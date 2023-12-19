20 Longevity Gifts to Help You Increase Your Life Quality and Length

In the run-up to the holidays, it’s an ideal time to consider gifts that excite and contribute to your loved ones’ health and longevity. And with good reason. The U.S. life expectancy has declined to 76.4 years, the shortest in nearly 20 years.

I didn’t get my health on track solely because of this shocking life expectancy drop, but it inspired me to drop 60 pounds, without a crazy diet. After all, research has found that fad diets don’t work. Instead, I lost weight just by working out.

With that said, why not give the gift of health this year? In particular, these unique and thoughtful longevity gifts encourage a healthier, longer life.

Is there someone in your life who has trouble falling or staying asleep? If so, this could be the perfect gift for them.

This smart mattress cover regulates your body temperature while you sleep. Additionally, it can be used as a noninvasive sleep tracker. The Pod Cover features Active Grid technology, which regulates the temperature on both sides.

Just to let you know that it is a 12-month membership requirement as well. With a price of $2,195.00, it’s more expensive than most other items on this list.

Infrared and PEMF technologies are combined in this mat for a relaxing and recovery experience.

The electromagnetic waves this produces may mimic the healing vibrations in nature. By stimulating your body’s natural healing processes, reducing inflammation, and relieving stress, they aid in the healing process. The use of infrared heat promotes a complete body detox. To flush out toxins, it raises your body temperature.

But, does this actually work?

Researchers at NASA found PEMF significantly accelerated nerve tissue growth and repair, and enhanced cellular life cycle in a four-year study. It appears that the technology may help reduce inflammation, joint and muscle pain, improve tissue regeneration, alleviate sleep issues, and improve energy levels.

The only downside is the $1,295 price tag.

After reading The Wim Hof Method, I became enamored by the cold. Have you ever taken a cold shower? That invigorating feeling helps your cardiovascular system get a reboot.

Cold plunge have been shown to help:

Bolster your immunity to common colds Combat symptoms of depression Improve circulation Increase metabolism Reduce inflammation and prevent muscle soreness Relieve localized pain

Try it today! It’s been one of my top longevity gifts from this year.

With 95% organic cotton and 5% pure silver strands, this queen-size grounding fitted sheet provides you with a breathable, cooler night’s sleep. In addition to a 15-foot ground cord, it includes a user manual. The mattress can be up to 13 inches deep.

But, what exactly is grounding?

By touching the ground, you dissipate static electricity and extraneous environmental electrical charges. During this process, you receive free electrons and your body is synchronized with the earth’s natural frequencies.

It’s available for $115.99.

An evolution of the Papi Stick 2.0, the Papi Stick 2.0 is a breathing and mindfulness tool. The goal is to improve lung capacity, calm the mind, and focus on breathing. You may even find that it slows down your heart rate and increase your longevity.

Papi Stick 2.0 comes with advanced features such as an air filter/air restrictor as well as an improved mouthpiece. And, you have to love the low $24 price.

With the Purple Harmony Pillow, you get the same cushioning technology as the Purple mattresses. In addition to a layer of honeycomb-patterned Purple Grid Hex, a hypoallergenic ventilated latex core provides support, comfort, and breathability.

Side sleepers will find the pillow to be a good fit due to its durable height and Purple Grid’s ability to support and cradle the head and neck. The cushion is both supportive and plush at the same time.

At $179, some may find it too expensive. However, as mentioned earlier, a good night’s sleep can extend life.

In addition to training stability and motor skills, the Gibbon GiBoard can also aid in balance and motor development. You can use it to balance, jump, challenge yourself during workouts, or just perform fun tricks with it. In addition to being suitable for use in gyms at home and outdoors, the GiBoard is also useful in offices.

Designed to keep you low to the ground and prevent dramatic falls, it has a stable, low-profile design.

It can be purchased for $199.00.

Using the Withings Body Comp Complete Body Analysis Scale, you can track your body fat percentage, body water percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, standing heart rate, visceral fat, vascular age, and electrodermal activity. It measures weight and bioelectrical impedance within a tenth of a pound using bioelectrical impedance. In addition, it is possible to export data to PDF.

With all that data, this smart scale is clearly the most accurate. As a result, you can also stay in control and achieve your goals. So, it’s totally worth the $199.95.

For small and medium-sized rooms, the AirDoctor AD2000 is the perfect air purifier. The unit comes with a pre-filter that catches large airborne particles, like hair and pet fur. As well as this, it is fitted with a negative ion attachment which makes airborne particles fall to the ground.

In addition to taking out 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, it also removes VOCs and gases with its HEPA filter. It will set you back $389.00 though.

FlexBeam is a wearable light therapy device that helps patients recover and relieve pain. The device is portable and can be applied directly to the skin for pain relief.

For body healing, FlexBeam uses both red and near-infrared light (625-635nm). During their studies, users reported the following results;

Recovery from muscle pulls is 33% faster

Strength performance improved by 40%

Musculoskeletal pain reduced by 75%

Deep sleep improved by 30%

Top athletes swear by FlexBeam, which costs $449 or $369 or 4 interest-free payments of $92.25 per month.

Featuring a large size and power that are unmatched in the industry, Rouge Ultimate G3 red light therapy panels ensure deeper tissue penetration with full body coverage. It can even accommodate users who are broader and taller thanks to its width and length.

However, does red light therapy really work?

Low-level red light therapy is used to treat a wide range of conditions, including:

Pain management. In addition to chronic pain, RLT can help with headaches, backaches, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and nerve damage. As well as reducing inflammation, it can also increase blood cell production.

In addition to chronic pain, RLT can help with headaches, backaches, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and nerve damage. As well as reducing inflammation, it can also increase blood cell production. Skin health. As well as improving skin appearance, RLT can reduce psoriasis and burn scars and promote wound healing. Also, it stimulates collagen production, which gives skin strength, elasticity, and structure.

As well as improving skin appearance, RLT can reduce psoriasis and burn scars and promote wound healing. Also, it stimulates collagen production, which gives skin strength, elasticity, and structure. Skin rejuvenation. The benefits of RLT for skin feel and complexion can be felt throughout the body.

Since this does have a hefty price tag, it’s currently on sale for $5,725.98, it’s a gift suited for pro athletes or those who own a gym or spa.

This lamp is similar in size to a computer monitor and is used to treat seasonal depression. It can be adjusted in height and tilted for more comfort. Moreover, the back of the poster has a flip stand that allows it to be propped up, as well as a hole for wall mounting.

The screen emits white light and the illumination range is broad. The display is large, glare-free, and emits white light.

Besides fighting SAD, light therapy boosts energy, regulates sleep, and lowers blood pressure.

You can purchase it for $149.98 on Amazon.

Undoubtedly, sitting for prolonged durations day in and day out isn’t good for us. But what if our workspace included some dynamic movement? It’s here where Movemate and their Active Standing Board come in, and I think they’re on to something.

Designed to help you stay active at work when you would otherwise be stationary, the Active Standing Board by Movemate is exactly what its name suggests. In contrast to other boards, the Active Standing Board uses individual wood slats as a platform. Through this approach, the board can ‘twist’ instead of just rocking from side to side.

In addition to being supported by research, this standing board won’t break the bank at $359 per piece.

In weights ranging from 2.5 lb to 125 lb, Rogue Rubber Hex Dumbbells are sold in pairs. These products are budget-friendly but still deliver on quality, performance, and durability. Featuring a rubber-encased head, these dumbbells are quiet, protect floors, and minimize wear and tear. Furthermore, they have ergonomic chrome-plated handles that are easy to grip.

Starting at $17 a pair, the weights go up to $445.

Physical inactivity is the fourth leading cause of death according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It is also estimated that physical inactivity contributes to around two million deaths each year.

Several adverse effects can result from a sedentary lifestyle, including:

A higher risk of death from all causes.

Cardiovascular disease mortality is increased.

An increased risk of cancer.

Diabetic, hypertensive, and dyslipidemic disorders are more likely to develop.

Musculoskeletal disorders, such as arthralgia and osteoporosis, are more likely to occur.

Medical problems such as heart disease and cancer can also be caused by sedentary behavior.

Standing desks can be used to combat this problem. It’s possible to lower the Vari desk to 25 inches (63.5 cm) and raise it to 50.5 inches (128 cm). In addition to the black, white, butcher block, darkwood, and reclaimed wood colors, they can support up to 200 pounds.

There is a price tag of $750.00 on it.

With the QuietOn 3.1 earbuds, you can silence unwanted noise while you sleep. Their purpose is to reduce snoring, wall noise, and traffic noise. Additionally, they can be used by side sleepers.

Each pair has four ear tip sizes to ensure an ideal fit. On a single charge, they last for 28 hours.

In a study conducted by the American College of Cardiology, researchers discovered that sleeping well every night can improve heart health and overall longevity. About 8% of deaths are also likely caused by poor sleep, according to the data.

For $289, you can get a pair of these earbuds.

With the Rogue Manta Ray Adjustable Bench, you can incline and decline the bench to meet your needs. There are fewer components and more incline/decline positions than in the Adjustable Bench 3.0 thanks to the ladder-style, internal adjustment system.

There are five different seat settings and ten different back pad settings, giving athletes a total of 50 different configurations to choose from. Adding a foot catch is also an option.

The bench costs $995.00 and is made right here in the United States.

Squat racks like the Rogue HR-2 Half Rack are available as standalone units or as conversion kits for existing Monster Lite Series squat stands. The footprint is 48″ x 49″ and the base is 2×3″ 11-gauge steel. There are also two 3×3″ 11-gauge steel uprights in the back, as well as 17″ cross members.

Other pros include:

It does not need to be bolted to the ground

Exceptionally stable

Options for customizing the height

Ideal for smaller home gyms

It is easy to install

It’s being sold for $765.00.

As well as building lower back muscles, it also strengthens oblique and abdominal muscles, along with the core. Alternatively, you can use a weight vest or slam ball in addition to your body weight.

It’s currently on sale for $239.74 or $21.64/month in interest-free installments.

With a blend of organic pumpkin seeds, organic flax oil, and pea protein, OWYN Plant-Based Protein Shake is a vegan protein shake. Aside from being dairy-free, it contains 6g of healthy fats and 35 mg of omega-3s. There are many flavors to choose from, such as vanilla, mocha latte, dark chocolate, cookies n’ cream, and more.

You can purchase a 36-pack for $94.88.

Bonus: Healthy(ish) Snacks

Changing eating habits to healthier patterns can lead to a greater increase in life expectancy, research shows.

A healthier diet that includes more whole grains, nuts, and less sugar-sweetened beverages has been found to result in the greatest improvements in life expectancy.

Throughout the day, I need snacks, so I’ve listed some of my favorite treats that would also make excellent gifts. If you prefer, you could even make a healthy snack basket.

