: 9.0%

9.0% Also includes: San Bernardino and Ontario

Seattle

Average annual growth rate: 8.9%

8.9% Also includes: Tacoma and Bellevue

San Francisco

Average annual growth rate: 8.8%

8.8% Also includes: Sunnyvale and Santa Clara

Raleigh, North Carolina

Average annual growth rate: 8.7%

Portland, Maine

Average annual growth rate: 8.6%

8.6% Also includes: South Portland

Manchester, New Hampshire

Average annual growth rate: 8.6%

8.6% Also includes: Nashua

Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

Average annual growth rate: 8.4%

Durham, North Carolina

Average annual growth rate: 8.3%

8.3% Also includes: Chapel Hill

Denver

Average annual growth rate: 8.3%

8.3% Also includes: Aurora and Lakewood

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Metros Where Home Values Have Risen the Most Over the Last Decade

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.