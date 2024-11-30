20 Metros Where Home Values Have Risen the Most Over the Last Decade

It’s not your imagination if it looks like you’ll need to save more money to purchase a home. Within the last 10 years, home values have been steadily increasing in many popular U.S. cities. This annual growth has even reached the double digits for cities such as Boise (Idaho), Reno (Nevada), Salem (Oregon) and Las Vegas.
For this piece, GOBankingRates referenced a Zoocasa study that included the annual average increase in median single-family home prices over a 10-year timespan (2014-24). A total of 40 metropolitan areas were analyzed by Zoocasa. Of those 40 areas, here are the 20 metros with the highest rising home values.
Boise, Idaho
- Average annual growth rate: 11.1%
- Also includes: Nampa
Reno, Nevada
- Average annual growth rate: 10.2%
Salem, Oregon
- Average annual growth rate: 10.2%
Las Vegas
- Average annual growth rate: 10.1%
- Also includes: Henderson and Paradise
North Port, Florida
- Average annual growth rate: 9.7%
- Also includes: Bradenton and Sarasota
Naples, Florida
- Average annual growth rate: 9.5%
- Also includes: Immokalee and Marco Island
Phoenix
- Average annual growth rate: 9.5%
- Also includes: Mesa and Scottsdale
Miami
- Average annual growth rate: 9.3%
- Also includes: Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach
Eugene, Oregon
- Average annual growth rate: 9.3%
Sacramento, California
- Average annual growth rate: 9.2%
- Also includes: Roseville, Arden-Arcade
Salt Lake City
- Average annual growth rate: 9.0%
Riverside, California
- Average annual growth rate: 9.0%
- Also includes: San Bernardino and Ontario
Seattle
- Average annual growth rate: 8.9%
- Also includes: Tacoma and Bellevue
San Francisco
- Average annual growth rate: 8.8%
- Also includes: Sunnyvale and Santa Clara
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Average annual growth rate: 8.7%
Portland, Maine
- Average annual growth rate: 8.6%
- Also includes: South Portland
Manchester, New Hampshire
- Average annual growth rate: 8.6%
- Also includes: Nashua
Barnstable Town, Massachusetts
- Average annual growth rate: 8.4%
Durham, North Carolina
- Average annual growth rate: 8.3%
- Also includes: Chapel Hill
Denver
- Average annual growth rate: 8.3%
- Also includes: Aurora and Lakewood
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Metros Where Home Values Have Risen the Most Over the Last Decade
